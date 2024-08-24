From animated adventures that curate to all ages to epic sci-fi movies that shape pop culture and terrifying horror movies that terrify the bravest of people, some movies stand out not just for their stories, but also for how they change and redefine their genres. These movies set new standards, influence generations of filmmakers, and change the way audiences perceive certain genres of cinema.

From Toy Story to The Exorcist and Citizen Kane, the movies on this list left an undeniable mark on their respective genres. Whether because of their innovative visual effects, iconic characters, or revolutionary narratives, these movies and their impact on their genres will forever be remembered.

10 'Toy Story' (1995)

Genre: Animation

Toy Story is a groundbreaking animation movie that was the start of one of the most successful franchises in history. The movie centers around a group of toys owned by Andy (voiced by John Morris). The group is led by Andy's favorite toy, a pull string cowboy doll named Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks). However, when Andy receives a Space Ranger action figure called Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), Woody starts to worry about his position as Andy's favorite toy. The rivalry quickly turns into a disaster for both Woody and Buzz.

Toy Story changed the animation industry in so many ways. First, it was Pixar's first feature movie and its success led to stipulating Pixar's emotion-filled storylines and narratives as the standard in the genre. But most importantly, Toy Story was the first ever 3D animated movie. Its release marked the departure from hand-drawn 2D animations and the embrace of computer-generated imagery (CGI) in animated movies. Almost 30 years later, Toy Story remains one of the best animated movies ever made, and one of the most impactful.

9 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Genre: Action

Mad Max: Fury Road takes place in an Australian wasteland where society has collapsed. The film movie Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) when he meets Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a fierce warrior who is fleeing from the tyrannical warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), who controls water, which has become a rare commodity. Furiosa is the leader of a group of enslaved women, including Immortan Joe's five wives. Max and Furiosa must team up to survive and defeat Immortan Joe.

Mad Max: Fury Road was a breath of fresh air for the action genre. At a time when almost every action movie was relying on CGI, Mad Max: Fury Road used practical effects and stunts to create its high-energy action shots. Moreover, the dynamic camera work which included sweeping wide shots that moved with the action, amplified the intensity of the movie. The minimalist dialogue paired with the movie being character-driven was another highlight. However, the most groundbreaking aspect of Mad Max: Fury Road was Imperator Furiosa. The main character in Mad Max: Fury Road is Imperator Furiosa, a female fierce warrior with a disability. This kind of representation is unheard of in action movies. Furiosa's character challenges gender norms in the action genre.

8 Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Genre: Gangster

Bonnie and Clyde tells a dramatized story of how criminals Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway) and Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty) meet. The couple then start to commit crimes, starting from small-time heists to huge bank heists and murders. The couple gained notoriety for their crimes between 1931 and 1934, and were subject to a widespread manhunt. Bonnie and Clyde is one of the most important movies in the gangster genre and a movie that changed cinema forever.

Bonnie and Clyde opens with a scene of a fully naked Bonnie, but the audience doesn't see any explicit nudity. While this may be normal today, it wasn't in 1967 as previously nudity in movies was banned. Moreover, Bonnie and Clyde is characterized by its graphic violence and gore, which was unprecedented at the time. Bonnie and Clyde inspired filmmakers in the gangster genre and in other genres to depict sex and violence in their movies. Bonnie and Clyde also diverted from the invisible cut editing style used in Hollywood at the time and popularized emotional jump cuts.

7 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Genre: Fantasy

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is the first installment in the beloved Lord of the Rings franchise. The movie is an adaption of J.R.R. Tolkien's novel of the same name, and it follows a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) after a powerful artifact, the ring, comes into his possession. Frodo goes on a journey with the Fellowship of the Ring to prevent a catastrophe from happening.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring changed the fantasy genre forever. Before the movie, the fantasy genre was a niche genre. However, The Fellowship of the Ring popularized the genre and attracted the public to it. It turned fantasy from a niche genre to a genre filled with blockbusters. Moreover, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring established the genre as a serious genre with its nominations for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and winning four of them.

6 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Genre: Science Fiction

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope is the first installment of the Star Wars franchise. In a galaxy far, far away Darth Vader leads an evil Galactic Empire which is at battle with a group of rebels. On the desert planet Tatooine, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) lives with his aunt and uncle, and works as a moisture farmer. Luke's life is changed when he finds R2-D2 and his Princess Leia's (Carrie Fisher) pleas for help.

