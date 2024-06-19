There are few things more frightening in the world than a serial killer, which is defined as a murderer who kills three or more people within a set period and uses similar means for the same motive. Despite the crimes being utterly reprehensible and the idea of a serial murderer being extremely scary, many seem to have a morbid fascination with the suspect. Perhaps it's because they seek to understand their psyche or motives, or perhaps there are other reasons.

Whatever the case, this fascination has been translated into multiple forms of media, including films. Alas, horror isn't for everyone, but viewers can always get creeped out by these movies, which might even be scarier because they are based on real killers whose crimes are still very present in the public's mind. These movies are also perfect for the morbidly curious, who will no doubt find their skin crawling by the end of these tales of terror.

10 'The Frozen Ground' (2013)

Based on Robert Hansen

The Frozen Ground stars Nicolas Cage in one of his less outrageous roles. In the movie, he plays Jack Halcombe, who is inspired by real-life detective Glenn Flothe, as he investigates the killings of 17 women committed by Robert Hansen (John Cusack). The movie also boasts an impressive cast of Vanessa Hudgens, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, and even 50 Cent.

Taking place in Anchorage, Alaska, in the 1980s, the movie only saw a limited theatre release, with a widespread direct-to-video release. This was because it just isn't a fantastic movie; it's good but not great. In any case, it was good enough to win an award at the Ischia International Film Festival. While not very daring or unique, many fans appreciated seeing Cage return to acting in a way that felt new and different for him.

9 'Boston Strangler' (2023)

Based on the Boston Strangler

Boston Strangler stars Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin, a journalist who covered a string of murders committed by the Boston Strangler in the 1960s. The Strangler killed 13 women in the Boston area and was later revealed to be one Albert DeSalvo (David Dastmalchian). However, this is a shaky case and not all are convinced of his guilt, despite his confessions of the crimes.

Hulu produced this movie in 2023, and while it's a far cry from being perfect or even excellent, it's something that true crime fans will definitely come to appreciate, even if it takes some pretty important artistic liberties. It may not be perfect, but Boston Strangler does shine a light on one of the scariest killing sprees in Boston while making some pretty compelling narratives about society.

8 'No Man of God' (2021)

Based on Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy is perhaps one of the scariest serial killers in history. He reportedly came off charming to neighbors but confessed to murdering 30 young women, with some experts suspecting he may have killed more than 40. In No Man of God, Luke Kirby plays Bundy, who undergoes a series of interviews with fictional investigator Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood). The movie occurs after Bundy is placed on Death Row for the series of killings and is more of a glimpse into Bundy's psyche.

While many critics acknowledged that the film is far from original, they state that it's nearly impossible to hate on account of how brilliant the casting and acting are. While other bits of media about Bundy almost lionize him in a sense, No Man of God did nothing of the sort. Instead, the film is a creepy serial killer biopic that offers a bleak but accurate depiction that reminds audiences there is nothing remarkable about Bundy — he was a monster, and this take is kind of refreshing.

7 'My Friend Dahmer' (2017)

Based on Jeffrey Dahmer

Before Netflix's hit miniseries Dahmer took audiences by storm, My Friend Dahmer was the go-to source for a fictionalized retelling of the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Ross Lynch. The movie doesn't focus too much on the killings but rather on the events surrounding Dahmer's adolescence, where it quickly becomes clear something is not quite right with him. My Friend Dahmer doesn't feature a killing until the very end when Dahmer abducts his first victim, and a block of text on the screen explains the man was never seen again.

The movie is based on a graphic novel by John "Derf' Blackderf, who personally knew Dahmer, as they attended the same high school at the same time. Derf appears in the movie, played by Alex Wolff. While it might seem like the film is trying to empathize with the killer for a while, this feeling is quickly quashed by the following scenes, many of which are incredibly disturbing. Avoiding cheap thrills, My Friend Dahmer instead opts for quiet, off-putting restraint, resulting in a mortifying portrait of evil that is morbid yet insightful.

6 'Monster' (2003)

Based on Aileen Wuornos

Aileen Wuornos was a part-time sex worker and part-time serial killer who murdered seven men over 12 months in 1989-1990. Monster is a movie that follows Wuornos as she commits her string of killings and is also the feature film debut of Patty Jenkins, who would later go on to direct Wonder Woman. In Monster, Wuornos is played by Charlize Theron, who delivers a terrifyingly convincing performance as the serial killer, winning the Oscar for Best Actress that year.

Monster proved to be adept at tackling its heavy content, placing emphasis on Wuornos' flawed perception of things and framing her actions through a mix of anger, frustration, and pure contempt for her victims. Theron won multiple awards, cementing her reputation among her generation's finest performers. For those looking for a movie about the world's most notorious female serial killer, Monster should be their immediate option.

5 'Snowtown' (2011)

Based on the Snowtown Killings

The Snowtown Killings were a series of murders carried out in Snowtown, Australia. Non-Australians likely haven't heard of the event, but in its country of origin, it was a big deal. The killings of 12 people occurred from 1992-1999 and were perpetrated by multiple people, all in conjunction with each other. James Vlassakis (Lucas Pittaway), John Bunting (Daniel Henshall), and Robert Wagner (Aaron Viergever) carried out the murders, and Mark Haydon (David Walker) disposed of the bodies.

