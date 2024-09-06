Product placement is a common tactic in movies and TV shows—a scene might show what car a character drives, what brand of clothes they're wearing or what food or drink they're enjoying. Some brands are willing to pay millions of dollars for mere seconds of screentime, and the arrangement is mutually beneficial. Studios can use it to help fund the film, while companies can say their brand was featured in the latest summer blockbuster all while potentially being introduced to new customers.

Well-done product placement can be seamless and barely noticeable to audiences, especially when it fits in with a setting or character, while product placement that's excessive or too obvious can be a distraction which makes movies feel like extended advertisements. Some movies poke fun at the practice by cramming scenes with logos and brand names, while others highlight products with close-ups or even through mentioning brands by name in the dialogue.

10 'Josie and the Pussycats'

Target, Tide, Coca-Cola, and more

In Josie and the Pussycats, three female musicians—Josie (Rachael Leigh Cook), Melody (Tara Reid) and Val (Rosario Dawson)—saw their dreams of rock-and-roll stardom come true when they got a record deal. But they quickly discovered they were being used by two people in a plot to deliver subliminal messages to the people of America. The movie was based on the Archie Comics and Hanna-Barbera cartoon of the same name.

Because Josie and the Pussycats was a satire taking aim at consumerism, its numerous examples of obvious product placement also served as a joke and commentary on the industry practice—one scene with Val featured no less than four brands, while in another, Melody showered in a bathroom sponsored by McDonald’s. But unlike most other product placement, it was all intentional in Josie and the Pussycats, although this point is often missed in criticism of the movie.

9 'Wayne's World'

Doritos, Pizza Hut, Reebok, Nuprin and Pepsi

Wayne’s World was based on a classic Saturday Night Live sketch and featured a producer determined to take heavy-metal lovers Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey)’s public-access TV show to commercial television. Despite being hesitant to give up their show, they were ultimately tricked into it and then fought to regain creative control of it, all while Wayne also tried to keep the producer from stealing his girlfriend.

Like Josie and the Pussycats, the product placement in Wayne’s World was meant to draw attention to and make fun of the practice. In just over a minute, the movie crammed in as much product placement as others have over the course of two hours or longer, including Doritos, Pizza Hut, Reebok, Nuprin and Pepsi, all while Wayne and Garth bragged about how they would never sell out or “bow to any sponsor.”

8 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

Reese's Pieces

An alien became stranded on Earth in E.T. and was found and befriended by a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas), who hid the alien in his home. The two soon developed a strong bond, but as E.T.’s health deteriorated to the point of being close to death, it became clear that the only thing that would help him was going home, and Elliott helped him get there.

E.T. successfully transformed its product placement into part of the story—Reese's Pieces are E.T.’s favorite candy, used to lure him into Elliott’s house when he first finds E.T. then again to lure E.T. back to the spaceship to go home. Because of this, it’s almost easy to forget the use of the candy is clear product placement. But it was certainly effective, as many associate Reese’s Pieces with E.T. to this day.

7 'Zombieland'

Twinkies

Four survivors known only by the cities they were traveling to—Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) and conning sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin)—traveled across the zombie-infested country in horror-comedy Zombieland. As they traveled, they stuck to a list of rules to help ensure their survival, and each had a different destination or goal in mind. For Tallahassee, that was to find his favorite snack, a Twinkie.

In one scene, the survivors wandered an abandoned grocery store, with the products on its shelves serving as clear product placement. But similar to E.T., the most notable product placement in Zombieland was part of the plot, with Tallahassee desperately in search of Twinkies. But it also made for one of the movie’s most memorable scenes—Tallahassee found a Hostess truck filled with nothing but Snoballs, not a single beloved Twinkie in sight.

6 'The Great Gatsby'

Moet et Chandon

In Baz Luhrmann’s take on the classic novel The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) was drawn into the world of his mysterious millionaire neighbor Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) during the Jazz Age of the 1920s. Meanwhile, Nick’s cousin Daisy (Carey Mulligan), Gatsby’s former love, lived across the bay from Gatsby. The movie was told through flashbacks by Nick.

The Great Gatsby was a story about excess, shown by Gatsby’s lavish parties—which included women carrying comically large bottles of Moët et Chandon champagne. While most movies would settle for close-ups of the bottles or maybe mention the brand by name, The Great Gatsby went above and beyond. Like other films, some of the film’s other product placement makes sense, but when it comes to the giant bottles of champagne, it’s hard to see the point or benefit.

5 'Transformers: Age of Extinction'

Beats and Bud Light

In Transformers: Age of Extinction, a group of humans led by Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) helped Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and the Autobots, as the rest of humanity allied with a bounty hunter looking for Optimus Prime, especially as public opinion of the Transformers shifted towards viewing them as troublesome. The movie was the fourth in the Transformers series, all based on the toys of the same name, and was directed by Michael Bay.

The Transformers franchise overall has featured lots of product placement, some of the most obvious of which came in Age of Extinction. In one scene, Cade, traveling in a spaceship, hit a Bud Light truck—and as though the blue truck wasn’t already obvious, the scene also featured a close-up of Bud Light bottles with the same blue color strewn throughout the wreckage. Another notable scene featured a close-up of a Beats speaker.

4 'I, Robot'

Converse

Set in 2035, I, Robot presented a not-too-distant future in which robots served in public-service positions, such as police. After a robot named Sonny (Alan Tudyk) was suspected of murdering Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), the founder of U.S. Robotics, and making his death look like a suicide, human detective Del Spooner (Will Smith)—who had a deep mistrust of robots—took on the case. The story referenced Isaac Asimov’s Laws of Robotics.

Del frequently mentioned Converse shoes throughout the movie, to the point that it became not only noticeable but distracting, pulling viewers out of an otherwise entertaining film. At one point, Del received a new pair, and the scene in which he unboxed the shoe and it was shown on his foot in a close-up could practically be lifted out and made into a commercial on its own. The shoes were also mentioned in a few other scenes later on.

3 'Barbie'

GM, Chanel

Barbie brought the iconic doll to life as Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) left their perfect lives in Barbieland behind and entered the real world to find out why Barbie was experiencing problems like flat feet and thoughts of death—and discovered the patriarchy while they were there. The movie was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig, and it was blockbuster success, surpassing $1 billion at the box office.

Barbie was a smart, funny movie exploring themes like existentialism, feminism and masculinity, but its impact was dulled somewhat by blatant product placement. Because the movie was based on an existing toy, it was practically an extended advertisement already, but the film also included other overt examples of product placement, from Barbie’s car to her accessories. Some, like her heart-shaped Chanel bag and pink Chevrolet, were noticeable but were at least in line with the character, while others were more jarring.