The boys are back, and they’re in the same universe. Yes, this week marks the sole Marvel release of the summer with Deadpool & Wolverine. Will this be the MCU’s salvation or just another example of superhero slop? Not only do we have a review of this attempt at giving Marvel new life, but we’ve rounded up all our coverage of the other big releases you can see this week. From the festival darling Dìdi to the summer smash hit Bad Boys: Ride or Die, we’ve got reviews of what you can see in theaters and at home, ranked by what we thought of them.

5 Dìdi

Directed by Sean Wang

If you grew up with MySpace, Dìdi is a personal attack. A charming feature debut from writer-director Sean Wang based on his own childhood, it’s one that we reviewed back at its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It made a splash, with some hailing it as a new coming-of-age classic, though our review was a little cooler on the film. In her review, Features Editor Therese Lacson wrote it "presents some interesting concepts with a talented cast" though "there is just not enough depth for [this] directorial debut to make its mark."

REVIEW Didi 5 10 Sean Wang's coming-of-age directorial debut doesn't live up to its full potential. Pros The film plays with early 2000s nostalgia well, utilizing the technology of the time to help the story.

Izaac Wang is the perfect casting for the character of Chris. Cons There is too much going on in the film as far as storylines go.

There is not enough focus paid to the most important relationships in the movie.

4 Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

The fourth action comedy in the franchise proves stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence still have it. Made up of classic Bad Boys bits while also bringing plenty of fresh ideas to play around with, it may even do Michael Bay better than Michael Bay himself could do right now. For those into that sort of thing, it’s proof that brains-free enjoyment can still reign supreme in what has been a tough movie sesason. In his review, contributor Matt Donato wrote that it "swerves expectations and socks us with another worthy sequel, one that shouldn’t work as well as it does, but hey, tell that to the big stupid grin on your face after the movie’s over."

REVIEW Bad Boys: Ride or Die 7 10 Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a film that does so much right, it may even do Michael Bay better than Michael Bay. Pros This is yet another Bad Boys sequel that's best when it keeps things in the family.

Smith and Lawrence haven't lost a step, but are also offered a chance to play outside their normal roles.

The action scenes are high-intensity and beautifully shot.

Putting DJ Khaled in a scene immediately after Tiffany Haddish's character talks about that thing he refuses to do is pure gold. Cons The film has too many characters to honor all arcs.

Everything is frequently a little too offbeat for its own good.

We could have used more of that country song to be honest.

3 Deadpool & Wolverine

Directed by Shawn Levy

Speaking of brains-free entertainment, Deadpool & Wolverine is here to see the titular Merc With a Mouth smash the cerebral matter out of his enemies, himself, and the audience. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, it throws their beloved characters into their biggest sandbox yet. In his review, Senior Film Editor Ross Bonaime wrote "Deadpool & Wolverine is the shot of adrenaline that this cinematic universe has needed for some time, and an exciting reminder of how amusing and exciting this world can be when it just has fun."

REVIEW Deadpool & Wolverine 8 10 Deadpool & Wolverine is a shot in the arm that the MCU needed, and finally shows the full potential of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Pros 'Deadpool & Wolverine' excels as a celebration of 20th Century Fox-era Marvel films.

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are giving us new sides to these tried-and-true superheroes.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' knows how to use references and cameos, never feeling like unnecessary fan service. Cons Some of the action sequences are more muddled than they probably should be.

2 The Vourdalak

Directed by Adrien Beau

No Nosferatu yet got you down? Don’t you fret, there is already a great vampire movie this year in Adrien Beau’s feature debut The Vourdalak. It's not only the perfect film to hold you over until Robert Eggers' latest, but it's a really fun time all on its own that also looks absolutely beautiful. In my review, I wrote "it goes to some delightfully dark places that all look great in the eye of David Chizallet who shoots in 16mm to menacing and magical effect."

REVIEW The Vourdalak 8 10 The Vourdalak is a gem of a feature debut from Adrien Beau that presents a visceral and vibrant vision of a vampire unlike anything you've ever seen before. Pros The film is fascinating in so many ways, from the design of the vampire to the tonal swings, proving to be a work that feels like it's flown under the radar.

David Chizallet's beautiful cinematography creates a menacing and magical effect, sweeping you up in the experience.

The ending brings with it a surprising emotional impact, sending you into freefall just as it lands one last ziner.

1 The Beast

Directed by Bertrand Bonello

Now we arrive at what is not just the best movie you can see this week but one of the best of the year. A monumental and menacing science fiction epic starring an astounding Léa Seydoux, Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast is a journey through time you won’t want to miss. It already blew audiences away in theaters. Now, rather fittingly given its reflections on technology, it’s streaming straight to your screen on The Criterion Channel. Trust us when we say that this is truly appointment viewing. In my rave review from the Toronto International Film Festival, I wrote that "when it comes together in one of the most striking conclusions of the year, the final echoes you hear may just continue to ring out through time once more."

REVIEW The Beast (2024) 9 10 The Beast is a monumental and menacing sci-fi film with an astounding performance by Léa Seydoux that you won't soon forget. Pros Writer-director Bertrand Bonello has made what is his best film yet, making everything come viscerally alive.

Léa Seydoux is brilliant once more, ensuring we feel every moment even as the film itself is quite unwieldy.

The ending providing a spectacular and striking conclusion that is certain to be among the most formidable you see for some time.