The huge success of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope made it a cultural phenomenon and reintroduced science fiction as a dominant genre in cinema. Moreover, A New Hope introduced the standard of summer blockbusters, which impacted studios' release strategies. It was also the inventor of selling licensed merchandise based on movies and characters. Before A New Hope, the use of CGI to create special effects was so rare. However, the use of CGI in A New Hope introduced the practice to the science fiction genre and movies in general. Furthermore, the original Star Wars trilogy established the basics for movie franchises. Filmmakers made sequels, but none were held in high regard, like The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

5 'Psycho' (1960)

Genre: Horror

Psycho revolves around the aftermath of the encounter between Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), a secretary who is on the run after stealing money from her employer and settling in the motel run by Norman and his mother. When Marion's family doesn't hear from her, her sister comes looking for her. A private investigator was also hired by her employer to find her and the money. Psycho is often regarded as one of the best Alfred Hitchcock movies.

Psycho introduced realism to horror. Before Psycho, horror usually steamed from supernatural factors or supernatural monsters. However, in Psycho, the horror steams from the human killer lurking in the shadows of the motel. Moreover, Psycho introduced the subgenre of psychological horror, as it focuses on the psychological aspects of its villains. Additionally, Psycho broke taboos of sexuality and graphic violence in movies. Psycho is also credited for creating the slasher subgenre.

4 'The Matrix' (1999)

Genre: Science Fiction and Action

The Matrix is set in a dystopian future where humans unknowingly live in a simulated reality created by intelligent machines to use their bodies as energy sources for the machines. Computer programmer, Neo (Keanu Reeves), is confused by his frequent online encounters with the phrase "the Matrix". Neo is sought by the Nebuchadnezzar rebellion leader, named Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), who reveals the truth about the simulation to Neo. Neo joins the rebellion against the Matrix to free humanity.

The Matrix impacted pop culture heavily as it gained a devoted fan base similar to the fan base Star Wars gained when it premiered. The movie introduced the bullet time visual effect to filmmaking. The bullet time visual effect creates an illusion of time slowing down while the camera appears to move at normal or accelerated speed around the action. The Matrix also popularized the use of choreographers to choreograph fights and the use of wire fu techniques. The movie's fights were inspired by the East Asian media, especially martial arts films, which influenced Hollywood to take a similar approach. Additionally, The Matrix is credited with paving the way for modern superhero movies and the superhero renaissance.

3 'The Godfather' (1972)

Genre: Crime

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather is one of the most iconic and impactful movies in history, and the start of the Godfather trilogy. The movie revolves around Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the aging patriarch of the organized crime family, the Corleone family, and his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), a marine who wants to stay away from his family’s illicit activities and crimes. After an assassination attempt on Vito, Michael becomes more involved in order to protect his family. The movie follows Michael’s transformation from an outsider in the crime underworld to a ruthless leader.

The Godfather transformed the crime and gangster genres by humanizing organized criminals by presenting their own codes of ethics, motivations, and familial ties, departing from the one-dimensional treatment characters used to get in the genre. Moreover, The Godfather focused on the development of the Corleone family and its members, offering a more rich and character-driven narrative rather than the chaotic, action-driven narratives that dominated the genre before The Godfather.

The Godfather (1972) Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Main Genre Crime

2 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Genre: Horror

The Exorcist revolves around Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), a young girl who starts showing strange and disturbing behavior as well as physical changes. When doctors and psychiatrists fail to diagnose or cure Regan, her mother (Ellen Burstyn) turns to the Catholic Church for help, fearing her daughter is possessed by a demon. Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller), who is struggling with his faith, and Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) are appointed to perform an exorcism.

The Exorcist was the movie that stipulated the horror genre as a serious genre and elevated it to prestigious cinema. It was the first ever horror movie nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. Moreover, after The Exorcist, studios started to allocate bigger budgets for horror movies. The Exorcist popularized consulting technical experts on the subject of the film and crediting them for their input. Additionally, The Exorcist became the first horror movie to have a sequel that wasn't planned beforehand due to its success, a practice that is still very common today.