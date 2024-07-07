Every film fan has had an experience once in their life where they’re so upset by a movie that they don’t want to finish it. While the age of streaming has made it easier to simply shut off a film before it’s completed, walking out of a theater is a major decision that cinephiles don’t take lightly. Even a bad movie is generally worth appreciating as a guilty pleasure, and walking out removes the possibility of enjoying a potential camp classic.

However, there are many reasons audiences walk out of a movie they are anticipating. Sometimes, the level of gross content can be too much for them to handle. Other times, it's all about the pace and execution, while other times, it has to do with the disturbing or overly realistic quality of the plot. Whatever the reason, these movies made people leave the theater, unable or unwilling to finish them.

10 ‘L’Avventura’ (1960)

Directed by Michaelangelo Antonioni

L’Avventura is one of the best films that Michelangelo Antonioni ever made. It perfectly mixed a clever critique of capitalism with a twisty storyline that made audiences split on what they were supposed to think of the characters. While it has been subsequently accepted as an all-time classic, the debut of L'Avventura was met with both boos and walkouts from dejected cinephiles who viewed the film as pretentious and upsetting.

Antonioni was not interested in pleasing viewers, and his willingness to subvert expectations established his reputation of being an uncompromising auteur.

As it turned out, many viewers simply didn’t want to spend time with self-absorbed characters in a film that put more emphasis on atmosphere than narrative progression. Despite the initially divisive response, L'Aventura was ahead of its time with its transgressive qualities. Antonioni was not interested in pleasing viewers, and his willingness to subvert expectations established his reputation as an uncompromising auteur dedicated to his unique visions.

9 ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (1971)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick is known for courting controversy, but A Clockwork Orange sparked outrage from the moment that it was released. As one of the few major motion pictures of the time to get an X-rating in the United States, A Clockwork Orange shocked viewers with its graphically violent and sexual content, including a very disturbing sexual assault scene and instance of torture.

Backlash and walkouts became so prevalent in the United Kingdom that Kubrick removed A Clockwork Orange from circulation so that he wouldn’t have to deal with the chaos. Time proved to be on Kubrick’s side, as the film ended up earning him Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. Today, the message about the dangers of censorship and the inability of the government to curb youthful violence make A Clockwork Orange feel more relevant than it was during its initial release.

8 ‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

The Exorcist was one of the first horror films to be truly appreciated as a great work of art and not just a guilty pleasure that appealed to those seeking jump scares. Director William Friedkin, who had a background working in documentary films, added a level of realism that made The Exorcist feel more authentic than most horror movies.

However, the makeup and visual effects in The Exorcist proved to be so effective that some audiences literally became ill watching it and chose to leave the theater. It speaks to the brilliance of Friedkin’s vision that The Exorcist became such a cultural touchstone that it sparked debates about its content and themes. Although the content proved too much for some to handle, The Exorcist became very profitable and scored Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.

7 ‘Alien’ (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Alien was marketed off the premise that it was “Jaws in space,” serving as a combination of the horror genre with the space opera that had been popularized in the wake of Star Wars. The most memorable scene in Alien involves the infamous chest burster, which took director Ridley Scott and his impressive makeup department many weeks to pull off convincingly.

Although it was a moment that was forever seared within the minds of impressionable moviegoers, the chest burster scene made some moviegoers ill, forcing them to leave the theater before they could finish watching Scott’s masterpiece. While there are many disturbing moments in the larger Alien franchise, including the infamous birth moment in Prometheus, no other scene has sparked quite as visceral of a reaction from audiences as the iconic moment in the immortal 1979 classic.

6 ‘Reservoir Dogs’ (1992)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Reservoir Dogs set a high standard for Quentin Tarantino’s career, proving that he was not afraid to include the sort of graphic content that could never be allowed in non-independent efforts. Reservoir Dogs is a very entertaining film filled with memorable dialogue, but the infamous ear-cutting scene proved too disturbing for viewers with light stomachs.

Even though he created all-time great scary movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, director Wes Craven walked out of Reservoir Dogs because he felt the scene was unnecessary and exploitative. Reservoir Dogs became just one of the controversial moments in Tarantino’s career. Although the Kill Bill films and Django Unchained also sparked backlash due to the graphic violence, they didn’t experience the sort of mass walkouts that Reservoir Dogs did with its debut.

5 ‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez

The Blair Witch Project changed horror cinema forever due to the innovative use of the found footage technique, which made it look like it was an assemblage of documentary footage. The realism that The Blair Witch Project maintained, along with a clever marketing campaign, made some viewers think that they were witnessing footage of an actual camping trip thwarted by supernatural forces.

Debates on whether or not it was “real” ended up making it one of the most profitable independent films ever made. The use of found footage camera work proved to be too shaky and erratic for some viewers, who left the theater because they were beginning to feel ill. While the found footage subgenre has evolved significantly since the release of The Blair Witch Project, no horror movie has managed to spark the same amount of motion sickness.

4 ‘Swiss Army Man’ (2016)

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

Swiss Army Man is the definition of a film that is not for everyone. While some fans appreciate the strange philosophy and gross-out comedy of writer/directors Daniel Shwinhert and Daniel Kwan, others find them rudimentary and sophomoric. Swiss Army Man follows a lonely drifter (Paul Dano) who befriends a talking corpse (Daniel Radcliffe) who won't stop farting.

While some reviewers found it hilarious, Swiss Army Man experienced a record-setting number of walkouts when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but the film was picked up by A24, who ended up producing the directors’ next project, Everything Everywhere All At Once, a more commercial hit that became the highest-grosser in the company’s short history.

3 ‘The Neon Demon’ (2016)

Directed by Nicholas Winding Refn

Nicolas Winding Refn is another director known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to content, and The Neon Demon may be the single most divisive film of his career thus far. A coming-of-age horror fable set within the world of Los Angeles fashion, The Neon Demon contains such graphic sequences of cannibalism that many viewers at the Cannes Film Festival chose to leave the theater in disgust.

Depending on which cinephile you ask, The Neon Demon is either a work of madcap genius or an indulgent mess that satisfies Refn’s worst impulses as an artist. Some viewers chose to walk out because the graphic content was simply too much for them to handle, but others were so irritated by Refn’s pretentious style that they couldn’t bear to sit in the theater any longer than necessary.

2 ‘The House That Jack Built’ (2018)

Directed by Lars Von Trier