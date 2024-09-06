It’s a week of ghosts, ghouls, corrupt cops, and terrifying in-laws. That’s right — we’ve got reviews of everything from the new A24 horror The Front Room to Netflix’s thriller Rebel Ridge to Tim Burton sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to one of the best new movies of the year that’s an exploration of an old one lost to time. Whether they’re for movies in theaters or at home, these are the reviews of everything you can see, ranked by what we thought of them.

5 Hoard

Directed by Luna Carmoon

Starting things off is Hoard, a film with potential that still falls short. Starring Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn and Saura Lightfoot, it's a film about two hoarders in a toxic relationship that just becomes a mess of its own creation. The vibes are rancid, so best beware entering into this one if you get nauseous. In her review, Senior Editor Emma Kiely wrote that "its mishandling of mental illness and an unearned ending are too apparent to be ignored."

REVIEW Hoard 5 10 Hoard has strong central performances, but doesn't handle its subject with the seriousness it requires. Pros Saura Lightfoot Leon, Hayley Squires, and Joseph Quinn are each excellent. Cons The film mishandles its depiction of mental illness.

There are many striking sequences, but much of them rely on shock rather than meaning.

The ending backtracks on all the hard work it put in, wrapping things up in a bow on a gift that hasn't been wrapped.

4 The Front Room

Directed by Max Eggers and Sam Eggers

Family can be scary for just about all of us. The new horror film The Front Room quadruples down on that truth by following Brandy’s troubled mother-to-be as she gets tormented by her mother-in-law, played by Kathryn Hunter. It’s an absurd ride with plenty of body fluids, but still far from one of the best movies you can watch this week. In his review, contributor Jeff Ewing wrote "it’s a solid dark comedy in the trappings of a psychological horror film."

REVIEW The Front Room 7 10 'The Front Room' is a solid absurd dark comedy wearing psychological horror trappings. Pros Kathryn Hunter is tremendous as the gaslighting, manipulative, cultish mother, and Brandy Norwood does well as the besieged protagonist.

A claustrophobic set design contributes towards the sense of being trapped with a force of nature.

There are numerous moments where dark comedy notes really land thanks to fully committed performances. Cons Some of the tension-escalating, protagonist-challenging elements are repeated too often in lieu of more exciting setups.

One particular weapon in Solange's repertoire is an oddly disgusting, unexpected choice, which the narrative surprisingly pivots towards instead of paying off set-ups, a gamble that doesn't work.

3 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Directed by Tim Burton

A fun throwback from Tim Burton starring Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is better than just about any of us were expecting, with the director having more fun than he has in quite some while. It doesn’t raise the dead, but you could watch this one right alongside the original as their seamless charm blends together. In his review, contributor Martin Tsai wrote "rife with nostalgia, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is intended for ’80s babies."

REVIEW Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7 10 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the best one could hope for from a cash grab and a welcome return to form for Tim Burton. Pros Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is consistent with the original thematically and stylistically.

The writers bring a clear reverence for the original film that will appeal to fans.

It's a film where Burton feels like he's having fun again and playing around with his old bag of tricks. Cons There are many subplots that get tangential and it takes a while to get going.

2 Rebel Ridge

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

A thriller that’s part Rambo, part Reacher, and all Aaron Pierre, Jeremy Saulnier’s Rebel Ridge confidently rolls into town, kicks some ass, then gets out with only a few scratches here and there. With his character taking on corrupt cops left and right, it’s a star-making performance from Pierre, who we can’t wait to see more of. In my review, I wrote that "when you have a lead who brings such grace to every scene, any who comes in his character’s way, be they corrupt cops or silly streamers that don’t give his film a proper release, best watch out."

REVIEW Rebel Ridge 7 10 Jeremy Saulnier's Rebel Ridge is a lean, mean action thriller with a star-making performance by Aaron Pierre. Pros The film boasts plenty of delightful action that is also appropriately gruesome.

Pierre plays everything perfectly, bringing both boundless charisma just as he does silent poise.

There is a surprising emotional punch that the film packs, giving everything that much more weight. Cons Some exposition dumps and a baffling late reveal drag things down a bit.

1 My First Film

Directed by Zia Anger

A daring “directorial debut” and the meta movie to end all meta movies, Zia Anger’s My First Film is this week’s best release worth seeking out. A restaging of the director’s actual first feature, it pulls back the curtain on the form itself, offering a wholly original experience with layers upon layers of emotion and meaning. In my review, I wrote "her feature is given new life as it becomes a quiet triumph when remolded and revisited all these many years later."

REVIEW My First Film 8 10 Zia Anger's My First Film is a daring work of art that embraces the unwieldiness of life to find something beautiful from what was lost. Pros It is a feature that is given new life, becoming a quiet triumph when remolded and revisited.

The experience is one worth cherishing every moment of as every frame brings something profoundly personal that may soon slip through our fingers.

It's a bold new beginning for Zia Anger, proving to be a work that we can only hope won't be the last but the first of something new.

