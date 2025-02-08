The epic genre was at its peak back in the 1950s and 1960s, but by no means were they the only decades during which lengthy movies thrived. The Godfather Part II might've been the greatest film of the 1970s with such a runtime, 1997’s Titanic was immensely successful, and then The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – which had a theatrical version that exceeded three hours – was also monumental.

The following movies are all even more recent, having come out during the 2020s, a still ongoing decade, at the time of writing. It’s sometimes said that people have lower attention spans nowadays, and that movies are too long in general, but a movie that has the guts to be more than 180 minutes in length while also having a good reason to be that long ought to be celebrated. Indeed, that’s what the following ranking intends to do: celebrate some long-ass cinema.

8 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

After the travesty that was 2017’s Justice League, there was naturally interest in what the movie would look like if it was good… well, if it had been made according to Zack Snyder’s vision for the project. He exited the film, it was drastically reworked, and the resulting movie was a mess. But his version, fittingly called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and found release in 2021? It was actually pretty damn good.

Snyder had been behind some divisive superhero movies in the past, but this one felt like a true epic; one that the titular squad of DC superheroes deserved all along, even if time has marched on and the whole movie side of DC is now going in a different direction. Though perhaps a little messy as far as the last few scenes went, Zack Snyder’s Justice League largely succeeded as a send-off to Snyder’s run of DC films, and feels bigger than the vast majority of comic book movies out there.

7 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

James Cameron loves himself some water, as seen clearly in films he directed before the 21st century, like The Abyss and Titanic. 2009’s Avatar was pretty light on water, as far as Cameron flicks went (Sigourney Weaver was there, though, and that’s something), but then Avatar: The Way of Water, which came out 13 years later, more than made up for it (and Weaver was here once more, for what that’s worth. Everyone likes Sigourney).

Avatar: The Way of Water succeeds as both “more Avatar” and a significant new chapter for what’s apparently going to be a long-running series, given it jumps forward in time by many years and continues to expand upon the setting of the first movie, a moon called Pandora. The impressive underwater scenes here are the main reason to see this sequel, but it’s also exciting, moving, and maximalist in much the way you'd expect a blockbuster with a 192-minute runtime to be.

6 'Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror' (2021)

Okay, so this is a documentary rather than a feature film, but given it’s about the history of a type of horror genre, it naturally features a good many scenes from actual movies, and has a certain cinematic quality to it, too. The documentary is called Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, and it is, unsurprisingly, all about the strange, unique, and intoxicating sub-genre that is folk horror.

It's also one of the longest documentaries in recent memory, but earns the right to exceed three hours, given how many films it explores and how far it goes back historically. After all, there were folk horror movies released back during the silent era, so Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror has a good deal of ground to cover, and cover it thoroughly, it does.