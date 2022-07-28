Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most acclaimed directors of the 21st century. His work includes epics like Magnolia and There Will Be Blood, as well as perceptive character studies The Master and, most recently, Licorice Pizza. His stylistic hallmarks include long shots, gorgeous cinematography by frequent collaborator Robert Elswit, and scores by Jon Brion and Johnny Greenwood of Radiohead. Narratively, PTA films usually follow flawed characters as they navigate life and relationships, with a focus on themes of ambition, self-reinvention and loneliness.

Anderson's filmography reflects his influences, who include Max Ophüls, Robert Altman, Steven Spielberg, and Jonathan Demme. But Anderson's taste is eclectic, and extends beyond the genres he works within. P.T.A has recommended dozens of films over the years. Some of his favorites are somewhat surprising, like the low-budget action-horror Southbound. Here are a few of his recommendations that many viewers might not have seen, but which they are likely to enjoy if they are fans of Anderson.

'Big Daddy' (1999)

This comedy-drama follows Sonny (Adam Sandler), a slacker who adopts a child to prove to his ex-girlfriend that he can handle responsibility. Naturally, things don't go as planned. Big Daddy is notable for being the film debut for Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who play Sonny's adopted child.

The filmdrew mixed reviews on release, and Sandler received the Worst Actor Razzie for his performance, but Paul Thomas Anderson admires it. Anderson said he was obsessed with Big Daddy. He went on to cast Sandler in his 2007 film Punch-Drunk Love.

'Something Wild' (1986)

A free-spirited young woman (Melanie Griffith) embarks on an adventure with the straight-laced Charles (Jeff Daniels), but things get complicated when her convict ex tracks them down. Something Wild is a road movie from director Jonathan Demme, the brains behind The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia.

In contrast to those dramatic projects, Something Wild is a screwball comedy and a romance, though it features similarly complex characters. Anderson has cited Something Wild as a major influence. He has said that watching it was a major 'turning point' in his development as a filmmaker.

'The Strangers' (2008)

A young couple, played by Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, head off to their vacation home for a relaxing getaway. Then three masked assailants break in. The Strangers is a brutal vision of a home invasion, heavily inspired by the Manson murders. Some reviewers found it distasteful, but it deserves credit for its skillful use of sound and jump scares, and the realistic performances from the leads.

In the years since its release, The Strangers has developed a cult following. Writer-director Bryan Bertino released a sequel in 2018. Fans of The Strangers should also check out Bertino's other movies The Monster and The Dark and the Wicked.

'House of Games' (1987)

House of Games is a neo-noir thriller from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and filmmaker David Mamet, in his directorial debut. Lindsay Crouse stars as a psychiatrist who begins treating an obsessive gambler (Joe Mantegna) and soon finds herself involved in the criminal underworld. It's a well-written exploration of scams and con men, held together by Mamet's entertaining dialogue.

Mamet was a big influence on Paul Thomas Anderson's writing. In fact, when Anderson was a student at NYU film school, he handed in one of Mamet's scripts as his own. When the script received a C+, Anderson decided to drop out and learn filmmaking on his own.

'The Birdcage' (1996)

This comedy revolves around a gay man (Robin Williams) whose son (Dan Futterman) asks him to pretend to be straight for a few days in front of his fiancé's (Calista Flockhart) ultra-conservative parents. It's a remake of the 1978 Italian film La Cage aux Folles, an over-the-top comedy where everything that can go wrong does.

Williams gives a terrific performance, as does Nathan Lane as his partner Albert. The film is directed by Mike Nichols (who also made Charlie Wilson's War) and written by Elaine May. Nichols and May worked on several films together, and began their creative partnership as an improv comedy duo. Here, their wit and comedic dialogue are very much on display.

'Daddy Longlegs' (2009)

Daddy Longlegs is the second feature from the Safdie Brothers, who are perhaps best known now for Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler. (Their upcoming film, Funny Pages, is set to be released in the US in August.) Daddy Longlegs tells the story of Lenny (Ronald Bronstein) a projectionist working in a Manhattan movie theater. He's divorced and trying to figure out how he should raise his two young sons.

Like their more recent films Good Time and Uncut Gems, Daddy Longlegs features idiosyncratic characters and believable acting. Bronstein, in particular, gives a great and restrained performance.

'You Can Count On Me' (2000)

You Can Count On Me is the first film directed by Kenneth Lonergan, who also made 2011's Margaret and 2016's Manchester By the Sea. Laura Linney leads a cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Matthew Broderick, and J. Smith-Cameron. Linney plays Sammy, a single mother living in the Catskills. Her life is thrown into disarray when her younger brother (Ruffalo) returns to town

Viewers who enjoyed Lonergan's other work should give You Can Count On Me a watch, if they haven't already. It's a solid drama with plenty of excellent performances, especially from the young Ruffalo. Linney's performance also has some interesting parallels with her character Wendy Byrne on Ozark, who has a similarly complex relationship with her younger brother.

'Breakfast with Curtis' (2012)

This film is a coming-of-story about awkward fourteen-year-old Curtis (Jonah Parker), who is homeschooled and doesn't know much about the outside world. He gains an unlikely mentor in the form of Syd (Theo Green), his wine-drinking bookseller neighbor. Syd enlists Curtis to help him film YouTube videos, and the two become friends. Their relationship becomes a different kind of education for Curtis.

There isn't much plot to be found here. Instead, Breakfast with Curtis is slow-paced and dialogue-driven, boasting memorable (although not always particularly insightful) monologues about art and life. With a lesser cast, this premise might have collapsed, but the characters here are so likable that the viewer can't help but be drawn in.

'The Bitter Tea of General Yen' (1933)

The Bitter Tea of General Yen is an early film by It's a Wonderful Life director Frank Capra. It follows an American woman (Barbara Stanwyck) who moves to Shanghai to marry a missionary. Her plans are derailed when she is knocked unconscious and wakes up on the train of a Chinese warlord (Nils Asther). The two engage in long philosophical conversations, and she tries to convert him to Christianity.

Out of these conversations, an unlikely and complicated romance develops. The Bitter Tea of General Yen has been praised for its cinematography and Stanwyck's performance. It hasn't aged that well in all respects, but fans of Capra's other movies might find it worthwhile.

'Tracktown' (2016)

Tracktown is a coming-of-age sports drama written and directed by filmmaking couple Alexi Pappas and Jeremy Teicher. Pappas is an Olympic runner, too, which shows in this film. She stars as Plumb, a famous athlete who feels lonely and stressed by all the pressure placed on her. Her life begins to change after she crosses paths with a young man (Chase Offerle) who works at a local bakery.

Tracktown isn't particularly groundbreaking, but it's a sweet and well-crafted story. Its biggest strength is its authenticity, as it draws on Pappas's own life. Indeed, Pappas has been open about her struggles with depression and the unglamorous, hidden side of competitive sport. She and Teicher explore these themes with warmth and charm.

