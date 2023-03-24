Imitation is the best form of flattery. Filmmakers referenced classic films by recreating scenes from notable motion pictures.

Sequels like Back to the Future II and Avengers: Endgame solicit nostalgia when the main characters retread the scenes of a previous film. Pop-cultural movie scenes are plugged into a film to pay homage, provide comedy, or save time by reusing old footage.

10 Seed of Chucky (2004)

The Shining contains movie moments that are commonly spoofed. The “Here’s Johnny” scene is frequently recreated and was successfully parodied in Seed of Chucky.

There’s a direct correlation between both movies with the mother protecting her son from his insane father. The shots in Seed of Chucky match the original scene from The Shining and the only thing missing is the legendary phrase which Chucky forgets after his mind draws a blank.

9 Zombieland (2009)

During a zombie apocalypse, survivors stumble upon the mansion of Bill Murray. While there, Murray accommodates a fanatic’s wish and they recreate scenes from Ghostbusters.

Bill Murray, Emma Watson and Woody Harrelson’s characters are under the influence during their reenactment. Their euphoria causes improvisation during the recreation of Ghostbusters and the butchered lines serve the comedy of the film.

8 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming channels old John Hughes classics from the 80s. The superhero film makes many references to iconic teen movies and even recreates a scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Without a skyscraper in sight, Spider-Man has to run through the yards of suburbia to get to his destination. The sequence mirrors Ferris Bueller’s race back home at the end of the 1986 teen comedy.

7 Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Employees at a movie rental store are on the brink of shutting down. An accident erases all the VHS tapes in the store and the two employees have to remake copies of popular films to stay afloat.

Jack Black and Mos Def’s characters create amateur remakes of popular films. Ghostbusters, Rush Hour 2 and Robocop are some of the blockbusters in their catalog featured in Be Kind Rewind. The laughable low budget copies of the smash hits mimic the unforgettable lines and scenes from the iconic movies.

6 The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Animation patterns from The Jungle Book have been borrowed in other Disney pictures to cut down time during the animation process. Shot for shot animation copies were spotted in The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Ironically, The Jungle Book director’s son, Bruce Reitherman, voiced Mowgli in his father’s film and Christoper Robin in Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree. The voice acting isn’t the only link between the properties. The labor-intensive and time-consuming process of animation welcomed the idea of reusing animation to meet deadlines on big projects. Some of Christopher Robin’s scenes are exact replicas of Mowgli’s scenes.

5 Avengers: Endgame (2019)

To pull off a successful time heist, the Avengers meddle with time to collect the infinity stones in Avengers: Endgame. During their time traveling, they revisit stages from different MCU movies.

Star-Lord’s opening dance number from Guardians of the Galaxy is recreated during a trip back to 2014. Also, while visiting 2012, Tony Stark sneaks around the Avengers Tower and listens in on scenes from the end of The Avengers. Lastly, a recreated elevator scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier is revamped with a twist ending.

4 Scream II (1997)

During the Scream sequel, a recap of the first film’s murder scene is given in the form of a movie within a movie. The fictional Stab movie showcased during the opening scene of Scream 2 recreates Drew Barrymore’s death scene.

The Stab franchise is a traditional element in the sequels. The scene’s dramatic tone serves as a commentary on how Hollywood sensationalizes true stories. Mixed with comedic elements, the retelling is eerily reminiscent of the original.

3 Deadpool (2016)

Patient fans were rewarded for sticking around for Deadpool’s post-credit scene. The Merc with the Mouth does his best Ferris Bueller impression by recreated the end-credit scene from the comedy classic.

Loaded with pop culture references, one of the most memorable nods was to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Deadpool replicates Bueller’s robe and scene to alert the audience to leave the theater in the same manner Matthew Broderick did in the John Hughes picture.

2 Ready Player One (2018)

Ready Player One is a film littered with easter eggs and pop culture references. Steven Spielberg honors his late friend Stanley Kubrick by incorporating The Shining scenes into the movie.

The characters’ avatars visit a digital simulation to relive iconic parts of the horror film. The shots include recreated sets and are a spitting image of the original movie except it swaps out Jack Nicholson’s character with the main cast.

1 Back to the Future II (1985)

The respectable sequel to Back to the Future was a worthy successor to the first film. Using time travel, Back to the Future II revisited scenes that made the previous installment special. During his trip to 1955, Marty McFly completes a recon mission where he snoops around a recreation of the Hill Valley High School dance scene from the first motion picture.

Michael J. Fox’s character retraces his steps while trying to avoid bumping into himself. The present-day character eavesdrops on Biff’s fight with his father and Marty’s guitar solo.

