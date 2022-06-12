It's not a stretch to call Steven Spielberg the most successful director of all time. His name is practically synonymous with filmmaking at this point. Few directors can match his range as a storyteller. He's just as good at crafting blockbusters (Jaws, Jurassic Park) as he is at making modern dramas (The Post) or historical epics (Lincoln, Saving Private Ryan).

Like many great directors, Spielberg is also an enthusiastic moviegoer. Over the years, he has shared many of his favorite films, and his recommendations are just as diverse as his own filmography. Fans are sure to find something to enjoy amongst his picks.

Remake (2003)

Remake tells two parallel stories that begin in Sarajevo, the capital of what is now Bosnia and Herzegovina. One follows Ahmed Karaga (Miralem Zupčević) during World War II and his experiences in a concentration camp. The other centers on Ahmed's son Tarik (Ermin Bravo) in the 1990s. Tarik tries to make a living as a writer, but his life is disrupted by the outbreak of the Bosnian War.

The film works as a touching coming-of-age story for both its protagonists, but it's also a broader meditation on war, memory and human nature. It calls to mind the quip often attributed to Mark Twain: "History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme." The film asks whether people are doomed to remake the past, and offers no easy answers.

Russian Ark (2003)

Russian Ark takes place entirely within the Winter Palace in Saint Petersburg over one continuous, 96-minute take. A ghost (Alexander Sokurov, who also directed the film) takes the viewer on a journey through the palace - and three hundred years of Russian history. Fact and fiction blend in this innovative tale that stretches from the time of Peter the Great to the brutal regime of Joseph Stalin.

The film is great as a crash course in Russian history with some dreamy, surreal sequences thrown in. Sokurov's dedication to the single-shot conceit is also commendable, especially since he did not yet have access to the blending CGI used by later one-take films such as Birdman and 1917. It's a treat for fans of experimental cinema.

The 400 Blows (1959)

The 400 Blows is the debut film from iconic French director François Truffaut. It's considered a seminal film in the French New Wave, a movement that rejected filmmaking conventions in favor of experimentation and existential themes. The 400 Blows follows teenager Antoine Daniel (Jean-Pierre Léaud) who is unhappy at school and misunderstood by his parents. Daniel quits school and runs off, but is sent to a juvenile detention center. This might not sound like the most engaging premise, but that's the point. There isn't much plot here. Instead, it's a character study of the young Daniel, and an indictment of the world he finds himself in.

It might seem a bit odd to call The 400 Blows underrated, since many critics and directors have praised it as one of the best movies ever made. But these days the film is not that widely watched amongst the general public. If you haven't seen it yet, you need to.

Once (2007)

Set in Dublin, Once explores the romance between guitarist Guy (Glen Hansard) and pianist Girl (Markéta Irglová). It's like an Irish Before Sunrise. Guy and Girl are united by their shared love of music - and this is a very musical movie. It relies on song more than dialogue. The actors are professional musicians in real-life, and have started releasing music together since the film came out.

Their relationship is not without complications, of course. Guy carries trauma from a past relationship, and Girl is married. Both leads are understated and affecting in their roles. They actually got together in the process of filming, which might explain some of the realism of their relationship.

The Sea Inside (2004)

This Spanish film, based on a true story, stars Javier Bardem as Ramon Sampedro, a man who was paralyzed by a diving accident. It follows Ramon's decades-long campaign for the right to end his own life. In the process, the movie examines Ramon's relationships with his friends and family and the impact his situation has on them.

A central narrative here is Ramon's relationship with his lawyer Julia (Belen Rueda), who also suffers from a degenerative illness. They fall in love, but she also supports Ramon's decision to die; an interesting tension. Not everyone is so supportive, however, and Ramon has some entertaining conversations with those who believe he should live. The story takes another turn when Julia's health rapidly deteriorates. The result is a sophisticated exploration of the most of difficult choices.

Smooth Talk (1985)

Smooth Talk stars a young Laura Dern as Connie, a 15-year-old girl who wants to be grown-up, but who is still naive and innocent. The real story begins when Connie draws the attention of a young man named Arnold (Treat Williams). He is polite and friendly, but something is clearly off about him. There's a shiftiness to his eyes, and much of what he says doesn't add up.

Smooth Talk was not a big hit on release. However, Criterion re-released it in 2020 at the New York Film Festival, where it received rave reviews. Its themes of coercion and lost innocence might be more relevant today than they were in 1985.

Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)

Blue is the Warmest Color explores the relationship between two young women, Emma (Léa Seydoux) and Adele (Adèle Exarchopoulos). It's an immersive tale about first love which examines its characters in great detail. The viewer is given a fly-on-the-wall look at Emma and Adele's conversations, as they discuss everything from sex, art, food and class to their own secret hopes and fears.

Spielberg was the president of the Cannes panel which awarded the Palme d'Or to the lead actresses and director Abdellatif Kechiche. Spielberg called the film a "great love story".

A Separation (2011)

Set in modern day Iran, A Separation deals with the conflicts within one secular, middle-class family in Tehran. Mother of the household Simin (Leila Hatami) wants the family to leave the country, while husband Nader (Peyman Moaadi) thinks they should stay to look after his father (Ali-Asghar Shahbazi), who has Alzheimer's. After an altercation with caretaker Razieh (Sareh Bayat), the family ends up in court, where the ethical complexities of the situation rub up against the strictures of religious law.

Spielberg said he considered A Separation to be the best movie of 2011 by a wide margin. It's a vivid portrait of life under Iran's theocratic regime - and one which is all too rare, as the government heavily censors filmmakers. That the film was made at all is something of a surprise, as director Asghar Farhadi was actually under a government ban for some time.

The Intouchables (2011)

The Intouchables centers on the friendship between Philippe (François Cluzet), a wealthy hotel owner who is quadriplegic, and his caretaker Driss (Omar Sly). Both men are changed by the relationship.

By turns funny and sweet, The Intouchables is a heart-warming tale about dealing with loss and limitation. Some viewers might find it to be a little too formulaic and saccharine, but others are sure to be moved. The excellent performances from the leads set it apart from other movies with similar premises.

Rambling Rose (1991)

The Hillyers are an eccentric, wealthy family in 1930s Alabama who invite teenager Rose (Laura Dern) to stay with them and work around the house. Rose is fleeing her unhappy life in Birmingham, and the Hillyers are happy to accommodate her. But the trouble starts when Rose falls in love with Mr. Hillyer (Robert Duvall).

As one would expect, Duvall is great, as is Lukas Haas as the young Buddy Hillyer who is in love with Rose (talk about a love triangle). But the real highlight is Dern. Rose is sweet and charismatic, but wounded too. It's a complex role that really shows off her range. It was after her performance in Rambling Rose that Spielberg offered Dern a lead role in Jurassic Park.

