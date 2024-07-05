Independence Day is a time-old tradition in the United States, complete with hot dogs, hamburgers, fireworks, and mosquito bites. Just as Christmas Day always has a huge box office turnout, the Fourth of July happened to fall on a Thursday, making that day and Friday prime time for cinematic adventures with friends and family.

There have been a plethora of new and exciting movies hitting the big screen since late June, including Kinds of Kindness, The Bikeriders, Inside Out 2, and A Quiet Place: Day One, so if you haven’t seen any of those yet, be sure to check them out before they leave theaters.

Additionally, this weekend will also have a limited re-release of the 1977 Steven Spielberg film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, on Sunday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 10. Over 45 years have passed since the film was originally released, but for those who didn’t have the opportunity to see the movie in theaters can now experience the wonder of the science fiction drama as it was meant to be seen. However, if you’re looking for something brand new, read on to see what you can look for at the ticket booth this weekend!

‘MaXXXine’

MaXXXine is the third installment of Ti West’s A24 horror trilogy. The movie is set in 1985, following the events of the first film, X. After surviving the Texas Chain Saw Massacre-esque situation that resulted in the deaths of her friends and colleagues, Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) continues West to reach Hollywood. She’s determined to become a star and will stop at nothing to achieve that goal. Goth starred as both the protagonist and antagonist in X, as Maxine, and as Pearl, the titular character of the second installment. The trilogy examines themes of ambition, aging, and agency as a woman throughout the past decades. In X, which is set in 1979, Maxine is an adult film actress who wants to become a “real” Hollywood star. Pearl dives into the origin story of the elderly villain in X, taking place during World War I as she struggles to break free from her simple rural existence.

As mentioned previously, MaXXXine takes place in Los Angeles in 1985, as Maxine Minx continues to claw her way toward fame and fortune, tackling new obstacles and taking out any competition. One of these obstacles is the fact that she’s a potential target for the serial killer Richard Ramirez, also known as “The Night Stalker,” who terrorized the inhabitants of the area during that time. If the two face off in the film, Ramirez will be in over his head because nothing will come between Maxine and her dreams of becoming a famous actress. In addition to Mia Goth, the film will also star Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Kevin Bacon, Lily Collins, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Monaghan, and many more famous movie stars.

MaXXXine 8 10 In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Franchise X Prequel X Production Company A24 Expand

The fourth installment in Illumination’s adorable villain-turned-hero franchise will hit theaters on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, just before the big holiday. In this movie, Gru (Steve Carell) attends a class reunion, where he apprehends the villainous Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), who has surgically implanted cockroach parts into his body. After Maxime escapes prison, Gru, Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and their growing family must relocate under the protection of the Anti-Villain League (AVL) with three of his little yellow minions. With false identities and a new home in an affluent neighborhood, all seems to go well, until the teenage daughter of their neighbor, Poppy (Joey King), recognizes Gru and blackmails him. As an aspiring villain, Poppy wants Gru to help her in stealing the mascot from his alma mater, a vicious badger. Meanwhile, the rest of the minions continue to work at AVL and five of them undergo an experimental “super serum” trial, in which they are given superpowers.

Directed by Niclas Larsson, Mother, Couch is a dark comedy and drama that centers around a matriarch who sits down on a couch at a furniture store and refuses to get up to leave. As her adult children show up to try and convince her to move, the mother, played by Ellen Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream), warns them that she will bite, kick, thrash, and ultimately bash her own head in if they attempt to carry her out. Her sons, Gruffudd (Rhys Ifans) and David (Ewan McGregor) struggle to convince her that she needs to leave, as store owner Marcus (F. Murray Abraham) and his employee Bella (Taylor Russell) try to find a peaceful solution. Linda (Lara Flynn Boyle), their sister, arrives last, with her children in tow. Mother, Couch takes one dysfunctional family and examines the delicate relationships that each member has with one another. If you enjoy slice-of-life movies or films that can simultaneously make you laugh and cry, this is the pick for you this weekend at the cinema.

Based on the true events surrounding the serial killer known as “The Bone Collector,” this film stars Mel Gibson as FBI Agent Petrovick, tasked with hunting down the killer. Set in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2009, he teams up with Police Chief Carter (Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson) to figure out who left the remains of 11 women and one unborn child buried in the desert. What they’re not prepared for, is the possibility that the killer could very well be someone on the police force. Detectives Ortega (Brian Van Holt) and Young (Nora Zehetner) also realize that the killer could be an undercover cop, which means his alternate identity is protected. The team investigating the serial murders of young women has to learn to trust each other enough to finally bring the killer to justice before he strikes again. Boneyard will have a theatrical release on July 5, but will also be available to rent or purchase on VOD starting June 2 if you feel like staying home to watch this suspenseful crime thriller.

