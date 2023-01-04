2022 was a great year for films, but 2023 is absolutely going to give it a run for its money. In 2023, we'll have new films from Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig, Steve McQueen, Michael Mann, Ben Affleck, David Fincher, Francis Ford Coppola, Ridley Scott, Sofia Coppola, and very likely, two films from Wes Anderson and Yorgos Lanthimos. 2023 is also going to see the continuation of some major franchises, like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Dune: Part Two, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (Part One), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and an absurd amount more.

There's so much coming out in 2023, it was hard to narrow our list of most anticipated films to just 100. And these are just the films we know about at this point. By the end of 2023, with this lineup and everything else coming out throughout the year, we might be looking back at 2023 as one of the truly great film years. Here are 100 films coming out in 2023 to get excited about.

M3GAN (January 6)

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, and Brian Jordan Alvarez

Take Chucky and girlbossify him in the most ironic way possible, and you get M3GAN. The film follows an inventor (played by Allison Williams) who gains custody of her newly orphaned niece (Violet McGraw). In order to cheer her up, she introduces her to her company’s latest creation, M3GAN. Her niece soon starts to grow a bond with the wide-eyed, Renesmee-looking robot girl, and of course, things take a turn for the violent. The last time Akela Cooper and James Wan teamed up, we got the masterpiece that is Malignant, and with M3GAN, the team is looking to give us another winner, but instead of a murderous parasitic twin named Gabriel, we’ll get a murderous robot doll who loves to dance while killing her victims. The word on the street is that M3GAN lives up to the hype and with a sequel already early in development, I think we have the first big hit of 2022. — Nate Richard

You People (January 27)

Director: Kenya Barris

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, Lauren London, Molly Gordon, Mike Epps, Nia Long, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman, and David Duchovny

You People has a serious comedy pedigree. Starring Jonah Hill as a white guy who desperately - and uncomfortably - seeks to gain the approval of his Black girlfriend’s (Lauren London) parents, played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Hilarity, undoubtedly, ensues, especially when his parents - Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny - are added to the mix. Kenya Barris, best known for creating black*ish, directed this feature, which he co-wrote with Hill. I’m going to be honest: as the resident David Duchovny expert, I was mostly looking forward to this film because of him (plus, he sings in it), but judging from the teaser trailer, the film looks like it will be genuinely funny. — Alyse Wax

Infinity Pool (January 27)

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, and Cleopatra Coleman

Infinity Pool looks like it very well may be one of the most disturbing films of the year, which should come as no surprise. The film stars current horror queen Mia Goth, who dominated the genre in 2022 with performances in X and Pearl, and is written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, the mind behind gems like Antiviral and Possessor. The premise is intriguingly twisted, falling in line with the Cronenberg brand, as it sees wealthy couple James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) on a luxurious vacation. The elusive Gabi (Goth), however, shows them a different community outside the resort filled with indulgence and danger alike. When they become involved in a tragic accident – in a place that carries a zero-tolerance policy for crime – things spiral even further out of control. The trailer alone is as chilling as it is stylish, and its visuals of warped masks are going to live in my mind rent-free. – Taylor Gates

Knock at the Cabin (February 3)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Dave Bautista, Jonathon Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint

Look, you never know what you’re going to get with M. Night Shyamalan. It’s possible you could get the thrilling director who knows how to get under your skin and who made The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, or Split. OR, you could get the guy who takes you to the beach that makes you old, or even worse, the guy who made The Happening and After Earth. But Knock at the Cabin, based on the book of the same name by Paul G. Tremblay, looks like it could be the former, as a family of three is held hostage by four strangers who demand that one of them must die in order to stop the apocalypse. It’s the time of wild concept that Shyamalan could really make work, and with a cast that includes Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Rupert Grint, this might be a sign of the good Shyamalan. — Ross Bonaime

Magic Mike's Last Dance (February 10)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault

Not only does the final film of the Magic Mike story bring back Steven Soderbergh as a director, but Channing Tatum's Mike Lane is teaming up with Salma Hayek Pinault for Magic Mike's Last Dance. Mike's story goes international in Last Dance as Hayek's character whisks Mike away to London to put on a show at a theater. While the Magic Mike movies have always been about combining a passion for passion and a passion for dance, Last Dance seems to be tripling down on that, now with the added bonus of Hayek's electric energy. If the trailer is any indication of what we have to look forward to, it looks like Last Dance will be jam-packed with dance performances with a healthy dose of romance on the side, which sounds like the perfect Valentine's Day treat. — Therese Lacson

