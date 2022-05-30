A movie’s title is supposed to get audiences excited about a film and, in some way, tell them what it's about. The title needs to do its job before audiences even see the opening sequence. With those burdens on the name, it's no surprise that film titles go through revisions throughout the entire pre-production process. But what is even stranger is when titles get a makeover after the film has been released.

Sometimes there’s a marketing explanation for the change, and sometimes it’s for much zanier reasons. But for whatever reason, there are plenty of examples of films getting a revamped title after it's already hit theater screens.

'Star Wars' — Wait, which episode?

When the much anticipated Empire Strikes Back was released in 1980, audience members were baffled when the title came up. They had no idea that the first film had been in the middle of the saga and that they were beginning Star Wars Episode V, not II. The previous film had been called Star Wars because it had been decided that telling audiences they were starting with Episode IV would be too confusing (and they were probably right).

After that, they went back and renamed the first film, adding the Episode IV and its now-beloved subtitle (and sometimes title), A New Hope to its unforgettable opening crawl.

'Ghostbusters' (2016) — A Tough Call To Make

When there’s a remake, or a reboot, of a cherished film series, there’s always much chatter about what to call the production. The all-female revamping of Ghostbusters was no exception. However, the discussion trailed on after the film's release, which eventually meant the movie was renamed in its credit sequence.

While the film opens with the director, Paul Feig’s preferred Ghostbusters, the end of the credits refers to itself as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. And when the film came out on DVD, the more extended title was used, possibly to boost sales after the movie’s disappointing box office takings.

'Begin Again' (2013) — A Fresh Start

Sometimes a film’s name change comes as the final tweak before wide release. With Begin Again, starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, the movie started life with the more artsy and unwieldy title of Can A Song Change Your Life? It was then rechristened when The Weinstein Co. picked up the distribution rights after its debut at the Toronto Film Festival.

Producer Anthony Bregman told Hollywood Reporter that the title change came from audience research. They didn’t think the title was reflective of the film, so the studio changed it to Begin Again for the wider release.

'Dead Alive' (1992) — Maybe It Didn't Matter Much

Name changes are sometimes used to prevent confusion, like the 1992 low-budget gore-fest Braindead from Peter Jackson. It was first released in Jackson’s home country of New Zealand under the original title, but when it was due to be released in the US, the producers discovered there had already been a movie three years earlier with the name Brain Dead.

In response, they changed the title to Dead Alive. Unfortunately, the modification didn’t prevent the film from being a financial failure. It wasn’t until after Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy came out that it found a second life.

'Mad Max: The Road Warrior' (1981) — Second Time's The Charm

When a film is a local hit but doesn’t get wide attention, it gets a bit tricky when the sequel goes global. That’s what happened with Mad Max, which was popular in Australia but didn’t register a blip with American audiences. So when the sequel, Mad Max 2, was released in 1981, it was marketed to US audiences as The Road Warrior so as not to confuse them.

The name change worked. The rebranded sequel proved very popular in America and is still a favorite dystopian film among critics and audiences alike. And the name change made it easy for the new fans to go back and rediscover the original on VHS.

'The Mighty Ducks' (1994) — Playing Around

A renaming can cause future trouble that requires even more scrambling. When The Mighty Ducks came out in 1994, some countries like Australia saw it under the name Champions. So when the sequel came out, those countries got it as The Mighty Ducks, which of course, was confusing as the first movie had been released in many other places under that name.

To avoid even more confusion, it was decided the worldwide home video release of the first movie would be released titled The Mighty Ducks Are the Champions. Despite the awkward name games, the Ducks franchise kept its stamina and remains popular with its recent Disney+ live-action TV show.

'Pirate Radio' (2009) — Still Sunk

Success cannot be guaranteed even with a total rethink and a name change. The Boat that Rocked with Philip Seymour Hoffman underwent a complete re-edit after it failed to do well in the UK in the hopes that it would do better in the US market. The film’s moniker was replaced with the pithier Pirate Radio and a shorter runtime.

Unfortunately, the reworked film still didn’t land with audiences, and Box Office Mojo reports that the film only made $8 million US against its budget of $50 million.

'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981) — For Consistency's Sake

George Lucas loves to revisit and improve on his past work. Although it doesn’t seem possible, he even went back to the almost perfect film Raiders of the Lost Ark and, in his role as producer, had it re-released as Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. However, unlike other re-edit decisions, he’s made, this one caused barely a ripple amongst the fandom.

The reason was that the later films all started with the initial Indiana Jones and…, and he didn’t actually change any frame in the movie, not even the title card. It was just the name on the video sleeve, so few folks cared very much.

'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey' (2020) — A Bird By Any Other Name

Regardless of how good a movie actually is, a solid movie title is fundamental to getting people in theaters to see it. So it was with Birds of Prey (or the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). When it opened to positive critical reviews and disappointing box office sales, the studio decided to make the title snappier, changing it to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

The new title was meant to be easier to find by both theatergoers and search engines. Plus, it was straight to the point, telling audiences who the film was about at the beginning instead of burying it at the end.

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014) — Right The First Time

Very occasionally, the title of a movie gets confirmed by the audience, not the producers. With Edge of Tomorrow and its very well-chosen tagline Live Die Repeat, it was the tagline that stuck with viewers and marketers alike. And while it was the original favorite title of director Doug Liman, it took the popular support of the public to make the unofficial switch.

Even though the movie is still officially called Edge of Tomorrow, movie websites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes let visitors find the film with either title, a concession to how well known it is by just its tagline.