The movie Snowtown, also known in some countries as The Snowtown Murders, follows the four young men as they commit the worst crimes imaginable in their sleepy little town. While focussing on the individual killers and the motives that followed, the movie also dives deep into hot-button issues, with running commentaries about prejudice that still hold today. It also effectively shows the cloud of horror that still hangs over Snowtown, the residents of which are still deeply scarred by the case. Bleak and brutal, Snowtown does a good job creeping audiences out despite the murderers being behind bars, with release an impossibility at this point.

The Snowtown Murders Release Date May 16, 2011 Director Justin Kurzel Cast Lucas Pittaway , Bob Adriaens , Louise Harris , Frank Cwiertniak , Matthew Howard , Marcus Howard Runtime 119 minutes Writers Shaun Grant , Justin Kurzel , Debi Marshall , Andrew McGarry

4 'Murder by Decree' (1979)

Based on Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper is, by and large, the world's most infamous serial killer, made popular by the fact that even 150 years later, his identity is still unknown. That and the manner of his killings, which were extensive and far more gruesome than many care to imagine. For a period of a few months in 1888, the Ripper terrorized the Whitechapel district of London, killing five women, although he may have killed many more. But at least with this killer, viewers can rest easy; Jack is certainly dead by now and no longer committing his rampage.

Regardless of the morbid topics it deals with, Murder by Decree proves to be surprisingly light yet engaging.

Murder by Decree follows the most famous detective in fiction, Sherlock Holmes (Christopher Plummer), as he investigates the multiple murders around Whitechapel. It should be stated that this movie follows a highly fictionalized account of the murders, in which the real culprit is a character and not an actual suspect put forward by investigators or Ripperologists. Regardless of the morbid topics it deals with, Murder by Decree proves to be surprisingly light yet engaging, with it being Sherlock and all. It's simple, to the point, and entertaining, a refreshing change of pace from other Ripper-centric movies.

3 'The Honeymoon Killers' (1970)

Based on the Lonely Hearts Killers

The Honeymoon Killers is a 1970 black-and-white crime movie that focuses on the Lonely Hearts Killers: Raymond Fernandez (Tony Lo Bianco) and Martha Beck (Shirley Stoler), a romantic couple who committed at least three, but possibly more than 20 murders between 1947 and 1949. This underrated flick follows pretty much everything, from the first killing to the moment the couple was executed via electric chair.

The Honeymoon Killers has experienced a complete rediscovery, developed a cult following, and is now considered a gem of the true crime genre.

Although critics did pan the movie for its historical inaccuracy, The Honeymoon Killers has experienced a complete rediscovery, developed a cult following, and is now considered a gem of the true crime genre. The movie paints an honest picture of the killers — nothing is romantic about their crimes; they are crass, rude, and far from admirable, and it's hard to feel bad for them after the movie is finished. While it didn't perform all too well in the US, The Honeymoon Killers was much better received in the UK and France, but even that isn't saying much. It bombed at the box office, but it still comes off as a good movie about a real, lesser-known pair of killers.

2 'Memories of Murder' (2003)

Based on Lee Choonjae

Memories of Murder is a highly-underrated neo-noir flick that comes from South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho, perhaps best known for his 2019 psychological thriller smash-hit Parasite. In this film, two detectives seek to solve the infamous Hwaseong murders, which occurred between 1986 and 1994. The perpetrator was one Lee Choonjae, who confessed to killing 15 women in the Hwaseong district of Gyeonggi. It was the first confirmed case of serial murder in South Korea, and it's also one of the more creepy cases out there.

Critics praised Memories of Murder to no end, stating that it's not only bone-chilling but also comically satirical in a tongue-in-cheek sort of way as it explores the laziness and self-importance of the police at the time, who were unprepared for the situation, having never faced one of its kind before. As for its narrative, Memories of Murder was commended for taking many unique twists and turns, leaving each minute of the movie more exciting than the last. Distressing and unforgettable, Memories of Murder is an exercise in tension and desperation and one of the best films based on real-life crimes.

Memories of Murder Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date May 2, 2003 Director Bong Joon-ho Cast Kang-ho Song , Sang-kyung Kim , Roe-ha Kim , Jae-ho Song , Hie-bong Byeon , Seo-hie Ko Runtime 129 minutes Writers Bong Joon-ho , Kwang-rim Kim , Sung Bo Shim

1 'Zodiac' (2007)

Based on the Zodiac Killer

The Zodiac Killer is perhaps the most famous American serial killer and one that is still actively being searched for nearly 60 years after his rampage. In California in the late 60s and early 70s, an unknown assailant murdered several people and sent letters to newspapers taunting the police. Many of these letters contained encoded ciphers, some of which have yet to be cracked. The intrigue surrounding him (witnesses did describe the Zodiac as being male) is perhaps amplified by the fact that no one was ever convicted of the murders, and the killer's true identity remains unknown.

The film Zodiac revolves around one potential suspect in the case: Arthur Leigh Allen, played by John Carroll Lynch. The movie is directed by David Fincher, who is behind numerous other serial killer movies such as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) and Se7en (1995). With a star-studded cast of Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo, it was hard to go wrong with this one. Zodiac is the best movie about a real serial killer on account of its slow-burn tension and the fact that the mystery, like the real one, is never solved at the end, leaving audiences guessing.

