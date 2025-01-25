2024 was a good year to be a horror fan. The genre produced a string of gems across a host of subgenres, meaning there was something for every taste. Several filmmakers pushed the envelope, whether resurrecting iconic monsters like Nosferatu or crafting unnervingly original narratives like Oddity. Others delved deep into human darkness or reached new heights (depths?) of body horror.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the very best horror movies that the year had to offer. From high-concept psychological horrors to spine-tingling supernatural tales, 2024's lineup easily ranks among the strongest in recent years. The following movies vary in tone and content, but they all represent delectably dark stories to sink one's teeth into and prove that 2024 was a true step forward for the horror genre, both in terms of commercial success and critical acclaim.

10 'Abigail' (2024)

Directed by Sofia Alaoui

"I didn't want to believe, but I had to see the truth for myself." This vampiric take on Home Alone focuses on a group of criminals hired to kidnap a young girl named Abigail (Alisha Weir), the daughter of a powerful crime lord. It's meant to be a simple, easy ransom operation, but the baddies get far more than they bargained for when Abigail's sinister, monstrous powers are revealed. The thugs are soon fighting for their lives, and there's a sweet satisfaction in watching them being picked off.

The finished product is a bold, memorable, focused affair, boasting a streamlined vision and impressively confident execution. It fuses balletic action with unexpected humor and revenge-o-matic thrills. The vampire genre has been heavily saturated for a long time, so it's hard for a movie to carve out a niche within it, but Abigail succeeds. It's bloody, brutal, and a ton of fun.

9 'Terrifier 3' (2024)

Directed by Damien Leone

"You can’t kill what you don’t understand." No horror offered more over-the-top, goofy entertainment than the third chapter in Damien Leone's cult-favorite slasher series featuring Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), a sadistic, supernatural killer. Picking up after the events of the previous film, the story follows Sienna (Lauren LaVera) as she grapples with the aftermath of her encounter with Art. The killer's reign of terror escalates, targeting a new group of victims in increasingly grotesque and creative ways.

As with the previous installments, a lot rides on Thornton's twisted, charismatic performance. He plays the part with glee, successfully putting a delightfully unhinged spin on the overdone "evil clown" archetype and making Art a worthy heir to Pennywise. Acting aside, Terrifier 3 delivers the expected exaggerated kill scenes and gruesome practical effects, plus a surprising amount of emotion. It's certainly not everyone's cup of tea, but there's a reason this franchise has attracted such a devoted fanbase.

8 'Heretic' (2024)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Image via A24

"They said it was gone, but evil doesn’t vanish. It waits." Hugh Grant turns one of his best performances ever in this horror about faith and fanaticism. He plays Mr. Reed, a deranged (but undeniably dapper) loner who lures two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) into his home, where he subjects them to psychological torment and his ceaseless ravings about religion. The unease ratchets up all the while, and the audience fully feels the characters' fear, sense of entrapment, and desperate longing for escape.

Heretic loses its way a little in the third act (a common issue with horrors) and gets perhaps a little too wild for its own good, but the strong performances and shadowy, claustrophobic cinematography go a long way toward compensating. The production design does an ace job with Reed's house, making it one of the creepiest buildings in recent horror. Finally, the movie's philosophical musings are also surprisingly smart, elevating Heretic above other similar, more middling movies.

7 'Smile 2' (2024)

Directed by Parker Finn

Image via Paramount Pictures

"Smiles hide the most dangerous truths." Smile 2 is one of the few horror sequels that improves on the original. Story-wise, it explores the aftermath of the smile curse that drove victims to madness and death. Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) is no longer the protagonist, but her story casts a shadow over the new characters as they unravel the mystery behind the phenomenon's origins.

Careful pacing and eerie visuals make this sequel just as unsettling as its predecessor, with the bonus of expanded lore that deepens the mythology of the curse. There's palpable tension, jump scares aplenty, and the plot maintains a brisk pace throughout (mostly). Then there's also the terrific lead performance by Naomi Scott, which is undoubtedly the film's secret weapon. She's both entertaining and believable. "It’s just a very interesting look at how trauma manifests, along with the fear of not being believed or misunderstood," the actress has said about the project.