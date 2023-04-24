Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss the movies which, for whatever reason, they simply refuse to watch. This could be because they heard negative things about it, the trailer was awful, or because the synopsis sounds so disturbing that they don't think they can stomach it.

Their picks include several gross-out horror movies, crude comedies, and terrible adaptations of good source material. They represent the bottom of the cinematic barrel: they are films that are poorly made, in poor taste or both.

10 'Human Centipede 2' (2011)

The second Human Centipede revolves around a disturbed and mentally unstable man named Martin (Laurence R. Harvey), who becomes obsessed with creating a 12-person "human centipede" by surgically attaching his victims together.

Unlike the first film, which had a more subdued approach to its grotesque premise, the second installment is unrelentingly brutal and graphic. "I like a good horror movie, but once was enough for the first, and I've heard the second is a million times more disturbing," said Redditor StevenDwightFry. "You're better off for it lol," added the user apurpleglittergalaxy.

9 'A Serbian Film' (2010)

A Serbian Film is a controversial horror film directed by Srdjan Spasojevic. It follows retired porn star Milos (Srdjan Todorovic), who is lured back into the industry with the promise of a lucrative role. However, as he delves deeper into the production, he discovers that he has become a pawn in a sadistic and depraved game and that his family is in danger.

"I like a lot of shocking films like those of the new French extremity movement and the like and can say without hesitation that A Serbian Film is an artless, boring piece of trash," one Redditor said. "You aren’t missing out."

8 'Dragonball Evolution' (2009)

Dragonball Evolution is James Wong's live-action adaptation of the legendary Japanese manga and anime series. Goku (Justin Chatwin) is a young warrior who must gather the seven mystical Dragon Balls to save the world from the evil Lord Piccolo (James Marsters). It isn't graphic or anything — just utterly, totally awful.

The film was panned by both fans and critics, who criticized its poor script, underdeveloped characters, and lackluster action sequences. The deviations from the source material were especially poorly received, with many fans feeling that it failed to capture the spirit of the original series. "Not even morbid curiosity will make me watch even the trailers," said the user forseti99.

7 'Eragon' (2006)

Eragon is a fantasy adventure based on the bestselling books by Christopher Paolini. Young farm boy Eragon (Edward Speleers) discovers a dragon egg and becomes embroiled in a quest to overthrow the evil king Galbatorix (John Malkovich).

Malkovich and Jeremy Irons are decent, but most of the other performances are wooden, and the weak script doesn't help. The special effects are also shoddy, falling short of the imagination of the books. "I liked the Eragon books when I was younger," said the Redditor BTBAM797. "Like, why would I destroy that?"

6 'The Dark Tower' (2017)

The Dark Tower is a sci-fi western based on the book series by Stephen King. It centers on Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), a young boy who discovers a gateway to a parallel dimension and becomes involved in a battle between the Gunslinger (Idris Elba) and the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey).

The biggest problem is that it tries to condense multiple books into one movie but fails mightily. "I have zero desire to see one of my favorite book series reduced to dumb action and no substance," said the user Son_of_steven19. "I loved the Dark Tower and remember anxiously waiting for each new book in the series. It was literally decades spent on that journey. Then that stupid movie tries to boil the whole thing down to 95 minutes. I hope someone gives it the Last of Us treatment someday," said Redditor Pale_String_4000.

5 'Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom' (1975)

Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is a controversial art film directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini. It's based on the book by Marquis de Sade and is set in Fascist Italy during World War II. Four wealthy and powerful men kidnap a group of young boys and girls and subject them to various forms of torture

Various Redditors said they would never watch it, but others defended it. "Salò is not pornography," one user said. "It's exceptionally artfully done. It's supposed to shock the senses and there is purpose behind that shock. It's not grotesque just for the sake of being grotesque. That said, it's also not for the faint of heart."

4 'Funny Games' (1997)

Funny Games is a psychological thriller directed by Michael Haneke. It tells the story of a family who is held hostage by two young men, played by Arno Frisch and Frank Giering, while on vacation at their lakeside home.

The film has been praised for its exploration of the voyeuristic nature of media and how violent images are consumed and fetishized by audiences. However, some criticized its lack of a clear moral stance. The user WinterSoldierFalcon included it among the films they refuse to watch under any circumstances. "I don't wanna watch any of them," they said. "I know about them and even read some of the plot descriptions. My life is a lot better without me watching these things."

3 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Grave of the Fireflies is an animated war drama about a brother and sister, Seita and Setsuko, who are forced to survive on their own during the aftermath of the bombing of Hiroshima in World War II. It's a terrific film and a powerful portrayal of the devastating impact of war on innocent civilians.

However, it is also famously sad, and many Redditors said they didn't think they could handle such heartbreaking subject matter. "No way I'm gonna be able to experience the same feeling of hopelessness after watching Schindler's List," said the user uNXpress99. "Maybe someday I'll have enough strength to watch these masterpieces."

2 'Freddy Got Fingered' (2001)

Freddy Got Fingered is a cult comedy directed by Tom Green, who also stars alongside Rip Torn and Marisa Coughlan. He plays Gord Brody, a struggling animator who dreams of making it big in Hollywood. However, Gord's father constantly belittles his aspirations and insists he gets a real job.

In an attempt to prove himself, Gord decides to showcase his animation skills to a studio executive, but his antics lead to a series of hilarious and outrageous situations. "It's pure bottom of the barrel shock 'value' without the comedy or cleverness that made some movies in the genre work," said the user Corando.

1 'Nekromantik' (1988)

Nekromantik is a German horror directed by Jörg Buttgereit. It follows a man who works for a street cleaning company and becomes obsessed with collecting human body parts, ultimately leading to a twisted and grotesque love triangle between him, his girlfriend, and a corpse. The film was understandably controversial and has been banned in several countries.

"Having read about it, [Nekromantic] just sounds disgusting as anything," said the Redditor apurpleglittergalaxy. "I suppose [it was] from a time where video nasties were the craze of the 80s." The Redditors who had seen it did not recommend the experience. "I could go with never seeing Cannibal Holocaust or Nekromantic again," said Redditor Temporary-Box28.

