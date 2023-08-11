Quentin Tarantino has famously said he'll quit after making ten movies, meaning that his next project will be his last. Although little has been confirmed, QT has indicated that he's working on a movie tentatively The Movie Critic, with a focus on '70s exploitation cinema. Nevertheless, some Redditors on r/movies wished that they could see Tarantino do a remake of an existing film.

Tarantino has talked about doing just that many times over the years, floating the idea of remaking everything from Faster, Pussycat! Kill Kill! to Lucio Fulci's The Psychic. The Redditors came up with some new ideas that would certainly be intriguing to see given the Tarantino treatment.

10 'Freaky Deaky' (2012)

"Since Jackie Brown is my favorite of his movies, I would love for him to adapt another Elmore Leonard novel," said user TomBirkenstock. "Agree about another Leonard adaptation. Maybe he could remake something that has already been done like Maximum Bob, Freaky Deaky, or Stick," replied Redditor BIGD0G29585.

​​​​​​Freaky Deaky is a crime-comedy set in the 1970s about Chris Mankowski (Billy Burke), an ex-cop turned insurance investigator, who stumbles upon a plot involving two former radicals, Skip Gibbs (Christian Slater) and Robin Abbott (Breanne Racano). The pair extort movie mogul Woody Ricks (Crispin Glover) by demanding a hefty ransom for a movie star. It's exactly the kind of wacky tale that QT's touch could elevate.

9 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

"Something biblical could be fun," said user RegularEmotion3011. "The Ten Commandments with Leonardo DiCaprio as the Pharaoh and Samuel L. Jackson as God." They're referring to Cecil B. DeMille's epic based on the story of Moses and the Exodus, with Charlton Heston in the lead role.

This would certainly be new territory for Tarantino, although he has dabbled in historical revisionism before, as well as stories involving slavery. Perhaps he could rewrite the Bible from his own off-kilter perspective. Such a film would be intriguing, at the very least.

8 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

One Redditor suggested that Tarantino remake his own story Natural Born Killers, directed by Oliver Stone, but return to his original script. "At the minimum, I'd like to see a faithful adaptation of the screenplay [...] in the Tarantino style with a Tarantinoesque soundtrack," said user RunDNA.

The film centers on Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory Knox (Juliette Lewis), a twisted young couple who embark on a cross-country killing spree. Tarantino famously did not like Stone's treatment of his story. "I hated that f---ing movie. If you like my stuff, don't watch that movie," he said.

7 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' (1982)

Some Redditors wished to see Tarantino remake Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, a film that he has publicly praised multiple times. It sees the crew of the Enterprise taking on Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán), a genetically enhanced tyrant from the 20th century who seeks revenge against Captain Kirk (William Shatner) for stranding him on a desolate planet.

At one point, Tarantino had actually pitched the idea of him directing a Star Trek movie that would have been similar in tone to Wrath of Khan. "I'd like to see that [film] made," said user LUNA_underUrsaMajor. "[Tarantino] doing Star Trek sounded very special. That would be something radically different than anything in theaters, past or present," another Redditor responded.

6 'Santa Fe Trail' (1940)

"In recent years, [Tarantino has] done [historical] revisionist revenge movies. So it’s probably time for him to do a revisionist story of Custer and/or the Massacre at Wounded Knee," said Redditor Keikobad. In this vein, Tarantino could remake the historical western Santa Fe Trail, featuring a young Ronald Reagan as Custer, the military commander who was killed at the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

The film follows Custer from his time as a West Point cadet alongside his friend Jeb Stuart (Errol Flynn). The two of them become embroiled in the escalating tensions between abolitionists and pro-slavery forces in the Kansas Territory. Amidst the turmoil, they both fall for the same woman, Kit Carson Halliday (Olivia de Havilland). The story would benefit from a hefty dose of Tarantino's irreverence - and explosive violence.

5 'Blade' (1998)

"I want to see [Tarantino] direct an old man Blade starring Samuel L. Jackson," said user ColHannibal. This sounds like it could be a ton of fun. The original Blade features Wesley Snipes as the titular half-human, half-vampire monster hunter. Blade sets out to thwart the vampire leader Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff) who plans to unleash an ancient blood god to conquer both the human and vampire worlds.

Tarantino has made a vampire movie before (1996's From Dusk Till Dawn) so this isn't totally outside the realm of possibility. It would also be great to see QT try his hand at a comic book adaptation, as this is something he's not yet attempted.

4 'Black Lagoon' (2006)

Set in the lawless city of Roanapur, Thailand, this anime revolves around Rokuro Okajima, a timid Japanese salaryman turned unwilling mercenary. When Rokuro is kidnapped by the Lagoon Company, a group of ruthless modern-day pirates, he is thrown into a life of violence, smuggling, and treachery.

"[Tarantino] and his work was named by the author as the prime inspiration for the story, so it would be really cool to see him tackle it," said Redditor doktorapplejuice. Indeed, Black Lagoon is like an anime hybrid of Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.

3 'Candide' (1962)

Candide is a musical adventure-comedy based on the classic novel by French writer Voltaire. Claude Nicot stars as Candide, a naive young man who, under the tutelage of the unfailingly optimistic philosopher Pangloss (Robert Vattier), sets out on a journey across the world. Intriguingly, Candide actually bears some similarities to Django Unchained, though it's unclear whether these were intentional.

"First time I read [Candide] I thought, 'This was written in the mid-18th century? It's awesome!' And extremely violent, no punches pulled. Also very sarcastic and funny. Hits every nail squarely on the head," said user Relative-Ad-87.

2 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

User kdubstep suggested that Tarantino do "a remake of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo", saying "It'd be fun". "It would definitely be a VERY different film," replied Redditor CaptainTrips62. The movie isn't necesarily crying out for a remake, but the idea is interesting.

The English-language adaptation of Swedish author Stieg Larsson's bestselling novel was helmed by David Fincher. It follows investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) as he joins forces with the enigmatic computer hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara). Fincher tells it as a taut, stylish thriller, but a Tarantino version would likely be more of a black comedy.

1 'Battle Royale' (2000)

One Redditor said they wished Tarantino would remake Battle Royale, a Japanese dystopian thriller where a group of high school students is selected at random and forced to fight to the death on a deserted island. Tarantino has been effusive in his praise for the film. In 2009, he named it the best movie of the previous two decades, and he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he wished he had directed it.

"The original novel is just SO Tarantino, especially when it comes to the lighthouse scene. Lots and lots of building tension, witty dialogue, and sudden gruesome bloodbaths with graphic violence. It would have worked incredibly well," said Redditor droim.

