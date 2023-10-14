Known for The Virgin Suicides and Lost in Translation, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker has made a name for herself in the industry, enduring one of the most intriguing directors of her generation. Although she is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia has a distinctive style of her own that makes her stand out from the bunch. Her approach to female teenage characters and girlhood, for one — both of which she tackles with respect and earnestness — is one of the most defining features in her dreamy, aesthetically pleasing films.

With a lot of buzz surrounding Coppola's new movie, Priscilla, coming out in November — an engrossing A24 Priscilla Presley biopic based on her memoir — some viewers may find themselves drawn to the director's work. But which are Sofia Coppola's favorite pieces of filmmaking?

10 'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

Starring Molly Ringwald in one of her most famous roles, Sixteen Candles is a peak 1980s romantic comedy. Although some argue that it hasn't aged well, there is no denying that it is one of the most defining movies of the decade, and Coppola seems to think so, too. The film follows Ringwald's character as she navigates through her embarrassing birthday.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the filmmaker admitted that Sixteen Candles was one of her go-to coming-of-ages back in the day. "That was one of my favorite films when I was growing up, and I’ll still watch it every time it’s on," Coppola said.

9 'Under the Skin' (2014)

This enthralling but unnerving R-rated sci-fi by Jonathan Glazer intriguingly tackles themes of sexism and xenophobia by following an extraterrestrial who disguises herself as a beautiful young woman and drives around Scotland in hopes of seducing men into her van.

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to Coppola (they have worked together in the filmmaker's most acclaimed feature so far, Lost in Translation), and, as such, the talented director did not hold back from praising the versatile actor: "[Scarlett Johansson] was so good in that — well cast, and it was so weird and innovative the way they shot it and incorporated real people. I thought that movie should have gotten more recognition." According to the New York Times, Under the Skinis a must-see film for Coppola.

8 'La Notte' (1961)

Easily one of the best and most visually striking movies of the 1960s, Michelangelo Antonioni's melodramatic La Notte centers on the crumbling marriage between Marcello Mastroianni's Giovanni and Jeanne Moreau's Lidia. It is a study of unfulfilled relationships and heartless marriages, providing audiences with a compelling observation on love.

No wonder La Notte was one of the moviesCoppola understandably voted for in Sight and Sound's "The Greatest Films of All Time" poll — the atmospheric movie is one of the best Italian films ever made, winning various accolades for its modernist themes and making history by being the first Italian film to win the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.

7 'The Piano' (1993)

With breathtaking cinematography and an exquisite score that does the film justice, The Piano is a thrilling drama that chronicles Ada's (Holly Hunter) journey alongside her young daughter (Anna Paquin, who earned an Oscar for her role at only eleven years old) after being sold into marriage to a local New Zealand man (Sam Neil).

Haunting and poetic, Jane Campion's groundbreaking The Piano is a must-watch for those who are into immersive stories and well-crafted period dramas. Coppola rightfully voted for the film on the same poll.

6 'Fish Tank' (2009)

Written and directed by Andrea Arnold, Fish Tank provides audiences with a tragically accurate portrayal of poverty while also reflecting on the aching pains of growing up. It depicts a socially isolated 15-year-old girl (Katie Jarvis) on the cusp of womanhood who attempts to navigate through her troubled life and the world around her.

According to Coppola, what makes Fish Tank stand out is the fact that it "feels so real, and [director Andrea Arnold] captures the awkwardness and feeling of the characters." No doubt, the Cannes Jury Prize-winner features some amazing performances and sends out thought-provoking messages on the universal themes it deals with.

5 'Lolita' (1962)

Even if controversial, Lolita, based on Vladimir Nabokov's classic masterpiece of the same name, is one of the filmmaker's favorite movies. The black-and-white feature follows a middle-aged literature professor (James Mason) who is sexually infatuated with a young girl named Dolores Haze (Sue Lyon).

Even if disturbing — were it released today, it would definitely be "canceled" all over the Internet — there is no way to deny that Stanley Kubrick's movie is a remarkable achievement in filmmaking. "I love Kubrick. I love the way he put that film together, the way it’s filmed. Just some of the shots he did there, like the reverse shot in the car window with the monster," noted Coppola.

4 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

"Adrenaline-inducing" and "Uncut Gems" are basically synonyms; the Safdie Brothers movie starring Adam Sandler (one of his best and possibly most challenging roles) is an effective crime thriller that follows a jeweler who makes a risky bet that could potentially cause the downfall of his entire life.

“I totally believed he was that guy and you felt his heart underneath all the hectic energy,” Coppola told IndieWire. While there are many incredible aspects of the intense 2019 flick, including the extremely well-crafted screenplay, Sandler's impressive and credible performance assuredly elevates it.

3 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Brought to you by the acclaimed Hong Kong film director Wong Kar-wai, In the Mood for Love is a tender reflection on oppressed desire and platonic relationships. The 2000 movie tells the story of a young man (Tony Leung) and a woman (Maggie Cheung) who develop feelings for each other when their spouses engage in extramarital relationships.

Like The Piano and La Notte, In the Mood for Love was on the list of movies Coppola has voted for. Given Kar-wai's attention to detail, general mood, and use of colors — which can also be seen in some of Coppola's works like Lost in Translation — it is not difficult to understand why the filmmaker finds the remarkable movie so appealing.

2 'Breathless' (1960)

A French New Wave classic, Breathless by Jean-Luc Godard is a mandatory viewing in the genre. The emblematic arthouse movie is visually stylish and captivating, providing audiences with a delicious narrative revolving around a small-time thief (Paul Belmondo) who steals a car and attempts to persuade a journalism student (Jean Seberg) to run away with him to Italy.

When discussing her favorite picks (and the similarities between the moving car jumps in her film Somewhere) with Rotten Tomatoes, Coppola mentioned Godard's iconic movie. "I guess I was going through that whole New Wave thing… coming from a documentary background."

1 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Lastly, the fourth movie Coppola voted for on the Sight and Sound poll was the iconic Seven Samurai. Known as the first modern action movie, this epic samurai drama by Akira Kurosawa is one of the most influential and groundbreaking in the genre, inspiring Westerns like The Magnificent Seven.

Set at the end of the 16th century, this well-known movie (especially by film buffs and talented filmmakers) tells the story of Japanese villagers who hire veteran samurai for protection after their village is exploited by bandits.

