The Big Picture Hollywood's reliance on CGI has made movies feel fake and lazy, replacing practical effects that made films feel magical and real. Audiences are bored and yearn for more originality.

The use of practical effects in movies from the '70s and '80s, like puppets, animatronics, and better makeup, created unforgettable classics in various genres, from action films to horror movies.

CGI has taken over the film industry, leading to forgettable and visually unappealing movies. Fans are showing their displeasure by opting for more authentic experiences and nostalgic films that relied on practical effects.

2023 has been an interesting year for movies. What was once Hollywood's easy go to for major box office returns in the form of sequels, nostalgia, and superheroes has not worked this year. Films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Fast X, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Flash, and The Meg 2 were all quickly disappearing duds. Instead, this has been the summer of Barbenheimer, with Barbie and Oppenheimer dominating cinemas. It's been refreshing to see. Moviegoers have told Hollywood that they've grown bored with the same old thing. They yearn for originality and a return to how movies used to be, magical and fresh, not something that felt like it came off an assembly line. We don't want creativity just in our movie plots, but also in how they're visually presented. We want more practical effects, Hollywood!

What turned many against Hollywood's traditional summer fare this year was the overabundance of CGI. It makes movies feel fake and lazy now instead of exciting. The latest Ant-Man and The Flash feel like a distracting cartoon rather than a story. The shark scenes, when they actually happen, in The Meg 2, are so hindered by its CGI monsters that there's nothing to be afraid of. It didn't use to be this way. Practical effects were once the norm. Audiences were in awe of how real movies could feel by the actual physical creations put on screen. That was the magic. Due to convenience, we've lost our way. It's time to take a step back.

Practical Effects Helped Turn Certain Movies Into Classics

Image via Universal Pictures

In the '70s, and the '80s especially, movies began to evolve tremendously thanks to the use of practical effects. The use of tricks like miniatures, janky stop-motion, or men in rubber suits gave way to a more advanced method. We now had puppets and animatronics for genre films, along with the use of better makeup. It affected every type of film. Action films had more realistic car chases. Who can ever forget the heart-pounding car scenes in Bullitt or The French Connection? Tim Burton's Batman films built phenomenal sets. There was no green backdrop. Action films felt three-dimensional without being filmed in 3D.

Then there were the horror and monster movies of the time. John Carpenter's version of The Thing in 1982 is a great movie, but what turned it into an instant classic were Rob Bottin's practical effects. The wild alien creations he built are still to this day jaw-dropping to behold. We can't wrap our heads around how they did it and made it look so real. Or look at Joe Dante's Gremlins in 1984. Those little green demons were scary because they were really there on set. Human actors truly interacted with these lifelike puppets. That doesn't mean everything from the past disappeared. Tim Burton and others used miniatures in their films, and Gremlins used stop-motion in one scene. The xenomorphs in Alien and Aliens and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in Ghostbusters were guys in suits, still, no matter the method, what we saw on the screen was real.

Things began to change in the '90s with the use of CGI, but it was used then not to be the film, but to help expand it. Most of what we saw in James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991 were practical effects. The chases were real, and the robots were real, but CGI was used for certain moments where it had to be, such as with Robert Patrick's T1000 character. In 1997, in Titanic, another Cameron film, the director built a massive recreation of the doomed ship. He tried to keep it as real as possible. CGI was used for some water effects or to show certain situations an actor or stunt person couldn't safely be put in, that's it. In between these films was another filled with masterful practical effects, Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park. So many moments are not works of CGI but animatronics. Many of the T-Rex scenes are so scary because there's something really there on the screen. We can tell. As CGI got easier, however, Hollywood got lazy.

