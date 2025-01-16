The worldwide pandemic humanity experienced starting in 2019 was horrific and impacted so many, leaving emotional and physical scars that many are still trying to recover from. While it was less important than the personal lives of those who lost so much, the Hollywood film industry was also impacted. Movies were released during the pandemic, but most were significantly affected. However, this doesn't mean that good movies didn't come out. In fact, some great movies were rather underappreciated because of it.

Whether it be from a massively talented director like Christopher Nolan, the newest entertaining Marvel flick, or a smaller-budget project, great movies still came out throughout 2020, 2021, and 2022. Some absolutely phenomenal films were released during the pandemic and deserve to be recognized; a few could even be considered some of the best movies of the last ten years. This list will rank the best pandemic releases based on their overall quality and how big a splash they made during one of the toughest years in modern history.

10 'Tenet' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

There's no question that Christopher Nolan is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the modern age. Whether it be because of his original films like Interstellar and Inception or his DC films with The Dark Knight trilogy, people truly look forward to whatever he has in store, to the point where his name is enough to attract large crowds to the theater, regardless of who's starring in the movie.

In 2020, his latest project, Tenet, was released. While it wasn't as good as his other projects, and some even consider it his weakest effort to date, Tenet was still positively received by both critics and fans alike. Much like 2010's Inception, the science behind the concept was a tad too hard for casual moviegoers to understand. However, Tenet deserves praise for being so daring and attempting to do something unique with its premise.

9 'No Time to Die' (2021)

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Daniel Craig's James Bond is a fan favorite among the many actors who have played the agent over the years. So, when it came time to wrap up his tenure as the character, people flocked to the theaters (as much as they could during the pandemic) to see No Time to Die. Although far from the best Bond movie, the flick was action-packed and entertaining, a good send-off for Craig'sv.

No Time to Die did a great job at wrapping up the ongoing plot threads from previous movies and Craig's Bond's character arc. The ending did something unique for the character and went in a way that had never really been done in the franchise before. The actor also came in with a great performance, meshing well with Oscar-winner Rami Malek, who played the film's villain.

8 'Nomadland' (2020)

Directed by Chloé Zhao

Thanks to Chloé Zhao, the decade of the 2020s kicked off on a high note. Nomadland is pretty dang good as it is, but even with its incredible quality, Frances McDormand lifts it on her shoulders and carries it all the way through. The screenplay offers an excellent commentary on the modern-day economy and the effects it has on the citizens living under it.

These two women came together to make one giant powerhouse of a movie that shakes the ground beneath the cinematic landscape. Due to its more introspective and quiet approach, Nomadland did not get as much attention from audiences as it deserved, but the industry embraced it and crowned it the Best Picture of 2020. Nomadland is something truly special that truly delivers an incredible message to viewers everywhere. It's a minimalist film that executes its heartfelt and emotional story perfectly.

7 'A Quiet Place Part II' (2021)

Directed by John Krasinski

After the massive success that was the first A Quiet Place movie, it was bound to get a sequel and the follow-up film hit screens during the pandemic in 2021. A Quiet Place Part II suffered from a lot of delays due to its original release date being at the height of the pandemic. When it finally came to screens on May 28th, 2021, it became one of Paramount's many films to have a same-day streaming release.

Much like the first entry in the franchise, A Quiet Place Part II received wide praise. Actor-turned-director John Krasinski showed that his directing skills are not to be trifled with. The film was a borderline perfect continuation of the first A Quiet Place and did everything needed to make it so much more than just a sequel. Bigger, bolder, and scarier, A Quiet Place Part II is definitely one of the best horror flicks of the last 5 years.

6 'West Side Story' (2021)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

West Side Story is one of the most famous musicals ever. When the talented Steven Spielberg announced he'd make it for the modern era, people were pretty excited but also understandably hesitant. The casting of the extremely gifted and skilled Rachel Zegler as Maria improved the film's chances, ultimately resulting in one of the best movie musicals of the 21st century.

Funny enough, even despite its reputation as a story, the 2021 remake of West Side Story was criminally underseen. It was beautifully shot, vibrant, and full of old-school charm, while the choreography and musical performances were top-notch. Undoubtedly, West Side Story is one of the best modern-day musicals ever made, and the fact that it wasn't seen as much as it should have been is a major disservice to the quality of the project.

5 'Drive My Car' (2021)

Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi