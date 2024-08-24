Although some may benefit from more favorable circumstances, facing challenges and overcoming obstacles is a universal aspect of the human experience, whether in the form of physical and mental health struggles or social and economic hardships. As such, it is not the least surprising that many films, particularly those based on true stories, have explored this theme so often, delivering powerful narratives that leave a lasting impression.

Even though overcoming challenges takes great resilience and effort, cinema can inspire struggling audiences by showcasing stories that provide a fresh and positive outlook with memorable messages of hope and intriguing story arcs. We look back at some of the best movies about overcoming adversity, from Hacksaw Ridge to The Shawshank Redemption, ranking these astounding movies by greatness.

10 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Director: Mel Gibson

Starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role and based on the documentary The Conscientious Objector by Terry Benedict, Hacksaw Ridge follows American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss who refuses to kill people and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing one shot.

What makes Hacksaw Ridge an even more inspiring story is the fact that it is based on real-life events. With that said, there is no doubt that the Mel Gibson picture is a solid example when it comes to films about facing challenges and adversities, depicting its protagonist overcoming physical and emotional barriers during an incredibly tough time and highlighting how faith and hope can overcome impossible odds.

9 'The Martian' (2015)

Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott's must-watch space movie starring Matt Damon is also worth a nod when it comes to this niche category. The Martian sees an astronaut become stranded on Mars after his team assumes he is dead. As such, he must rely on his skills to find a way to signal to Earth and survive until a potential rescue.

Based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name, this engaging Ridley Scott film is an excellent example in the category. The Martian heavily focuses on overcoming adversity by showcasing Mark Watney's resilience and incredible human survival instinct in the face of an impossible situation. Additionally, the 2015 movie features stunning visuals and an interesting scientific approach to its storyline, which makes it an even more intriguing viewing.

8 'Cast Away' (2000)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Although the more controversial Forrest Gump could have also taken a place on this list, Cast Away is arguably the most fitting Tom Hanks movie that emphasizes overcoming adversity. The story follows a FedEx executive who undergoes a massive physical and emotional transformation after crash landing on a deserted island.

This Robert Zemeckis picture is, too, a powerful exploration of overcoming challenges, centering around a lonely and hopeless man who must survive on an uninhabited island, something that he is naturally not prepared for while holding onto the hope of returning home one day. The essential survivalist movie explores physical and psychological isolation and the despair that comes from living without human contact, seeing its protagonist transform through the years into someone who can actually survive in the wild.

7 'Erin Brockovich' (2000)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Julia Roberts delivers a tour-de-force as the titular character in this Steven Soderbergh movie based on an inspiring real-life story. The film centers around an unemployed single mother who becomes a legal assistant and brings down a California power company accused of polluting the city's water supply.

Erin Brockovich is a poignant analysis of resilience, with its lead character showcasing incredible determination as she takes down a massive corporation despite not having formal legal training. Soderbergh's movie is a great addition to this list because it sheds light on Brockovich's astounding doing. Despite facing numerous challenges, Brokovich was not stopped by the condescension of others or power imbalances between her small firm and PG&E, fearlessly managing to come out on top.

6 'Rocky' (1976)

Director: John G. Avildsen

Adapted from an original Sylvester Stallone screenplay, John G. Avidlsen's movie was a life-changing project for the actor, director, and screenwriter — Stallone was struggling to make a name for himself at the time, and Rocky catapulted him into international stardom. The first entry in the franchise follows a small-time boxer from Philadelphia who gets a rare chance to fight the world heavyweight champion.

What's so great about this sports essential is how much of an incredibly inspiring story it is, especially about overcoming adversities for both its character and Stallone himself, who had to sell his dog to make ends meet at the time (though he ended up buying it back after the movie's huge success). Rocky is a timeless examination of emotional growth, effort, and resilience, resonating with audience members all over the world to this day.

5 'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Not including Gabriel Muccino's The Pursuit of Happyness would be a huge omission. This engaging biographical drama tells the inspiring true story of Chris Gardner, who struggles to take custody of his son as he's poised to begin a life-changing professional career. Will Smith perfectly brings the businessman to life in one of his most rewatchable flicks.

Tackling the power of hope and redemption against all odds, Muccino's moving movie is a great example of the rewards of emotional resilience and personal sacrifice. Although its protagonist finds himself on the verge of a huge breakdown, even facing homelessness while caring for his son (Jaden Smith), he finds a way to get over it, whether by balancing jobs, studying for exams, or dealing with major setbacks while maintaining a positive perspective.

4 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Director: Gus Van Sant

Starring Matt Damon in his breakout role (which even earned him an Oscar nomination), Good Will Hunting follows a young rebel with a gift for mathematics. While attempting to find his identity and direction, Will bonds with a kind-hearted psychologist (Robin Willaims) with life-changing results.

Not only does Good Will Hunting emphasize the importance of redemption, but it also sheds light on healing from trauma through connection with others. Powerfully written by Damon and Ben Affleck and incredibly acted throughout, this touching drama is essential regarding the best pictures about overcoming obstacles. Many elements make Good Will Hunting an effective viewing, including the nuanced, well-written, and three-dimensional characters that make it easy for audiences to connect with them and their stories.

3 'The Elephant Man' (1980)

Director: David Lynch

This docudrama by the masterful king of surrealism, David Lynch, is based on the real life of Joseph Merrick (played by John Hurt), who suffered from a congenital disorder that caused massive disfigurement. The movie sheds light on how, despite his condition, Merrick was a kind and intelligent person.

This heartbreaking movie is guaranteed to linger in the audience's minds after the credits roll, especially taking into consideration that it is based on a true story. Despite its heart-wrenching undertones, The Elephant Man is an inspiring and thought-provoking watch that examines how, even if often mistreated and subject to prejudice, the ex-side-show act holds onto hope, maintaining his dignity and humanity in a world beyond cruel. Jerry is eventually recognized as an intellectual, articulate, and cultured individual, leaving a lasting impact and reminding audiences of the importance of compassion and empathy.

2 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Director: Steve McQueen

This Steve McQueen movie is also based on a devastating true story: it illustrates the 1853 slave memoir of the same name by Solomon Northup. Set in the antebellum United States, 12 Years a Slave depicts Northup's abduction, showcasing how he was sold into slavery and the shocking and visceral look at slavery on a Louisiana plantation.

Because of the sensitive nature of the themes it deals with, the Oscar-winning movie is not for the faint of heart. However, 12 Years a Slave makes for a powerful watch that depicts Northup's harrowing journey, how he overcomes overwhelming circumstances, and how he clings to his sense of identity despite dehumanizing conditions and despair. On top of being an eye-opener, McQueen's movie is also masterfully executed, featuring fantastic performances.

1 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Director: Frank Darabont

It's not for no reason that The Shawshank Redemption endures as a landmark in cinema, with several moviegoers considering it the best film of all time. Frank Darabont's Oscar winner follows an innocent banker (Tim Robbins) sent to prison accused of murdering his wife. In the meantime, he forms a friendship with an inmate named Red (Morgan Freeman).

The Shawshank Redemption is an iconic movie that anyone should watch at least once, especially if they're interested in existentialist topics such as this one. Darabonot's epic meditates on the power of holding onto hope and one's sense of identity in an oppressive environment, also tackling the importance of redemption and second chances, particularly through the character of Red. Additionally, it sheds a positive light on overcoming adversity through friendship.

