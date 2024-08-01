Every four years, the entire world watches as athletes from every corner of the globe come together to compete for the gold in The Olympic Games. These people are the best of the best in their chosen sport, looking to see who is truly the best in the world. The Olympics are exhilarating, and the athletes have inspiring stories about their journeys to glory, making them fantastic subjects for films.

Several films have been based on real Olympians. Whether telling the story of their struggle to get to the Olympics, the physical feat to get the gold, or the downfall that transpired after they experienced glory, several compelling films deal with the real athletes who poured their sweat and tears into their Olympic dreams. These are the best movies based on real Olympians, inspiring and often sobering tales of what it takes to get to the top.

10 'The Greatest' (1977)

Directed by Tom Gries and Monte Hellman

Muhammed Ali is one of the most famous boxers of all time and the best boxer of the 20th century. Ali was so great, in fact, that the title for his biopic, The Greatest, is more than fitting. Ali plays himself as he journeys from his 1960 Olympic gold medal to his "Rumble in the Jungle" fight with champion boxer George Foreman.

In between epic fights, Ali showcases his demons and passions, which include his friendship with Malcolm X, his conversion to Islam, the prejudice he faced, and the legal battles he fought to avoid fighting in Vietnam. The Greatest offers a decidedly glorified yet undeniably revealing look at the mind of one of history's greatest sportsmen, offering an insightful portrait of ambition and what it's like to live with crushing talent.

9 'Miracle' (2004)

Directed by Gavin O'Connor

Feel-good sports films follow a formula: a team battles a hurdle to triumph and become unlikely champions. There are so many feel-good sports films, but those same films feel even better when they are based on a true story. 2004's Miracle tells the story of the U.S. Men's Hockey team at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, who defeated the Russian team in the semifinals.

Based on a real game known as "The Miracle on the Ice," Miracle stars Kurt Russell as Coach Herb Brooks. Russell leads a cast of relative unknowns and, as a result, the story focuses on Coach Brooks' journey to inspiring his team to glory in a Cold War win that was symbolic of more than just athleticism. Safe but satisfying, Miracle is a sincere look at a triumphant moment in hockey history and one of the most rewatchable movies in Kurt Russell's career.

8 'Top Spin' (2014)

Directed by Sara Newens and Mina T. Son

Table tennis tends to be sneered at as an Olympic sport, which is why the fast-paced and endearing documentary Top Spin is a must-see. There are so many sports documentaries in the world but few center around the fascinating sport that is table tennis. Top Spin focuses on three teenagers, Michael Landers, Ariel Hsing, and Lily Zhang, and their paddle prowess on the Olympic stage.

By focusing on the camaraderie inherent to sports, Top Spin becomes a one-of-a-kind movie about Olympic glory.

Hsing and Zhang steal the spotlight because the two young women are best friends who must compete against each other for Olympic gold. However, they love the sport and each other too much to let that get in the way of their friendship. Top Spin shows how dedicated athletes are to their sport and how these young women support one another. By focusing on the camaraderie inherent to sports, Top Spin becomes a one-of-a-kind movie about Olympic glory.

7 'Foxcatcher' (2014)

Directed by Bennett Miller

Close

Not all Olympic films are feel-good stories. Some, like Foxcatcher, are heartbreaking tales of an athlete's downfall. Foxcatcher tells the story of an eccentric multimillionaire, John E. du Pont (Steve Carell), who becomes fascinated by the 1984 Olympic gold medalist brothers David (Mark Ruffalo) and Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) and recruits the former to help him coach wrestlers in his team. The young champions from moderate backgrounds see this as a good opportunity, but the arrangement quickly gets out of hand and leads to David Schultz's tragic murder.

Steve Carell shocked audiences with his portrayal of the icy and erratic John du Pont. The former funnyman seamlessly transitioned to drama, portraying du Pont so chillingly and earning several accolades, including a Best Actor Oscar nomination. The film itself was a contender for the 2014 Palm d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, where Miller won an award for Best Director. Beyond the acclaim, Foxcatcher is a riveting look at what happens after the glory has been achieved, offering a somber look at the future of many Olympians.

6 'Olympia' (1938)

Directed by Leni Riefenstahl

Olympia is a very controversial cinematic achievement for multiple reasons. The first is that it was meant to showcase German greatness and be used as propaganda for the Nazi party as they hosted the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, and the second is that it used film techniques previously unseen in documentaries, including slow motion, shooting underwater, and tracking shots. Director Leni Riefenstahl was only allowed to set up six cameras to shoot the games, but she was extremely creative with her setups, including setting up a device for tracking shots in the bleachers.

The Nazis were known for propaganda, so they hired Riefenstahl to capture as much footage of "German greatness" as she possibly could. What Hitler and Goebbels did not count on, however, was the fact that non-Aryan athletes were going to do so well, including Black American runner Jesse Owens, who swept the competition and broke several world records. The 2016 biopic Race sees Riefenstahl defying Nazi orders and filming Owens as he broke records and beat the favored German athletes.

5 'Cool Runnings' (1993)

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

How does a Caribbean island nation compete in the Winter Olympics? Cool Runnings answers that question by telling the true story of the Jamaican bobsled team that defied all odds to leave the tropics for a Canadian winter filled with the promise of Olympic gold. Cool Runnings follows four eager young athletes who recruit a former American sliding champion to train them to victory at the Winter Olympics.

The film is based on the true story of Derice Bannock, a Jamaican sprinter who scuffed his chances at the Olympics when he stumbled during his trials. Cool Runnings is a fantastic sports film because the team doesn't win and never gets close to the podium. However, it isn't about glory but about trying and never giving up. Nothing stopped the Jamaican bobsled team, not even a lack of snow to train on, proving that their passion was more than enough to take them to the Olympics.