RELATED: How 'Oppenheimer' Made a Nuclear Explosion Without CGI

Just Because Hollywood Can Use CGI Doesn't Mean It Should Depend on It

Image via Warner Bros

In the late '90s and into the 2000s, film effects began to change. Gone were practical effects, replaced instead with CGI. CGI was easier, even if it was costly. Why build something that had limitations when you could just draw it on a computer and have a character or setting do anything we could dream of? That's nice in theory if CGI was used to expand the practical like in the 90s, but now CGI had replaced the practical. The mind-boggling makeup in The Exorcist that made 44-year-old Max von Sydow look three decades older without anyone noticing could now be done on a computer. Yeah, it looked fake and very noticeable, but it was easier that way. Instead of building elaborate sets, just put actors in front of a green screen and draw the set on a computer later.

Horror was a huge offender of the CGI trend and sometimes in the strangest of ways. In 2011's The Thing prequel, practical effects were used on set, but then CGI was put over them. It led to a final product where the shape-shifting alien is no longer scary because it's a flat cartoon that's not really there. 2013's Mama was a creepy horror film with Javier Botet cast as the evil mama character. He portrayed the character, only to have CGI added over him later, creating a hilariously bad-looking monster. It took you right out of the movie. Who could be scared of something that looked like it came out of an episode of Scooby-Doo?

Hollywood went absolutely crazy with de-aging and recreating actors from the dead through CGI. Marvel and Star Wars films were the worst offenders, but even Harrison Ford couldn't escape the de-aging fad in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. While the process has gotten better, it's as if we do it now simply because we can.

The Flash showed just how bad things have gotten. The film was ridiculed relentlessly for its atrocious CGI. Tens of millions of dollars were spent, yet we may as well have been watching a really bad Pixar movie. It was lazy and took away from everything else. Not even Michael Keaton in the Batsuit could save that ugly-looking train wreck. It has gotten to the point where watching The Flash or Black Adam and watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie feels like the same experience. There is more fake than real in many "live-action" movies these days.

Practical Effects Can Make Movies & TV Feel Magical Again

Image via Disney+

Fortunately, fans are voicing their displeasure by simply not showing up. Yeah, you can have a car race down an exploding Hoover Dam in Fast X. It looks stupid and feels lifeless though. Next. You can show us Indiana Jones from 40 years ago. Good for you, we'd rather just watch those older movies instead. The Meg 2 can have a mammoth computer creation gobble up people, but it might as well be a video game. We'll just stay home and play them.

Movies are meant to be an experience, not a flash of bright images fed to us. No one will remember The Meg 2, but we'll remember jumping out of our skin whenever the shark showed up in Jaws because it was really there. No one will be nostalgic about Fast X, but decades later we still talk about Steve McQueen's cool Mustang in Bullitt. Mama and The Thing prequel are forgotten, but John Carpenter's The Thing, the first two Alien films, and Gremlins are forever celebrated. The barrage of CGI dinosaurs in the Jurassic World films has already disappeared from our collective conscience, but we can still remember the first time we saw an animatronic triceratops in Jurassic Park.

Just as Barbie and Oppenheimer's success show how hungry we are for something new and original, so does the success of some current practical effects. Look at the gargantuan success of Top Gun: Maverick last year. Would it have worked if those fighter jet scenes were all close-ups and CGI? We were on the edge of our seats because those jets were really doing the stunts. For the best example, however, look no further than a big-eared little green guy named Grogu. Say what you want about the third season of The Mandalorian, but for the first two seasons, we were obsessed. Mando himself was cool, and the stories were exciting, but it was Baby Yoda who made the show. He was so freakin' cute, like a hairless Gizmo, that we couldn't stand it. He became a pop culture icon appearing in everything imaginable. And we loved him because he was real. Grogu is a robotic puppet on the set being interacted with and held. It took us back to the old Star Wars films with a puppet Yoda and practical effects used for the characters, a time before Episodes 1-3 became an overstimulating CGI fest.

2023 feels like the year that we are finding our way back to what made movies feel like magic. The writers and actors strike plays a significant part too, with this fight for creativity over AI and money-grubbing studios. Sometimes we have to go backward to go forward. A Barbie doll and a wide-eyed alien baby are teaching us that.