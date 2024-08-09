Ready to get wild? You’ve come to the right place! This week’s review roundup is full of eclectic new releases we’ve reviewed just for you. There’s the new video game adaptation Borderlands starring everyone from Jack Black to Cate Blanchett, the bonkers horror film Cuckoo with Hunter Schafer in her first leading role in a live-action movie, a heist comedy, and one of the best films of the year so far you must experience for yourself. So let’s get into our reviews of what you can see in theaters and at home, ranked by what we thought of them.

5 Borderlands

Directed by Eli Roth

Image via Lionsgate

Starting us off is the overstuffed Borderlands. Jammed full of characters — played by notables including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black — stranded in a wild, violent world, Eli Roth’s video game adaptation is a chaotic mess in all the wrong ways. In her review, Senior Editor Taylor Gates wrote that it’s "disappointing that the source material has so much more to offer in terms of its layered characters and complicated themes of trauma and survival that the film seems either uninterested in or incapable of tapping into."

REVIEW Borderlands 5 10 Borderlands is a fun ride, but a bloated cast and breakneck pacing don’t allow it to reach its full potential. Pros Ariana Greenblatt, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis all stand out in their roles.

The vivid setting and strong fight choreography make for solid action and adventure scenes. Cons Relationships aren't given ample time and space to develop, wasting intriguing characters and talent.

The film rushes through plot points, weakening the stakes and tension.

The writing and visual effects can prove wobbly at times.

READ OUR REVIEW

4 It Ends With Us

Directed by Justin Baldoni

Image via Sony

The hit book It Ends With Us makes the leap to the big screen this week with an excellent Blake Lively leading the way. Even as some other characters are less well-served in this page-to-screen adaptation, it still approaches its serious subject with the right amount of grace and even makes some improvements that ensure it stands on its own. In her review, contributor Isabella Soares wrote that the film "isn’t made for the fans who were drawn in by the love triangle, but rather intended for the audiences who resonate with Lily’s journey."

REVIEW It Ends With Us 7 10 It Ends With Us is a sensitive depiction of abuse and its performances elevate the adaptation. Pros Blake Lively channels Lily's transition from confident to fearful seamlessly, making this her best performance to date.

Justin Baldoni treats domestic violence sensitively as a director and lead actor.

The film does not romanticize or redeem its aggressor, making this aspect of the adaptation better than the novel. Cons Atlas isn't well-developed despite his importance in Lily's trajectory.

The flashback sequences could've been further explored in order to sustain the connection between the adult versions of Lily and Atlas.

READ OUR REVIEW

3 The Instigators

Directed by Doug Liman

Image via Apple TV+

Grab your cup of Dunkin’ and strap in! The Boston-based The Instigators may be the sleeper action comedy surprise of the year. Starring Casey Affleck and Matt Damon as two down-on-their-luck loners sucked into a high-stakes heist that goes terribly awry, it’s a chaotic ride. In her review, Executive Editor Tania Hussain wrote it is "a fun heist film with heart that blends the right dose of humor, action, and emotion for a comedy you can watch again and again."

REVIEW The Instigators (2024) 8 10 The Instigators delivers a unique heist comedy with sharp wit, strong performances from Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, and a thoughtful exploration of mental health. Pros Damon gives a raw, emotional performance while Affleck delivers a complex, witty portrayal that adds depth to his character.

There are heartfelt moments that enhance the characters' depth and avoid falling into cliché.

The Instigators portrays the characters' struggles with authenticity and integrates these elements into the storyline without being preachy. Cons While the supporting cast delivers strong performances, certain characters are underutilized.

READ OUR REVIEW

2 Cuckoo

Directed by Tilman Singer

Image via Neon

Whether you consider yourself a horror lover who’s seen it all or just an appreciator of a good scare, you’ve never seen anything quite like Cuckoo. With a sensational Hunter Schafer battling Dan Stevens in top weird little guy form, it’s a gleeful horror trip. In my review from the SXSW Festival, I wrote "it’s hard to think of a trip this year you’ll find that is as bold and bonkers as this one" and "if you dare, all it takes is you to fully open your mind and ears to it."

REVIEW Cuckoo (2024) 8 10 Cuckoo is a horror film that is unabashedly weird with a duo of great performances from Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens. Pros The film is both goofy and gory, guiding you into a distinct vision that has the potential to be one of the best of the year.

Dan Stevens is perfect as a creepy little guy who wanders around with a flute.

Hunter Schafer is sensational, proving that she is more than capable of taking on more leading roles in movies.

The film's sound design is excellent, taking everything up a notch when it counts. Cons The film can feel like it is spinning its wheels just a bit.

READ OUR REVIEW

1 Good One

Directed by India Donaldson

Image via Sundance

One of the year’s most wonderful discoveries, India Donaldson’s dynamic debut, Good One, is not only an incisive portrait of a father and daughter but also a must-see introduction to its star, Lily Collias. Beautifully shot with plenty of precise humor and a growing dread, Good One grabs hold of you and doesn’t let go. In my rave review from back when it had its World Premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, I wrote that the film is "a striking cinematic portrait" and one that "marks the arrival of two exciting new voices in Donaldson and Collias."

REVIEW Good One 9 10 Good One is not just a great feature debut, but one of the best, most precise films you'll see all year. Pros Writer-director India Donaldson captures the particulars of this painful trip with patience and precision.

Lily Collias is a revelation, giving a leading performance that feels like her fiftieth instead of her first.

The film is a striking cinematic portrait, juxtaposing the beauty of nature with the increasingly cruelty that poisons it.

READ OUR REVIEW