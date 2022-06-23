Precisely defining Peter Strickland’s trademark is a tricky task. His work blends Wes Anderson’s attention to aesthetic detail with Yorgos Lanthimos’ gallows humor and the color palette of a ‘70s giallo thriller. Giallo is an Italian term that describes mystery fiction and thrillers. More than a collection of themes or techniques, Strickland’s films are a vibe.

Starring Fatma Mohamed (who has appeared in all the Hungarian-born auteur’s movies), Gwendoline Christie, and Asa Butterfield, Strickland's latest project is set in an elite "sonic culinary" institute that prizes a cuisine’s sound as much as its taste. Flux Gourmetis his second homage to foley art and uses food even more inventively than Berberian Sound Studio. The director’s appeal is definitely not what you’d call broad, but it isn’t entirely opaque, either. Those adventurous enough to explore contemporary Eurohorror and a select few other under-the-radar gems will find new ways of appreciating and discussing Strickland’s enigmatic visual soundscapes.

'Berberian Sound Studio' (2012)

Gilderoy (Toby Jones), a British sound engineer, arrives in Italy for a post-production job on what he thinks is a pastoral film about horses but is in fact a violent giallo thriller. The production’s unethical practices, as well as the slasher flick’s disturbing content, begin to erode this soft-spoken Englishman’s sanity. If you want a sense of the workplace abuse Gilderoy is subjected to, picture a feature-length expansion of the scene from In Fabric in which Sheila’s bosses grill her for taking too many bathroom breaks.

A love letter to Italian thrillers and the post-production process, Berberian Sound Studiois thus far Strickland’s most accessible effort. Whereas In Fabric’s heavily stylized execution sometimes obscures its insights into loneliness and occupational dehumanization, Berberian Sound Studio doesn’t shy away from the relatable elements of Strickland's oeuvre.

'Climax' (2018)

It’s not fair to say that Gaspar Noé's Climax is without narrative, but it does jettison anything we might call a classic three-act structure. Following members of a dance troupe who collectively lose their minds during one awful evening, this riveting, single-location cinematic anxiety attack is Project X crossed with arthouse Eurohorror.

Strickland and Noé use color and sound to similarly extreme effect, and both are self-professed students of Dario Argento. This 2018 French-Belgian experiment in sensory overload references Argento’s Suspiriain ways that are both subtle and direct.

'The Duke of Burgundy' (2015)

It’s difficult to describe Peter Strickland’s third narrative feature without diminishing its pleasures. For its first half-hour, The Duke of Burgundy feels like more of the director’s commentary on abusive employer-employee relationships, but then it becomes something else entirely. The power struggle between a lepidopterist and her pupil is as fascinating as it is entertaining.

Strickland’s signature sound mix, which alternates between the sensual and the metallically cacophonous, serves this strange and tender love story particularly well. If the director's style is on your wavelength, The Duke of Burgundy is essential viewing.

'In Fabric' (2018)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays a bank teller who purchases a red dress from a mysterious department store, but that’s a very piecemeal description of Peter Strickland’s visually sumptuous and wonderfully insane horror-comedy of manners. Shot by the brilliant Ari Wegner and produced by A24, the film introduced Strickland to his widest audience yet.

Unsettling, hilarious, and always bizarre, In Fabric blends mood and genre like few other movies. Much of its impression is formed by the editing, sound mix, and color grading. Flux Gourmet doesn’t look like it leans as heavily into horror, but you can bet it's a stylistic counterpart.

'Kajillionaire' (2020)

Old Dolio Dyne (Evan Rachel Wood) has been committing petty crimes with her mother and father (Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins) since she was a child. From her corner of the soap-factory-adjacent office in which they live, Old Dolio can’t help but desire a healthier and more unconditionally loving relationship than the one she has with her parents. The Dynes’ arrangement is stirred by a young woman (Gina Rodriguez) who forms a special bond with their prodigy.