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17)

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, David Dastmalchian, and Randall Park

Although we already met Jonathan Majors in Loki as He Who Remains, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first time we officially meet Majors' Kang the Conquerer. Although it's not clear who will ultimately rise to the top as the villain of the Multiverse Saga, Kang is definitely a front-runner which makes Quantumania a must-watch for those of us who are still keeping up with the MCU. The third installment of Ant-Man brings back Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, along with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, but it will also be introducing Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Scott's grown-up daughter who also picks up the superhero mantle for herself. And if all of that isn't enough to whet your appetite, Bill Murray will also have a role as the mysterious Krylar (who seems to have some kind of past relationship with Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne). — Therese Lacson

Linoleum (February 24)

Director: Colin West

Director: Colin West

Cast: Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, and Tony Shalhoub

Linoleum was one of our favorite films from last year's SXSW festival, an exquisite from writer-director Colin West that reminds of American Beauty, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and Magnolia—which is high praise. Jim Gaffigan stars as Cameron Edwin, the host of an unpopular children's science show that always dreamt of greater things, particularly going to space one day. Cameron is going through a lot, as his father is growing more forgetful in his old age, his wife Erin (Rhea Seehorn) wants a divorce, and his latest application to NASA has been declined. When a rocket crashes into Cameron's backyard, he decides to make his dreams come true and attempt to repair the rocket and go to space. Linoleum is an inventive, surprising, and ultimately beautiful film, and it's great that it's finally getting released in 2023. — Ross Bonaime

Cocaine Bear (February 24)

Director: Elizabeth Banks

Cast: Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Alden Ehrenreich, Christian Convery, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday, Margo Martindale, and Matthew Rhys

I don’t think I need to even explain why this film is on the list. It’s Cocaine Bear. Cocaine Bear is loosely based on the true story of Pablo Escobear, an American black bear who overdosed on 34 kilos of stolen cocaine. In real life, the bear, unfortunately, passed away the same day, but in Elizabeth Banks’ new film, the titular drug-fueled woodland critter goes on a bloody rampage. It looks campy, cartoonishly violent, and looks like it’ll play like gangbusters like a crowd. If you’re going to try to tell me that this looks “bad,” don’t even start, because you are obviously no fun and are not an enjoyer of bears on cocaine like the rest of us. Fetch me a crisp dollar bill, I’m snorting this one right up. — Nate Richard

Creed III (March 3)

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad

No longer in Rocky Balboa’s shadow, the Creed franchise fully pushes out on its own with Creed III, which not only brings back Michael B. Jordan’s underdog pugilist Adonis “Donnie” Creed, but also marks the actor’s directorial debut. Though the film will be the first Creed installment not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky, it promises a match-up that’s going to be tough to beat. Jordan’s Creed will square off against Damian “Dame” Anderson, a childhood friend who was recently released from prison and is hoping to resume his boxing career. (We’re going to guess he’s also looking to resolve some outstanding grievances he has with Donnie.) The best part? Anderson is played by Jonathan Majors, meaning Creed III will be putting two of our finest 30-something actors in opposite corners of the ring. That first-round bell can't come soon enough. – Robert Brian Taylor

Scream VI (March 10)

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox

Hello Sid- oh! This movie is going to need a new line as for the first time in the franchise, which spans almost 30 years, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott will not be appearing. Yes, the iconic final girl who has led the preceding five films is not returning. It makes this writer very apprehensive about this next feature as for me, and for a lot of fans, Neve Campbell’s Sidney is Scream. Campbell has said of her decision “ I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” To think that the actress behind one of the most enduring final girls of all time was made to think that she wasn’t valuable to the franchise she helped build is incredibly sad not just for her, but for the Scream fanbase.

But, the show must go on, I suppose. Scream VI will see Courteney Cox return as Gale Weathers as well as the new generation of victims from Scream 5. With Campbell gone, it’s probably safe to say that Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s sisters, Sam and Tara Carpenter, will be the official new final girls as the plot follows them being taunted by Ghostface again as they try to build a new life for themselves in New York City. Joining them are the legacy twins Mindy and Chad (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding) as well as Dermot Mulroney as a police officer. What die-hard Scream fans can really look forward to, though, is the return of Hayden Panettiere’s fan-favorite Kirby from Scream 4. It was only known after the release of the fifth film that Kirby survived. You’ll have to wait until March 10th, 2023 to see if the franchise can survive without its Queen. — Emma Kiely

