Now that summer is in full swing, there’s no shortage of new and exciting movies coming to theaters each week. The top three contenders at the box office are currently Inside Out 2, followed by Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and The Bikeriders. This week might see a shift in numbers, as Inside Out 2 has been sitting at the top of the charts for the past two weeks. Could this week bring a passing of the torch?

Kinds of Kindness also had a successful limited release last week, and the film will enjoy a wide release on Friday, so if you weren’t able to find a location near you that was showing it last week, check again because this is a movie that was made to be seen on the silver screen. Regardless of what your favorite movie genre is, you can rest assured that there’s something for everyone in this week’s lineup of new releases. Horror? Check. Westerns? Check. Drama? Double-check. This handy guide will point you in the direction of your new favorite theatrical release and give you plenty to discuss with your coworkers come Monday morning.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

A Quiet Place: Day One is the third installment of the Quiet Place franchise, and eager fans are just as ravenous as the monstrous creatures in the film. Set in New York City, the movie follows Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) as she goes about her business in the city with her cat. Suddenly, flaming projectiles begin to rain down, causing mayhem and mass panic. The aliens aboard those falling objects have supersonic hearing, so when people begin to scream and panic, it’s an instant “all you can eat” buffet. As Sam desperately searches for somewhere safe, she teams up with other survivors; Eric, who is played by Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn, Reuben, played by Hereditary’s Alex Wolff, Henri (Djimon Hounsou), and Zena (Eliane Umuhire).

While there’s always the aspect of “safety in numbers,” certain scenarios, such as this one, can be extremely dangerous when in a group. A single mistake by a member of the group could end up costing everyone their life if they’re not careful, and most importantly… quiet. Navigating a large city can be difficult and anxiety-building as is, but having to do so without making any noise is a whole different level of dread. If you do happen to buy snacks at the concession stand, make sure to time any munching sounds carefully.

A Quiet Place: Day One Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

‘Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1’

Fans of Yellowstone can rejoice and cheer “Yee-Haw,” because Horizon: An American Saga is the first in a four-part film series written and directed by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner. Set in pre- and post-Civil War, the first film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Costner, Sam Worthington (Avatar), Sienna Miller (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra), Danny Huston (Children of Men), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jena Malone (The Neon Demon), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), Luke Wilson (Miranda’s Victim), Will Patton (Outer Range), Giovani Ribisi (Sneaky Pete), and many more. Filled to the brim with covered wagons, horseback chases, gunfights, and tensions between the Indigenous people and the invading Americans, this gritty Western drama will satisfy anyone with an inner cowboy.

As the film series will cover events spanning 15 years, the plot is a multi-faceted display of the triumphs and hardships that people went through during that era. Each character has their own individual ambitions and reasons for wanting to push West towards their manifest destiny, whether it’s for land, gold, love, or fleeing something from their previous life. The second chapter is set to have a theatrical release later this year, on August 16, 2024.

‘Daddio’

Originally conceived as a stageplay, Daddio has a two-person cast and is set inside a taxi cab. Dakota Johnson plays “Girlie,” a young woman who hails a cab after landing at JFK International Airport to get a ride back to her apartment in Manhattan. Her cab driver, Clark (Sean Penn), strikes up a conversation with her along the ride and the two of them quickly form a friendship. He offers her advice on her current relationship with a married man, and in return, he opens up to her about his life. What starts out as a simple cab ride from the airport to her home turns out to be a life-changing moment for Girlie as she forms a bond with Clark, talking about past and present relationships, sex and power dynamics, loss, and vulnerability. Where better to set a “slice of life” kind of movie than inside a NYC taxi? Daddio is the directorial debut of Christy Hall and is distributed by Sony Pictures Classics. In 2017, it was announced that Daisy Ridley had been cast in the lead role but was later replaced by Johnson. In turn, Dakota Johnson recommended Academy Award-winner Sean Penn for the role of Clark and personally sent him the script.

Daddio 5 10 A woman taking a cab ride from JFK engages in a conversation with the taxi driver about the important relationships in their lives. Release Date September 1, 2023 Director Christy Hall Cast Dakota Johnson , Sean Penn , Marcos A. Gonzalez , Shannon Gannon Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Christy Hall Expand

This psychological drama is based on the novel Tokyo, written by Nicholas Hogg. Set in Berlin, the movie follows psychiatrist Ben Monroe (Eric Bana) as he does consulting work with the local authorities regarding a mass suicide case they are working on. His 16-year-old daughter, Mazzy (Sadie Sink), visits him from the United States but is disappointed that he is often busy and goes out on dates at night. One day, she’s approached by a charming young man (Jonas Dassler) and they quickly develop a relationship. He introduces her to the underground scene, where she experiments with drugs and alcohol.

Soon, she becomes swept up in a cult as she seeks answers about her troubled relationship with her father, leaning on her new boyfriend, other members of his “group,” and his mother, Hilma (Sophie Rois), who is the leader of the cult behind the mass suicide. Little does she know, she’s been targeted by them ever since she first set foot in Berlin. Ben realizes too late that the cult members have abducted Mazzy and the clock is ticking for him to find her before she becomes A Sacrifice.

Be sure to check back next week to see what else is coming to the big screen in the first week of July!