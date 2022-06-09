Wes Anderson is Hollywood's preeminent auteur of pastel-colored delights. He has a style all his own: carefully curated color palettes, quirky characters, surreal sets. But his movies also pack emotional depth. There's usually melancholy beneath the humor.

Over the years, Anderson has shared a few of his favorite films, both old and new. Like Anderson's own work, many of his picks boast engaging visuals and intimate storytelling. Fans of off-kilter premises and oddball characters are sure to find something to enjoy among these recommendations.

Moonstruck (1987)

“I’ve always loved this script,” Anderson said of Norman Jewison's rom-com Moonstruck. "It’s a very well-done Hollywood take on New York." The film follows eight New Yorkers one fateful night as they attempt to navigate various romantic entanglements.

Cher is electric as female lead Loretta. She actually won the Best Actress Oscar for the role. But Nicolas Cage also puts in a criminally underrated performance. Midway through, he delivers a great monologue on love and loss. "We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die," he says."Now I want you to come upstairs with me and get in my bed!"

Missing (1982)

Missing is based on the true story of Charles Horman, an American journalist in Chile who disappeared after the US-backed coup in 1973. The coup deposed the socialist government of Salvador Allende and installed General Augusto Pinochet as head of state. Horman's wife Beth (Sissy Spacek) and father (Jack Lemmon) try to find him, but they are frustrated at every turn.

Missing is an indictment of bureaucracy and uncaring government officials. It won the 1982 Palme d'Or, but has not reached a wide audience in the last few decades. It's worth it for the moving performances from Spacek and Lemmon, as well as the score composed by Vangelis, who passed away last month.

Charulata (The Lonely Wife) (1964)

The Lonely Wife is a 1964 drama from Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, who Anderson calls a major influence. "His films have inspired all my [...] movies in different ways," Anderson has said. Set in late 19th century India under British rule, The Lonely Wife revolves around husband and wife Bhupati (Shailen Mukherjee) and Charu (Madhabi Mukherjee).

Bhupati invites his cousin Amal (Soumitra Chatterjee) to stay, and Amal and Charu strike up a friendship. But things soon become complicated when Charu develops feelings for Amal. The Lonely Wife is a moving story of a near-romance. Its final scene, in particular, is expertly crafted and sure to remain with the viewer long after the credits have rolled.

Porco Rosso (1992)

Porco Rosso is one of the lesser known films by Japanese animation icon Hayao Miyazaki. Anderson cited it as an influence on his stop-motion movie Isle of Dogs.

Porco Rosso (Italian for 'red pig') is a whimsical tale about an Italian World War I fighter pilot (Shuichiro Moriyama) turned bounty hunter who captures flying pirates. As if this wasn't surreal enough, the pilot also suffers a terrible curse which transforms him into a pig. In other words, it's certain to delight fans of Studio Ghibli.

An Angel At My Table (1990)

This drama, based on a true story, chronicles the life of successful author Janet Frame. Three different actresses play Janet at different points in her life, from her working-class upbringing in prewar New Zealand through her years in a mental institution and on to her success as a writer.

An Angel At My Table is an understated but affecting film. Director Jane Campion, who made last year's The Power of the Dog, handles the sometimes-heavy material with a delicate touch. In a letter to Criterion, Anderson expressed his love for the film.

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995)

Neon Genesis Evangelion is actually a 24 episode anime series, but Anderson listed it among his favorite films. It's an anime in the mecha genre, revolving around giant robots that battle cosmic entities.

The series has been described as a self-aware take on the genre, with richly drawn characters and impressive visuals. It also brings in religious themes and imagery from Shinto, Judaism and Christianity. Neon Genesis Evangelion has been highly influential, both on anime and on Western animation. Shows like Rick and Morty and Steven Universe include overt references to the series.

The Last Detail (1973)

Naval officers "Badass" Buddusky (Jack Nicholson) and "Mule" Mulhall (Otis Young) are charged with escorting 18-year-old Larry Meadows (Randy Quaid) from Virginia to a prison in Maine. Meadows faces 18 years in the brig for stealing $40. Along the way, Buddusky and Mulhall begin to develop some fondness for Meadows and decide to show him a good time before he's locked up.

The Last Detail is an emotional and realistic drama. The film is also an implicit commentary on the Vietnam War, though it never throws this in the audience's face. It was the inspiration behind Richard Linklater's 2017 film Last Flag Flying, starring Steve Carell, which also explores issues around war and patriotism. The Last Detail is worth watching just for Nicholson's excellent performance, but some viewers will also appreciate its mature handling of tough subject.

New York Stories (1989)

New York Stories is an anthology movie featuring three short films directed by Martin Scorsese, Woody Allen and Francis Ford Coppola respectively. Anderson has praised Scorsese's section in particular.

The Scorsese short follows painter Dobie, played by Nolte, who lives with his girlfriend (Rosanna Arquette). They are both lonely in their own ways. The nameless woman only values Dobie for his power and success, while Dobie is so insecure and craving of worship that he can't seem to get close to anyone. Like a lot of Anderson's movies, it's about damaged people trying and failing to find connection.

Birth (2004)

Ten years after the death of her husband Sean (Michael Desautels), Anna (Nicole Kidman) finally seems ready to move on. She is engaged to her boyfriend Joseph (Danny Huston), and the couple are set to create a new life together. But all this is upended when a 10-year-old boy (Cameron Bright) shows up, claiming to be Anna's husband reincarnated.

Birth is a thriller from Jonathan Glazer, most well-known for Under the Skin starring Scarlett Johansson. Birth is odder than that movie, which might explain why it divided critics on release and barely recouped its budget. It's certainly not for everyone, but a certain type of fan will appreciate it. At the very least, you might find something to enjoy in the stirring score from frequent Anderson collaborator Alexandre Desplat.

The Great Beauty (2013)

The Great Beauty follows Jep (Toni Servillo), a charismatic but self-absorbed author suffering from writer's block. He seeks inspiration in Rome, encountering a host of strange characters along the way, including a stripper with whom he has an ill-fated romance.

The film is a character study of Jep, but also of his city, both the good parts and the bad. Critics have compared The Great Beauty to Italian classics like Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita and Roberto Rosselini's Rome, Open City, which also document a specific time period in Rome. In The Great Beauty, director Paolo Sorrentino deliversa 21st century update of these films.

