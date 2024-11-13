By all means, acting is the cornerstone of any great film's success. Sure, it takes everything, from writing and direction, to production, but it takes skilled performers to nail their characters and can elevate a film to new heights of acclaim. Indeed, some of the most outstanding films in history are revered for their remarkable acting. The actors draw viewers in and immerse them in the story.

There's a lot that goes into creating the most perfectly acted movie. The actors must carefully work off each other from a genuine sense of chemistry on screen. There can't be one weak or dull performance. Since as early as the silent era, many films have been praised for their all-around stellar acting. These never truly had any cracks in the performances of their entire casts, and even some were awarded heavily by the Academy of Motion Pictures. From Historical Epics to Crime masterpieces, here are the ten most perfectly acted films of all time.

10 'Parasite' (2019)

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Sun-kyun, and Choi Woo-sik

Image via NEON

The only South Korean film to ever win Best Picture is acclaimed filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, a deep, psychological delve into themes of identity crisis and class discrimination. It's a dark comedy yet with shocking twists and thrilling turns that revolves around a poverty-stricken South Korean family as they slowly infiltrate the lives of an upper-class family household.

The cast does a phenomenal job of making their characters seem genuine and understandable. With Joon Ho's guidance and sharply written dialog, the actors can flex their acting talents, delivering complex and engaging performances that show various emotions. Two notable standouts are the incredible leads, Song Kang-ho and Cho Yeo-Jeong, who dominate every scene with their ability to change feelings and expressions seamlessly and at a moment's notice. Parasite is an undeniable modern masterpiece, elevated by its stellar acting from a cast at the top of its game.

9 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Cast: Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Perhaps the most celebrated Gangster movie made by the visionary mind of one of the genre's most recognizable directors, Martin Scorsese, Goodfellas is a bonafide classic that continues to be praised and watched throughout the decades. Starring one of the best acting trio ever brought to screen, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and the late Ray Liotta, it follows them as three aspiring wise guys as they ascend through the criminal underbelly. But eventually, their rise to the top leads to their downfall, leading one man, Henry Hill (Liotta), to turn on his former allies.

Goodfellas has some of the most quotable lines and iconic performances in pop culture history. Scorsese, a director known for encouraging his performers to improvise, lets his actors work off each other and figure out what would fit each scene. They certainly didn't disappoint, as there was no dull moment or weak delivery. Many scenes are engaging and more memorable than the last. Through their unique chemistry and ability to figure out what worked, the cast delivered powerful performances that helped make Goodfellas the revered and rewatchable gangster classic it is today.

8 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Cast: Charlton Heston, Stephen Boyd, Jack Hawkins, and Hugh Griffith

Image via Loew's, Inc.

There is one film from the history of motion pictures that will forever define what it means to be an Epic, and that's William Wyler's Ben-Hur. In his career-defining role, the great Charlton Heston plays the vengeful prince, Judah Ben-Hur, as he rises through the Roman hierarchy to seek revenge against the corrupt governor Messala (Stephen Boyd) for his family's imprisonment.

This large-scale masterpiece is a masterful cinematic achievement, featuring incredible production values, gorgeous cinematography, and some of the best acting ever shown in a historical drama. Heston commands the screen with his Oscar-winning performance as Ben-Hur. Through his character's journey, the actor flawlessly displays a vast display of different emotions that feel entirely believable and impactful. Aside from Heston, the supporting cast shows no cracks in their performances, including the revered Hugh Griffith, whose role as the boisterous horse-racing breeder Sheik Ilderim earned him a well-deserved Best Supporting Academy Award. Ben-Hur is an overall masterpiece elevated by a list of incredible performers.

7 'Amadeus' (1984)

Cast: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge, and Roy Dotrice

Image via Orion Pictures

Undeniably, the greatest movie of 1984 is Milos Forman's Amadeus, a Best Picture-winning period drama that features some of the best acting of the decade. The great F. Murray Abraham and Tom Hulce star as two of the most legendary composers in history, Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as they engage in a years-long rivalry that inevitably ends disastrously for both of them.

Amadeus is all-around spectacular with its performances. However, its success stems from the incredible dynamic of its two leads, who expertly bring these musical geniuses to life. Abraham and Hulce were nominated for their work, with the award going to the former for his unique and transformative performance as the jealous Salieri, both in his young and old years. However, aside from the two actors, the supporting roles, while often brief, are unforgettable and sure to leave an impression on viewers. Amadeus is perfect throughout, and its acting will forever be praised as some of the most flawless in history.

6 'Ikiru' (1952)

Cast: Takashi Shinmura, Nobuo Kaneko, Miki Odagiri, and Yûnosuko Itô

Image via Toho

Much of modern cinema today is influenced by the inspiring works of acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa. From Ran, Yojimbo, to his greatest masterpiece, Seven Samurai, he's left a mark on the entertainment industry that's truly one of a kind. But when it comes to his most flawlessly acted movie, that would be his 1952 drama classic Ikiru (or To Live). It follows a middle-aged civil servant who, after being diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer, decides to use the time he has left to build a children's play park.

Ikiru is a tragic existential look into the meaning of life, expertly shown through the heartbreaking performance of its talented lead performer. In the role of a lifetime, Kurosawa regular Takashi Shinmura is a sight to behold as the dying protagonist Kanji Watanabe. His ability to convey so much anguish and other emotions, mainly through his facial expressions, is an incredible achievement, not many other actors other than him could have accomplished. It's a very thought-provoking, deeply emotional film enhanced by its leading actor and the supporting cast. For these reasons, Ikiru remains one of the most compelling Japanese movies in history.

5 'The Godfather' (1972)

Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, and James Caan

Image via Paramount Pictures

Regarding excellently acted movies, it's no surprise that Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather would appear, but it's not the only one from this trilogy that will make this list. It sees legendary actor Marlon Brando as the respected Don Vito Corleone, the head of the prosperous Corleone crime organization, who must lead his family through turmoil when the other Mob families in New York start dealing in the drug trade.

Many fans and critics consider it to be one of the greatest movies of all time; it certainly lives up to its acclaim with its flawless direction, immaculate screenplay, and incredible performances. The Godfather has some of the most competent, highly skilled actors of the period coming together to deliver the most revered performances of their careers. Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, and even James Caan play their roles to perfection, and outside them and Brando (who rightfully earned his second Best Actor win), the rest of the cast does phenomenal work with what they're given. The Godfather will undoubtedly be praised for its acting for many years to come.

4 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Cast: Jodie Foster, Athony Hopkins, Anthony Heald, and Ted Levine

Image via MGM

The history of the horror genre has only one film ever to win the prestigious award for Best Picture: The Silence of the Lambs. Considered by critics and horror lovers to be one of the most compelling and thrilling horror films in history, it's a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows a young FBI trainee as she asks a convicted serial killer to advise in her case to track down an unhinged murderer before he slays his next victim.

The Silence of the Lambs is a masterpiece recognized for its superb performances. Aside from winning Best Picture and Screenplay, the Academy bestowed its lead stars, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, Best Actor awards for their groundbreaking roles as the terrifying Dr. Hannibal Lecter and the determined Agent Clarice Starling. The pair's on-screen chemistry is one of the best in cinema, as they perfectly play off each other's strengths to give their best performances. But aside from the two, the acting of the rest of the cast is all-around remarkable. The Silence of the Lambs has changed the way how people view horror. Now, these films can be seen as more compelling masterpieces, all thanks to this one and its superior acting.