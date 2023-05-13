As a filmmaker who has become well-known for his visually stunning and action-packed films, Zack Snyder has made a significant impact on the film industry. While his movies are often divisive, it is undeniable that his style and approach to filmmaking have made him a singular voice in Hollywood. He now has several projects lined up over at Netflix including this year's upcoming sci-fi spectacle Rebel Moon, an animated series that he produces, Twilight of the Gods, and several projects related to his 2021 zombie film Army of the Dead.

As a student of film, Snyder often cites several movies as his influences and favorites. This ranges from a 1980s King Arthur adaptation to Japanese films and from directors such as Martin Scorsese and Brian De Palma. Some of these movies have obvious influences on Snyder's body of work where they often feature intense and gritty themes, with complex characters and deep mythology embedded within. Here are some of the movies that he recommended through his social media and interviews.

10 'Excalibur' (1981)

Directed by John Boorman, Excalibur retells the legend of King Arthur and the knights of the Round Table. It was initially met with mixed reviews upon its release, but it has gained a cult following over the years, with fans praising its visual style, intense action sequences, and gorgeous score.

RELATED: From 'Camelot' to 'The Sword in the Stone': 10 Best King Arthur Movies

Snyder cites this movie as his favorite. He mentioned that the film is "the perfect meeting of movies and mythology". Its influence is quite apparent in his movies, particularly in his DCEU entries where the iconic superheroes were imbued with modern mythology that made their existence realistic and grounded.

9 'Body Double' (1982)

Body Double, an erotic thriller from director Brian De Palma, follows an actor who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. While it received some critical acclaim—mostly for Melanie Griffith's performance, the film was also controversial for its explicit sexual content. It has since become a cult classic, praised for its stylish cinematography and its Hitchcockian suspenseful plot.

In a recent podcast with The Russo Brothers, Snyder mentioned that De Palma is one of his favorite directors. In a separate occasion, Snyder also listed The Untouchablesas one of his favorites. De Palma's eclectic filmography definitely made an impact in Snyder's career. While their films are different, both Snyder and De Palma are often criticized for employing style-over-substance in their movies.

8 'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior' (1981)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior follows Mel Gibson as the titular character, who must protect a group of survivors from a band of marauders. This George Miller-directed film is considered a seminal work in the genre, inspiring numerous films and still igniting interest in the franchise, with a modern spin-off Furiosa currently in production.

RELATED: Every Mad Max Film Ranked From Worst to Best

Snyder mentioned that he adored this movie because of its scope and ambition. He described it as "violent and sophisticated" and that it "feels uncompromising". Audiences were treated to a glimpse of what a Snyder post-apocalyptic world would look like in Batman v Supermanand Zack Snyder's Justice League. Based on his now abandoned plan, the second Justice League film would be like Mad Max 2 with superheroes.

7 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Image via Warner Bros.-Seven Arts

The Wild Bunch follows a group of aging outlaws who plan one last heist. Known for its graphic violence and antiheroic characters, the Sam Peckinpah film was quite controversial upon its release but has since been recognized as a landmark in the Western genre.

Snyder himself is no stranger to morally ambiguous characters in his movies, such as The Comedian in Watchmen. Stylistically, this film must have been a great influence in his movies especially in the ones that features a big ensemble cast. His recent zombie film Army of the Dead—complete with a huge heist and a group of mercenaries—is the closest one to this film.

6 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Image via Criterion

This psychological thriller explores the underbelly of an American small town and follows a young man who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. Directed by David Lynch, Blue Velvet was praised for its surreal atmosphere, unforgettable characters, and iconic performances by Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rosselini and Dennis Hopper.

RELATED: 10 Great Movies Directed by David Lynch, Ranked by Weirdness

Lynch's movies that are often surrealistic and layered are undoubtedly a source of influence for many filmmakers, including Zack Snyder. Snyder describes Lynch's classic as "one of those movies that never goes where you expect and conjures a perfectly unique world".

5 'Throne of Blood' (1957)

Image via Toho

This Japanese samurai film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, transposing the story to feudal Japan. Directed by Akira Kurosawa, Throne of Blood is widely regarded as a masterpiece, praised for its striking visuals, intense performances, and powerful themes.

Snyder listed this film in his social media among twenty other great movies that he liked. Its visuals and themes must have left a significant mark on him. Snyder's films often also feature iconic imageries and subtext that made audiences go back to watch and dissect the meanings. His upcoming Rebel Moon is said to be inspired by the works of Kurosawa.

4 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Image via United Artists

The biographical drama stars Robert De Niro as boxer Jake LaMotta, exploring his personal life and career. Directed by Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull is widely regarded as one of the greatest sports movies of all time, praised for its gritty tone, stunning black and white cinematography, and De Niro's towering performance.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Have Appeared in the Most Martin Scorsese Movies

Snyder shared that Scorsese is his favorite director in The Russo Brothers' podcast. He cited that his visual style and themes influenced his films the most. When the legendary director slammed the state of superhero movies, Snyder thought it was a fair assessment by his idol.

3 'Akira' (1988)

This landmark Japanese animated film takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, following a teenage biker gang who become embroiled in a government conspiracy involving a powerful psychic boy named Akira. Widely regarded as an achievement in the anime genre, Akira was praised for its groundbreaking animation and thought-provoking themes.

As one of the movies that Snyder listed, it is easy to see why this is one of his favorites. Its creative visual style was great inspiration for Snyder who often adapted comic books such as 300and Man of Steel. Snyder himself mentioned that some elements in the latter'sclimactic battle were inspired by Akira.

2 'RoboCop' (1987)

Image Via MGM

Robocop is a science fiction action film directed by Paul Verhoeven that follows a cop who was turned into a cyborg in the city of Detroit. Famous for its over-the-top violence and biting satire, the film has become a cult classic and an iconic piece of work in the genre.

RELATED: Greed's Not Good: 10 Movies That Expertly Criticize Capitalism

Snyder said that the film is "both funny and violent, and Paul Verhoeven balanced it with just the right amount of satire". Snyder has also dabbled in satire as well, such as in his first movie Dawn of the Dead which some still regard as one of his best works to date.

1 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

A war epic directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Apocalypse Now follows a U.S. Army captain on a mission to assassinate a rogue colonel during the Vietnam War. The film is praised for its incredible cinematography and memorable performances, and it is widely regarded as a masterpiece of cinema that has influenced countless films and filmmakers.

Snyder shared that he once made a remake of Apocalypse Now set in his boarding school, which turned out to be controversial at his school. In his professional career, he paid homage to the film in a scene in Watchmen where audiences see a gigantic Doctor Manhattan leading the way in a battlefield to the music of Richard Wagner's 'Ride of the Valkyries' just like how Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore likes it.

KEEP READING: Every DC Extended Universe Movie Ranked from Worst to Best