10 Movies Reddit Wants to See Remade With The Muppets, from 'Knives Out' to 'The Breakfast Club'

The Muppets remain some of the most enduring and popular characters of all time. Since debuting in the 1970s, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and company have starred in countless movies, tv shows, and every other form of entertainment. The puppets strike the right balance between wholesome and entertaining, being family-friendly for children while still being amusing enough for adults to enjoy.

RELATED: From Caine to Curry, the Best Human Performances Across All the Muppets Movies

Across their almost five-decade long career, the Muppets have starred in their own original feature films while also remaking several popular ones. For many, The Muppet Christmas Carol is the definitive version of the tale of Scrooge, while Muppet Treasure Island is another favorite. So which movie should the Muppets remake next? According to Reddit, the below ten films are begging to have the lovable puppets take over the primary roles.

'Knives Out' (2019)

Seemingly the most popular choice, as even Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig have been asked about the possibility in recent interviews. Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion both follow Craig as Benoit Blanc, a master detective who is summoned in each film to solve a mysterious murder and find the culprit among the cast.

Craig is clearly having the time of his life playing Blanc, and you can imagine how even more entertaining it would be if the rest of the cast were filled with Muppets. Blanc would banter with the likes of Gonzo and Rizzo as he pursues the murderer, making what u/King_Kung describes as "the movie of my dreams."

'The Truman Show' (1998)

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of Jim Carrey's best movies, The Truman Show sees the funnyman's life falling apart after he discovers his entire existence is merely a reality TV show. As the world watches his every movement, Truman (Carrey) tries to find a way out of his forced imprisonment, as the show's producers scramble to contain him.

u/fenshield envisions a version of the film where Kermit portrays Truman, with the other Muppets playing the cast members around him who are all aware they are being filmed. The movie would end with Kermit escaping and "confronting a disembodied Jim Henson", adding an extra meta element to the entire story.

The Truman Show is available to stream on AMC+.

'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

One of the most beloved fairytales, Beauty and the Beast has already been adapted several times, with the latest version starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. The classic tale follows Belle as she encounters the Beast, a prince who has been cursed into his beastly form until he finds true love.

The grand fantasy setting and universally adored story make Beauty and the Best perfect for a Muppets retelling. u/ScourgeofWorlds sees the adaptation working best by having the Beast portrayed as a human, representing his beast form, and that "he gets turned back into a Muppet at the end."

Beauty and the Beast is available to stream on Disney+.

'Die Hard' (1988)

One of the most legendary actions films of all time, Die Hard is a Christmas classic as John McClane (Bruce Willis) fights his way through a high-rise full of terrorists to save his wife. While the violence and heavy coarse language would have to be toned down, it is amusing to imagine the Muppets battling throughout the tower.

u/ExcelMN casts the film as "Kermit is McClane, Fozzie is Al Powell, Gonzo is Hans Gruber" and it is easy to imagine each character nailing their roles. Kermit is perfect as the reluctant hero who will probably defeat most of the henchman by accident as he tries to rescue Miss Piggy, while Fozzie provides "waka waka" support over the radio.

Die Hard is available to stream on Starz.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

The Muppets movies always feature musical numbers, so why not adapt one of the most popular musicals of all time? When young couple Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) get a flat tire, they take shelter at a nearby castle. There they encounter Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), an eccentric, transvestite scientist in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The cast fills itself out with Muppets pretty easily as Kermit and Miss Piggy seem perfect for Brad and Janet, while the outgoing Gonzo would make for a good Frank-N-Furter. u/omega_trees says they "immediately hear Miss Piggy singing Creature of the night...." and it is easy to imagine the entire cast of Muppets singing the Time Warp.

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

One of Quentin Tarantino's best movies, Pulp Fiction is still discussed in film circles today. Featuring a disjointed plot that focuses on several different characters as they cross paths, it is amusing to imagine the Muppets filling these roles as the characters often indulge in violence and recreational drug use.

The most famous part of Pulp Fiction is when Vincent and Jules raid an apartment to retrieve a briefcase, and multiple Reddit users picture the role of Brett being played by Beeker. As Jules (Fozzie Bear) interrogates the puppet who can only say "meep", u/wizarduss imagines him saying "Say meep one more goddamn time. I dare you, I double dare you!"

Pulp Fiction is available to stream on Showtime.

'Robin Hood' (1973)

A property seemingly made for the Muppets to parody, it is surprising the puppets have never tackled the iconic character. While each iteration of Robin Hood has its differences, they all center around the titular rogue who steals from the rich and gives to the poor, becoming a hero of the common people in Medieval England.

u/ComebackShane has the cast sorted with "You've got Kermit as Robin Hood (naturally), Piggy as Maid Marian, get an actor to play the Sheriff of Nottingham (maybe Liam Neeson?), and the rest of the Muppets are Robin Hood's Merry Muppets." The melding of the two worlds is so perfect that it would be no surprise if this idea actually happens one day.

Robin Hood is available to stream on Disney+.

'12 Angry Men' (1957)

Image via Orion-Nova Productions

One of the most iconic movies of all time, 12 Angry Men takes place in almost entirely one room as 12 male jurors debate the innocence of a teenager charged with murder. Initially the only one to vote "not guilty", Juror 8 (Henry Fonda) attempts to convince the rest that the case is not as clear-cut as it seems.

Due to its low-key production values, 12 Angry Men would be pretty simple for the Muppets to recreate. As u/dragn99 notes it is "probably the easiest one to do with Muppets. All the puppeteers could hang out under the table." The beauty would come from the colorful Muppets furiously debating the verdict, perhaps for a case where someone stole the last cookie.

12 Angry Men is available to stream on Tubi.

'The Matrix' (1999)

The movie that popularized the black shades and leather jacket look back in the late 90s, it is hilarious to imagine the Muppets donning that signature style. The original film follows Neo (Keanu Reeves) as he discovers he is living in a simulation orchestrated by evil AI, and that he is the only one powerful enough to save humanity.

The Matrix is known for its over-the-top action as its characters jump around in slow motion, and u/Jensus_ says they "would love me some bullet time muppet arm-flailing action." The thought of Kermit dressed up in shades and a jacket as he dodges bullets is enough for anyone to wish this parody into reality.

The Matrix is available to stream on HBO Max.

'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

One of the most beloved movies from the 80s, The Breakfast Club remains relatable for teenagers today. When five teens, each from a different high school clique, are forced to spend detention together, they slowly begin to bond. As they each share their insecurities and interests, they discover that they are not so different after all.

u/buddy88 envisions the cast as "Kermit as the jock, Miss Piggy as the beauty, Dr. Honeydew as the brain, Gonzo as the rebel and Beaker as the recluse." Even with such a simple premise, the heart of The Breakfast Club comes from the characters' interactions, and that entertainment would be heightened with the Muppets.

The Breakfast Club is available to stream on Hulu.

KEEP READING: Best Guests on 'The Muppet Show', From Elton John to Carol Burnett