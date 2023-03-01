Growing up, most kids have a list of films they hold sacred. These movies span all genres and all different studios: they capture a great deal of excitement that any young mind craves. As time goes by, one can look back on something they have nostalgia for only to realize it wasn't exactly on the cutting edge of art and entertainment.

Whether it's the weak writing, odd character work, or poorly aged humor and events — not every film can be held up to the same high pedestal it once was. Looking at the opinions of Redditors, these confessions may be jarring, given that the movies range from Armageddon to Mrs. Doubtfire.

1 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl' (2005)

Often bullied for his daydreaming habits, Max's (Cayden Boyd) life changes forever when his imaginary friends and superheroes — Sharkboy (Taylor Lautner) and Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley) — are suddenly made real. Not only that, but they recruit Max for a mission to save their planet from destruction while he learns to battle his own bullies.

With campy graphics, iconic songs, and over-the-top characters, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl was a child's fever dream as it embodied the wackiness of youthful imagination. But as an adult, its initial charm can wither away. For a Redditor, they were initially ecstatic to show their children the film; however, having "[fallen] asleep 30 minutes in," they quickly realized that when the movie "isn't embarrassing," it was "boring."

2 'Save the Last Dance' (2001)

After her mother's sudden passing, Sara (Julia Stiles) moves across the country to live with her father on the south side of Chicago. Riddled with grief, she loses her passion for dance — that is, until she meets and befriends Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas). Not only does he help her reclaim her passion, but they also fall in love and face the social challenges of being an interracial couple.

Of the classic 2000s romance movies, Save the Last Dance has somewhat flown under the radar. For young viewers, it was made to be an uplifting film about following one's dreams, but as an adult, perspectives can change. For u/rannee1602, they used to think "the movie was so hot," but now, they only recognize how cringe-worthy it is, especially regarding Sara's outfits and how they're quite culturally insensitive in hindsight.

3 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' (1991)

Joining forces with fellow outlaws, Robin Hood (Kevin Costner) embarks on a mission to overthrow the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham (Alan Rickman) as a means to avenge his father's unruly murder.

Despite its flaws, Robin Hood: Prince of Thievesis an iconic piece of pop culture. As a kid, u/professional_path397 believed the film had "all the basic criteria for an epic movie," including its legendary soundtrack and A-list cast. But having recently re-watched it, they now feel it's "so cringe." With over-the-top performances, faux British accents, and campy action sequences, the Redditor argues that these elements could've worked had they not had "a pretentious feel" to them.

4 'Super Mario Bros.' (1993)

Plumber brothers from Brooklyn, Mario (Bob Hoskins) and Luigi (John Leguizamo), travel to a parallel universe to battle the evil King Koopa (Dennis Hopper), save Princess Daisy (Samantha Mathis), as well as the universe itself.

Where it's often considered one of the worst movies of all time, Super Mario Bros.has somehow become an odd cult classic. Users like u/pkc2506 believe that the film is "nothing short of incredible in a 3rd [grader's] mind;" however, with its overly complicated plot, bizarre deviations from the source material, and random tonal shifts — it's unsurprising that adults may find the film to be "absolutely terrible." Let's hope the beloved game's highly anticipated animated adaptation of the beloved game does better.

5 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Struggling with being separated from his children after a bitter divorce, Daniel (Robin Williams) uses his skills as an actor to disguise himself as Mrs. Doubtfire, a senior female housekeeper. Using the disguise, he convinces his ex-wife Miranda (Sally Field) to hire him as a nanny, allowing him to spend more time with his kids.

While it's undoubtedly one of the most iconic performances of Robin Williams' career and a comfort film for many, some fans of Mrs. Doubtfirehave come to second-guess the movie's events. For u/summerlily06, the film "does not age well," given the behavior of certain characters. As a kid, one can understand the good intentions behind Daniel's desperation; but as an adult, no one can deny that his actions are very questionable. As per the Redditor's words — he almost "needs a restraining order."

6 'Armageddon' (1998)

As an asteroid plummets towards the earth, NASA determines that humanity's only hope to destroy it is renowned oil driller Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis). Agreeing to the mission, he calls upon the help of his crew.

As one of the ultimate disaster movies of the 20th century, Armageddonis a flick where one simply has to enjoy the ride and disregard logic. Its thrilling concept, stellar cast, and legendary soundtrack is what make it so engaging for a young audience. But for Redditors like u/ronm4c, its spectacle can no longer hide its lazy writing. In fact, they "absolutely believe" that Armageddon was simply made to be "a delivery vehicle" for "another Aerosmith album." Harsh.

7 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

Wanting to escape from his bullies, Bastian (Barret Oliver) seeks refuge in an old bookstore. Suddenly, after finding and reading an old novel, Bastian gets sucked into its magical world of Fantasia.

With classic fairytales, majestic dragons, and beautiful empresses, The NeverEnding Storyis an iconic fantasy flick of the '80s that entertained young children. But as time went on, fans like u/chromeless admit that nostalgia plays a heavy part when choosing to watch this film nowadays since it gives the impression of a "fairly light-weight film trying to be an epic fantasy." Its dense plot, slow action, and bizarre mix of effects make it a weird picture.

8 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' (1968)

Based on the stage musical, this film follows Caractacus Potts (Dick Van Dyke), an inventor who — with the help of his children — transforms a broken-down Grand Prix race car into a noisy yet magical vehicle. Discovering the car's new ability to fly and time travel, the family is faced with trouble as the evil Baron Bomburst (Gert Fröbe) wishes to steal the car for himself.

The classic movie-musical is a staple for many people's childhoods. The iconic songs, the intricate dance numbers, the campiness - it's a fun viewing experience for the average youngling. However, sometimes, upon re-watch, these musicals can be a bit too nonsensical, even for its genre. User u/zoobunny continues to sing praises for the legendary Van Dyke, but criticizes how the plot "makes no sense" and "is truly a mess." At least fans can distract themselves with the catchy tunes and choreography.

9 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Kind-hearted but very imbecilic friends, Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) happen upon a mysterious briefcase. Embarking on a cross-country road trip to return it to its owner, Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly), they remain unaware that the briefcase holds money that links to a kidnapping and the mob.

Where the comedic performances of Carrey and Daniels are iconic within this movie, Dumb and Dumberitself hasn't exactly aged well for certain fans. The humor, as well as the characters, have grown to become quite icky for modern standards. For a Redditor, they admit to adoring the film as a kid, considering it to be "silly fun," but upon re-watch, they now criticize the humor to be gross, along with the characters going from "lovable idiots" to "perverted jokes."

10 'Independence Day' (1996)

As aliens begin to invade and annihilate the Earth, an unlikely group of people who converge in the Nevada desert becomes humanity's only hope as they devise a plan over the Fourth of July weekend to counterattack the mothership in space.

By being another of the great, wacky, action flicks of the '90s, logic continues to fly out the window. With its bizarre concept, stereotypical characters, and epic end-of-the-world stakes — Independence Dayis a pot of gold for kids. For u/Nomahhhh, they register that the film is undeniable "cheese" and is especially baffled at their younger self for thinking this was as good as Star Wars.