65 (March 17)

Directors: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman

Originally the 65 of the title was supposed to be kept secret, but apparently, the Sony marketing team didn’t get the memo, or they changed their mind, because if you watch the trailer, it becomes pretty obvious what the 65 refers to. Adam Driver plays an intergalactic pilot who crashes onto a strange planet. He soon discovers he is stranded on Earth… but the Earth of 65 million years ago, which means he now has to contend with dinosaurs, all while figuring out how to get back to his own Earth. It’s horror, it’s sci-fi, it’s dinosaurs… it sounds like a delight! — Alyse Wax

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 17)

Director: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren

It’s been a rough year for DCU fans. When the reins for DC Studios were handed off to James Gunn and Peter Safran, the Snyderverse got shaken up, and many projects are now canned or up in the air. Fortunately, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, has been biding its time, with multiple release date push-backs. Better late than never, Fury of the Gods is bringing back Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) and his foster siblings to further explore those new powers from the Council of Wizards. This time, it’s family vs. family when the Daughters of Atlas, Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Anthea (Rachel Zegler), come to collect the powers they believe were stolen from the gods. The question is, will we see more of Mr. Mind, and where did that dragon come from? — Tamera Jones

John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)

Director: Chad Stahelski

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane

John Wick: Chapter 4’s ominous marketing has made the fourth installment in Chad Stahelski’s gun-fu franchise one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Whether it’s posters featuring a bullet-filled hourglass or trailers alluding to the fact that there’s only “one way out” for Keanu Reeves’ titular Wick—it seems like John Wick 4 could potentially be a game-changer for the franchise. The film will see the return of Ian McShane as Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, alongside newcomer bad boy Bill Skarsgård as the antagonist The Marquis, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, and Clancy Brown as The Harbinger. Stahelski is always looking for ways to one-up the action of his own films, and with the promise that Caine (Donnie Yen) and Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada) will face off against each other in Chapter 4, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch!

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters on March 24, 2023, but the question remains: will John Wick make it out of his own movie or is this the final chapter? The trailers are definitely suggesting that this might be a nerve-wracking installment. With the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina film (which is set between John Wick 3 and John Wick 4) in production and The Continental prequel series headed to television screens sometime soon, 2023 is looking to be a great year for John Wick fans. — Maggie Lovitt

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 31)

Directors: Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley

Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant

A Dungeons and Dragons movie has been a long time coming, and we couldn't be more excited for the much-anticipated fantasy flick to hit the big screen in March. Even those of us who have never played the RPG D&D can get stoked for a movie that looks this epic. Plus, it's got a cast that includes Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page.

The storyline follows a ragtag group of thieves, who of course think they’re the best thieves in the world. However, they run afoul of a dark and dangerous group, and must right their wrong — having the adventure of a lifetime along the way. The trailer promises some laughs, some action, some frightful-looking creatures, and some very cool-looking dragons — plus Chris Pine plays the lute. It's obvious that there’s franchise potential with this one, so it’ll be interesting to see what doors the movie opens into a deeper world. Hopefully, it’s one that’s worthy of the hype. — Abby Cavenaugh

Heart of a Lion (March 31)

Director: George Tillman Jr.

Cast: Khris Davis, Sullivan Jones, Forest Whitaker, and John Magaro

Considering that Heart of a Lion was just moved to a release date only a few months from now, it's sort of surprising that we haven't seen more from this story of the life and boxing career of George Foreman. What we do know is that Notorious and The Hate U Give director George Tillman Jr. will be directing, and that Khris Davis of Judas and the Black Messiah and Space Jam: A New Legacy will be playing Foreman while The Gilded Age's Sullivan Jones will play Muhammad Ali. Between Heart of a Lion and Creed III, March is shaping up to be a heavyweight battle between boxing films. — Ross Bonaime

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 7)

Directors: Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen

Thirty years after bringing Mario to the movies with The Super Mario Bros., Nintendo is giving the plumber another shot on the big-screen with the animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Beyond the internet's hatred over casting Chris Pratt as Mario, it's hard not to get excited about this adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom. The first trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie show a vibrant world with a remarkable voice cast that includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and brilliantly, Jack Black as Bowser. We've already seen that Donkey Kong and the rest of the DK crew will seemingly play a major part in this adventure, but who knows what other galaxies we might see in this highly-anticipated video game adaptation. With Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Hollywood and Mario coming back to the movies within a few months of each other, this could be Mario's biggest year to date. — Ross Bonaime

