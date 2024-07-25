Precious summertime is beginning to dwindle, as the days have already started getting shorter, and “back to school” shopping advertisements have already leeched their way into targeted ads. However, the 2024 summer blockbuster movie releases are not slowing down! Last week, Twisters dominated the box office earnings, bringing in over $81 million and dethroning Despicable Me 4 from the top seat after its three-week run as the lead earner. Although it’s a safe bet that Deadpool & Wolverine will undoubtedly reign over the box office for the foreseeable future, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other great movies that you can watch in the theaters this weekend! If you don’t like crowded opening night viewings or simply haven’t gotten the chance to see some of the other releases from earlier in July, like Longlegs or Inside Out 2, or if you’re looking for a less “mainstream” movie to watch, read on to find out what your options are this weekend!

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

This year, Deadpool & Wolverine has been one of the most highly anticipated movies, especially after the 2024 Super Bowl teaser trailer and confirmation that Deadpool would be “infiltrating the MCU.” In Deadpool 2, we were introduced to Ryan Reynolds’ titular character forming an elite team of superpowered humans (and a normal guy, Peter, played by Rob Delaney) called “X-Force” to combat Cable (Josh Brolin, a.k.a. Thanos). The film also featured cameos by characters from the X-Men franchise, including James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier, Nicholas Hoult’s Beast, and several others.

The third installment of the Deadpool franchise will continue to focus on “X-Force,” and will introduce more hilarious cameos from well-known actors from the MCU as well as bringing characters from the previous two films back. Now that every superhero movie has been dabbling in “multiverse” concepts, it’s only fitting that Deadpool joins in on the fun! The love-hate “best frenemy” relationship that Ryan Reynolds has with Hugh Jackman is on full display in Deadpool & Wolverine, both in and out of character. The two of them will have to set aside their differences to battle a new character, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), who has telepathic and telekinetic powers and also happens to be the twin sister of Charles Xavier.

In addition to new characters like Cassandra Nova and Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfayden), there will be many appearances from beloved characters from the previous films, such as Dopinder (Karan Soni) the courageous cab driver, Wade’s fiancée, Vanessa (Monica Baccarin), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio (Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsana, respectively), and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić). There will also be many cameo appearances from actors who are reprising their Fox-produced Marvel films and MCU roles, so keep an eye out for nostalgic surprises in Deadpool & Wolverine! As always… just remember that just because the previous Deadpool movies are about family, it does not mean that they are “family friendly.” Check out the link below to find showtimes at a theater near you!

‘Mothers’ Instinct’

Academy Award winners Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain face off in this psychological thriller set in the 1960s. Living in their idyllic lifestyles with perfectly manicured lawns and white picket fences, Alice (Chastain) and Céline (Hathaway) are next-door neighbors with young sons who are around the same age. After a tragic event that results in the death of Céline’s son, Max, Alice begins to notice a strange attachment that Céline is forming with her own son, Theo. What was once an almost sisterly relationship between the two women quickly turns into something much more sinister as Alice begins to believe that Céline is punishing her for what happened to Max. Compounded by the era in which “worries of women” were often dismissed by their husbands, Alice can only rely on herself to keep her family safe. Mothers’ Instinct will only be released in select theaters before it becomes available to rent or purchase on VOD, so check the available listings at your local theater if you want to see the film in cinemas!

Mothers' Instinct Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond. Release Date 2024-00-00 Director Benoît Delhomme Cast Anne Hathaway , Jessica Chastain Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Sarah Conradt-Kroehler Studio(s) studiocanal , Mosaic Film , Anton Distributor(s) Neon Expand

‘Starve Acre’

Starve Acre is based on the 2019 Andrew Michael Hurley novel of the same name and was adapted and directed by Daniel Kokotajlo (Apostasy). The occult horror film stars House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud) as parents living in the rural Yorkshire countryside of the 70s with their young son, Owen. After Owen begins to act strangely the two of them desperately try to find the cause. The only clue they have is that their son often speaks of a local folklore legend, who scares him and tells him to do certain things. It’s not long before a tragedy occurs, shattering their lives forever. In the aftermath, Richard (Smith) continues with his daily routine, pretending nothing has happened, but Juliette (Clark) reaches out to a few locals in an attempt to better understand what occurred. In doing so, she unwittingly opens up a doorway that allows even more insidious entities into their lives, tormenting them and forcing them to acknowledge their own guilt and responsibility for what happened to their son. Starve Acre has a limited theatrical release, so check the link below to see if your local theaters will be showing it!

Starve Acre (2024) 6 10 When their son starts acting strangely, a couple unwittingly allow dark and sinister forces into their home, awakening a long-dormant ancient evil rooted deep in the countryside. Release Date July 26, 2024 Director Daniel Kokotajlo Cast Matt Smith , Morfydd Clark , Erin Richards , Sean Gilder , Robert Emms , Roger Barclay , Matilda Firth , Rocco Haynes Runtime 98 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Daniel Kokotajlo , Andrew Michael Hurley Expand

‘The Beast Within’

Set deep in the English countryside, The Beast Within, stars Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), Ashleigh Cummings (N0S4A2), and Caoillin Springall (Stopmotion) as a family living inside a fortified compound. One night, 10-year-old Willow (Springall) follows her parents on one of their secret late-night ventures into the forest. While observing them, she discovers the secret that they’ve been trying to shield her from: her father (Harrington) is a werewolf. Each month, Willow’s parents trek into the woods to shackle and confine him before he transforms into a bloodthirsty creature with the strength of ten men. Knowing this information, Willow only grows more curious about the thinly-veiled lies her parents tell her, and what she might one day become. Sheltered from the outside world, she only has her parents and grandfather, played by Game of Thrones’ James Cosmo (Lord Commander Mormont), to rely on to keep her safe and train her properly for what the future has in store for her. This film has a limited theatrical release, so be sure to double-check with your local theatrical listings to see if it’s available to see on the big screen!

The Beast Within (2024) 3 10 The Beast Within follows 10-year-old Willow, who begins to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound in the English wilds. After following her parents on a secret trek into the forest, she discovers her father’s horrifying transformation, uncovering a dark family secret. Director Alexander Farrell Cast Kit Harington , Ashleigh Cummings , James Cosmo , Caoilinn Springall Main Genre Horror Writers Alexander Farrell

