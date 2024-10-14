While much of the attention that films receive is based upon the appeal of their leading stars or directors, filmmaking is a collaborative process that requires the dedicated work of a large crew. The work done by musicians, makeup artists, storyboard workers, and grips doesn’t tend to be celebrated as much when films go on their publicity tours, but they are quite important in making anything of note that audiences will end up remembering. The best films of all-time all succeeded because of the collaborative nature of their production.

World building is incredibly important to making a great film, as audiences need to feel that what they’re watching is somewhat tangible, even if it is technically a work of science fiction or fantasy that has no basis in reality. Here are the ten movies with the most impressive production design.

10 ‘Brazil’ (1985)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Brazil is among the most stunning dystopian films ever made, as director Terry Gilliam created a startling world in which capitalism had reached its peak, making it even more challenging for any one individual to stand out within an oppressive system. Although Gilliam is most often associated with his more comedic work on Monty Python and the Holy Grail or Life of Brian, Brazil is a pitch black dark comedy with some truly upsetting moments.

Brazil presented a version of the future that felt like it could actually happen, as it draws many parallels to the modern world. Although now it has been nearly four decades since its release, Brazil’s amazing production design has allowed it to stand the test of time, as that level of imagination would never have been possible if it had been so reliant on computer-generated imagery.

9 ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ (2014)

Directed by Wes Anderson

The Grand Budapest Hotel contains all of the quirks and intricate designs that one would expect from Wes Anderon, a filmmaker who has developed a unique visual style ever since his debut film Bottle Rocket. While all of Anderson’s films have very recognizable locations, striking colors, and interesting moments of symmetry, The Grand Budapest Hotel took his qualities to their fullest potential, as it was a period piece examining the conflict between “old world” values and the rise of fascism in the years leading up to World War II.

The titular hotel in The Grand Budapest Hotel is brought to life in immaculate detail, and feels like just as much of an important character in the film as its owner, M. Gustav (Ralph Fiennes). Anderson does a particularly good job at showing how the hotel has changed over the course of time.

8 ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ (2019)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was a massive love letter to the supposed “Golden Age of Hollywood,” which supposedly came to an abrupt ending after the horrifying murder of the actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) by members of the Charles Manson family. Despite the fleeting nature of this era, Quentin Tarantino spends time exploring what Hollywood looked like in 1969, and celebrates some of the town’s most notorious locations.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood explores the beauty of the filmmaking process by showing the various responsibilities that the struggling actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and the stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) face in their respective professions. A wordless montage of all the characters on the night preceding Tate’smurder set to The Rolling Stones’ “Out of Time” may rank as the single most beautiful moment of Tarantino’s entire career.

7 ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Blade Runner is one of the most influential science fiction films ever made, as Ridley Scott created a startling cyberpunk future that examined what it would look like if humans and machines were living amongst each other. Although Blade Runner is a noir story first and foremost, it doesn’t necessarily have a ton of action; this allows the viewers to take more time to examine the gorgeous recreation of a futuristic version of Los Angeles that the film’s production design crew managed to pull off.

Blade Runner was highly influential on the next generation of cyberpunk cinema, as films like Dark City, Gattaca, The Matrix, Akira, and Ghost in the Shell all owe it a significant debt. Some would even argue that Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 masterpiece Blade Runner 2049 is among the rare sequels that is even better than its predecessor.

6 ‘Days of Heaven’ (1978)

Directed by Terrence Malick

Days of Heaven was an important shift within the filmography of Terrence Malick, whose directorial debut Badlands had felt like a solid, albeit not that inventive vigilante story in the vein of Bonnie & Clyde. However, Days of Heaven was a cross country romantic adventure that brought to life the beauty of the American frontier in the 1930s.

Days of Heaven is a slowly paced film that takes the time to make use of its visuals, as Malick recreates many memorable locations in both Illinois and Texas, examining the fullest extent of the American traveler experience throughout the 1930s. The concept that “every frame is a painting” actually does apply to Days of Heaven, as it is easy to imagine how any random image could be singled out as a meticulously crafted shot worthy of being praised in its own right.

5 ‘L.A. Confidential’ (1997)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

L.A. Confidential is a throwback to classic cop movies that centers on three very different police officers involved in a criminal conspiracy case. Although the performances by Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe, and Kevin Spacey are nothing short of excellent, L.A. Confidential has remained a classic of the noir genre because of how articularly it shows what life was like in Los Angeles during this very important period in the city’s history.

L.A. Confidential does attempt to capture the past with historical accuracy, but it is also very much based on the version of Los Angeles that has been highlighted in cinema. Although Curtis Hanson has a track record of making seriously minded, mature films aimed at an adult audience, L.A. Confidential is easily the most visually distinctly and totally immersive project of his very impressive career.

4 ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (1992)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is easily the most ambitious Dracula film ever made, as it was evident that Francis Ford Coppola wanted to pay more respect to the original source material than any previous adaptation had. While Bram Stoker’s Dracula contains all the thrills and chills that one would expect from the material, especially due to Gary Oldman’s captivating performance as the titular vampire, it’s the amazing production design that helped the film succeed as a grandiose historical epic.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula examined the mechanics of capitalism and sexual politics of the era that made Dracula such an integral part of popular culture. Even those that do not generally find themselves interested in the horror genre have to respect what Coppola achieved with Bram Stoker’s Dracula because of the overwhelming attention-to-detail that he achieved with his stunning reconstruction of classical England.

3 ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ (1988)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Last Temptation of Christ is perhaps the most controversial film of Martin Scorsese’s entire career, as the notion that he would be adapting a story about the last days of Jesus of Nazareth (Willem Dafoe) before the crucifixion led to significant backlash from conservative religious groups, and even required the FBI to step in.

It’s unlikely that The Last Temptation of Christ would have been so divisive if it wasn’t for the incredible production design, practical sets, makeup artistry, and use of props, as Scorsese managed to create a version of the classic Biblical story that merged together various different interpretations from different sects of the faith. It’s a rare religious film, in that both hardcore believers and those more in the dark about the church have to respect the sheer ambition and craft that went into Scorsese’s vision.

2 ‘Once Upon A Time In The West’ (1968)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Once Upon A Time In The West is often cited as one of the greatest Westerns of all-time, and for good reason. Sergio Leone examined how the rise of the national railroad system ended up making America more connected, thus making the roles that ranchers and cowboys played less relevant as the country looked into its future.

Once Upon A Time In The West is a tragedy about the end of the era, but Leone doesn’t necessarily look back at the past with rose-tinted glasses. Each of the ranches, saloons, railroad stations, and frontiers feel their age, as Leone exposes the level of cyclical violence that was inherent to this era in American history. While it contained elements of the “spaghetti Western” genre that Leone had himself worked to invent, the amazing production design is what makes Once Upon A Time In The West feel like a more revisionist take on the genre.

1 ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is arguably the most ambitious film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and the only installment that ended up earning the Academy Award for Best Picture, among ten other victories. Peter Jackson showed the battle for Middle-earth’s future that the previous two films had been building up to, as the exciting battle for Gondor waged between the riders of Rohan and Sauron’s army of Orcs is among the most epic action sequences ever captured on film.

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King delves deep into the evil at the heart of Mount Doom, a destitute of darkness that had only been hinted at in the first two films. It’s due to the overwhelming scale and attention-to-detail in the creation of these iconic locations that The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King became such a satisfying conclusion to one of the greatest trilogies of all-time.