Miranda July and Peter Strickland’s directorial styles aren't similar, but it’s impossible not to be reminded of the surreal and effervescently colorful Kajillionairewhile watching Flux Gourmet. The two films, though different in many ways, share a particular brand of magical realism.

'The Lobster' (2015)

The Hungarian filmmaker's absurdist and surreal humor is often noted to resemble that of Yorgos Lanthimos, the current standard-bearer of the Greek Weird Wave and director of The Lobster. In a not-too-distant future (or a skewed, dystopian present), unmarried adults are compelled to enter a 45-day matchmaking retreat. Anyone who has failed to hook up with a fellow participant by the end of their stay is transformed into an animal of their choice.

Strickland and Lanthimos aren’t surprised that audiences regularly compare them, and neither finds their output quite as absurd as Western audiences do. In a conversation between the two auteurs, Strickland incisively observed that the best satirists tend to emerge from societies subject to totalitarian rule: “If you've never lived under any kind of autocratic system, the bureaucracy just looks so confounding and bizarre...it's no coincidence that many of the greatest absurdists come from countries that have these regimes."

'The Square' (2017)

Ruben Östlund’s first Palme d'Or winner is a wily roast of the art scene that, while mocking overly analytic audiences, dares us to look for its deeper meaning. Claes Bang plays a museum curator mired in several personal and professional crises. Östlund uses his protagonist’s cascading misfortunes to make fun of contemporary art and political discourse.

The film’s memorable set pieces seem to simultaneously lament and exult in the mainstream’s ever-plummeting standard of artistic expression.Östlund isn’t a surrealist like Strickland or Lanthimos, but his comedies revel in similarly awkward extended social interactions. Moreover, the gatekeepers Östlund ridicules in The Squareare precisely the ones on whom Strickland’s Flux Gourmet sets its sights.

'Suspiria' (1977)

Suspiria is set in a prestigious Berlin dance academy that protagonist Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper) soon discovers is operated by witches. Arriving at the school shortly after a tragedy involving one of its residents, the young ballerina is haunted by an air of death and supernatural intrigue. The collaborative struggles in Flux Gourmet resemble the jealousies and rivalries that arise between the Tanz Dance Akademie's students. Those who watch Suspiria after Berberian Sound Studio will have a refined appreciation for the audio mix.

Gaspar Noé and Peter Strickland have both cited this film as a major influence on their work. Indeed, it’s easy to see how the giallo's shrill score, evocative pastel visuals, occult plot twists, and highly stylized choreography are antecedent to Climax and In Fabric.

'Suspiria' (2018)

Luca Guadagnino’s desaturated and moody Suspiria is more a reimagining of Dario Argento’s varicolored 1977 film than a remake. It expands the original’s relatively straightforward aims to encompass a very specific moment in post-WWII Germany. Demonstrations and acts of political violence responding to the imprisonment of key members of the Baader-Meinhof Group are daily news, and deeper scars are visible everywhere you look--the dance school even faces the Berlin Wall.

The murky palette for which Guadagnino exchanges the original's opulent hues communicates the despairing sociopolitical history he's infused into the plot. While Peter Strickland has discussed In Fabric’s connections to the original, the film’s atmosphere of decay resonates more with Guadagnino’s Suspiria than Argento’s. Any cinematic excursion through modern Eurohorror is incomplete without this bold and innovative update to the slasher classic.

'Taxidermia' (2009)

Strickland fans eager to see a comparable alchemy of style and tone will discover a real treasure in György Pálfi's Taxidermia. Told in three chapters spanning several decades, the Hungarian dark comedy follows a military orderly, romantically entangled national speed-eaters, and a lonely taxidermist with abandonment issues.

A scene in the third act of a character performing self-surgery has all the close-ups and ASMR of Flux Gourmet’s piquant set pieces. Aesthetically reminiscent of a pop-up book, Taxidermia also recalls works from Wes Anderson and Tim Burton. The oddball beat, though, is purely Strickland.

