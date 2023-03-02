They proved them all wrong and went to the top.

Word of mouth is a weapon that could stop a film dead in its tracks. A common thread with most of the highest-grossing films of all time is critical praise from reviewers and audiences.

RELATED: 'Scream VI' Projected to Set Franchise-Record Opening at Domestic Box Office

Negative reviews had no financial effect on megahits like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomor some of the Transformers sequels. The bad reviews fell on deaf ears and the films crossed record-breaking heights.

10 'Shrek the Third' (2007)

Unlike its first two critically acclaimed forerunners, Shrek the Third was a victim of bad reviews. The movie’s box office performance repelled mixed reviews on its way to becoming the third highest-grossing animated feature behind Shrek and Finding Nemo.

RELATED: From 'Shrek' to 'Shaun of the Dead': 10 Movies That Parody a Genre While Also Being Great Examples of That Genre

On Rotten Tomato, the third installment is the lowest-rated Shrek film in the series. Although the Rotten Tomato numbers are lower than the other Shrek pictures, the ticket sales were higher. Shrek The Third brought in over $813 million in ticket sales.

9 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is the 37th highest-grossing film of all time. Critically panned during its release, Michael Bay proved he found a cheat sheet on how to win at the box office regardless of what the critics had to say.

RELATED: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

The Washington Post labeled Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen one of the worst-reviewed films at the time of release. There was a negative reaction to characters like Mudflap and Skids, who similar to Jar Jar Binks, embodied racist stereotypes. The ignored negative reactions allowed the sequel to eclipse the success of the first film and bring in $836 million in revenue.

8 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Image via Walt Disney

Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland is a live-action adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Adventures in Wonderland. The dismissed Rotten Tomato scores helped the film climb to a top five ranking of highest-grossing films during its theatrical run.

Alice and Wonderland’s collected 51% and 55% from critics and audiences respectively on Rotten Tomato. The low scores were ignored by audiences and the Academies. The motion picture received multiple Golden Globe nominations and won 2 out of 3 Academy Awards for art direction and costume design.

7 'Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace finished a little over a billion during its original run becoming the highest-grossing film of a jam-packed 1999 that saw blockbuster releases like The Matrix. Rotten Tomato was in it’s early infancy at the time, but the Star Wars prequel received rotten scores from critics and audiences on the site.

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace boasts seven Golden Raspberry Award nominations and Entertainment Weekly ranked it as one of the worst sequels of all time. The prequel received glowing reviews at the time of its release which drove the movie to become the second film in history to cross the billion mark at the box office. However, the word is out now and the film still receives massive support during re-releases.

6 'Despicable Me 3' (2017)

The mixed reviews for Despicable Me 3 signaled the property would probably tail off. However, the fourth installment of the Despicable Me franchise showed no signs of the franchise slowing down after yielding over a billion dollars at the box office.

Excluding the Minions films, Despicable Me 3 is the only Despicable Me movie with rotten scores on Rotten Tomato. Luckily, the movie faced no consequences for the poor reviews. It went on to dominate in theaters becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of 2017.

5 Pirates of the Carribean: On Stranger Tides

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Rotten Tomato reviewers criticized Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides for loud action scenes. The loud action sequences may have drowned out the unfavorable reviews as the movie went on to make over a billion dollars.

The fourth installment is ranked as the worst film in the series by the Tomatometer. Despite having the worst reviews, the film ranks as the second highest-grossing picture in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

4 Transformers: Age of Extinction

To combat negative criticism about the trilogy’s characters, Shia LeBeouf’s squad was switched out for Mark Wahlberg and a cast of new leads in Transformers: Age of Extinction. The cast suffered identical feedback with their performances, but the change added value to ticket sales.

The movie was dragged by critics and audiences for its long-lasting run time and plot holes. The unfavorable reviews didn’t slow the movie down as it went on to become the only film in 2014 to cross the billion-dollar mark.

3 Transformers Dark of the Moon

Transformers Dark of the Moon is the highest-grossing film of the franchise to date. The movie was universally panned by critics and defied expectations on its way to becoming the first Transformers movie to cross a billion.

Roger Ebert and Richard Roper gave the film one out of four stars and a D respectively, mainly due to its empty characters. The movie garnered eight Golden Raspberry nominations to cap its record-breaking box office run.

2 Minions

Image via Universal

After its release, Minions became the 10th highest-grossing film at the time. The animation’s reciprocal critical success collected rotten scores from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomato.

In a year that pit Minions against critically superior films like Inside Out, The Despicable Me spinoff drove more ticket sales than the Disney contemporary. The poorly reviewed movie was the highest-grossing film not released by Disney in 2015.

1 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Riding high off the success of Jurassic World, the sequel benefited from the momentum of the previous installment. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the 12th highest-grossing film of all time despite overwhelmingly negative reviews.

The megahit has the lowest combined Rotten tomato scores of the Jurassic World trilogy. The bad press didn’t crack a dent in the movie’s commercial success as the picture was one of five films to cross the billion-dollar mark in 2018 and the only non-superhero movie to do it.

KEEP READING:2022 Box Office Bombs That Deserved Better