Renfield (April 14)

Director: Chris McKay

Director: Chris McKay

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz

Naturally, Nicolas Cage has played a vampire before, but the internet nearly broke when the first images of Cage in Renfield were revealed. Who wouldn't be excited to see Cage playing Count Dracula, especially one dressed as impeccably cool as this one. But Renfield will instead focus on the title character, Dracula's assistant of sorts, played by Nicholas Hoult, who realizes there's more to life than assisting your blood-sucking boss when he meets and falls in love with a traffic cop (played by Awkwafina). If Nicolas Cage playing a vampire isn't enough to interest you, may I also add that Ben Schwartz is playing a gangster named Teddy Lobo?? I mean, what more do you need to know? — Ross Bonaime

Evil Dead Rise (April 21)

Director: Lee Cronin

Director: Lee Cronin

Cast: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis

The Dead shall rise again! Evil Dead Rise has some significant history to it, with it originally being borne as either a sequel to Sam Raimi’s Army of Darkness or Fede Alvarez’s 2013 The Evil Dead remake, but it ended up being neither. Instead, Evil Dead Rise is a standalone Evil Dead story, about a pair of sisters who discover the Necronomicon in their basement and the children become Deadite fodder. Raimi, Robert Tapert, and Bruce Campbell all return to executive produce this film, which is being written and directed by Lee Cronin, who was hand-picked directly by Raimi for the job. — Alyse Wax

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (April 28)

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Forston, and Kathy Bates

Based on the 1970s novel by Judy Blume, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret is a coming-of-age dramedy that follows a sixth-grader who moves from New York City to New Jersey. Blume’s book tackles themes of religion, sexuality, and growing up in a raw and highly relatable way, and the film adaptation is sure to be no different with director Kelly Fremon Craig (the mind behind 2016 hit The Edge of Seventeen) at the helm. The movie also stars big names like Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates, who we can never get enough of. The source material is a modern classic, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the film joins its ranks. – Taylor Gates

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, and Chukwudi Iwuji

James Gunn had already stated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would mark the end of this team's story, but that was also before we knew this would also likely be Gunn's last film for Marvel, having signed on to become the co-CEO of DC Studios. Now, whether these characters will continue on in some other fashion is yet to be seen, but GotG Vol. 3 certainly looks like it's setting up to be a goodbye to this intergalactic group of misfits. This could theoretically be a goodbye for both Gunn and the Guardians. In addition to exploring the relationship between Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), it also looks like we'll be getting an origin story for Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper). But Vol. 3 will also introduce us to Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, a new villain with the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), and thank god, even more Cosmo the Spacedog (voiced by Maria Bakalova). If this is a sendoff for the Guardians, as well as Gunn, this looks like it's going to be one hell of a goodbye blast. — Ross Bonaime

Fast X (May 19)

Director: Louis Leterrier

Cast: Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Brides, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron

First, let's address the elephant in the room: how is Fast X not called FasTen Your Seatbelts?? Of all the absurdity in this franchise, this might be the most egregious choice so far. But let's move past that, and just look at that cast! In addition to seeing franchise mainstays like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, and the return of Jason Statham and John Cena, this is absurdly packed, even for a Fast and Furious film. You've got multiple Oscar winners, as Brie Larson and Rita Moreno make their Fast debuts, plus the addition of Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, and The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior. It's also still shocking to believe that Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron continue to be a part of this series, which is just tremendous. Fast X will also mark the first film in the franchise from Transporters 2 and Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier, after Justin Lin stepped down as director. With a bigger cast than ever before, and more absurd stunts sure to come, it's hard to not get excited about Fast X—even with that disappointing name. — Ross Bonaime

The Little Mermaid (May 26)

Director: Rob Marshall

Cast: Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy

It was only a few months ago when Disney released the first trailer for the highly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. What makes this film more special than its counterparts like Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella is we are finally getting an actor of color in the lead role. If you say you didn’t tear up watching little girls react to the trailer, finally seeing a live-action Disney princess of color - you’re lying. Halle Bailey is taking on the role of Ariel and while the first trailer doesn't reveal much, it does showcase Bailey’s superb singing voice bringing those familiar notes of “Part of Your World” back. She looks sensational as Ariel, and The Little Mermaid might just be the live-action remake to make even the most skeptical of Disney critics smile. The film is also set to star English actor Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Scuttle and Melissa McCartney is our villainess Ursula. The Little Mermaid is set to release on the 26th of May 2023 and will no doubt crush the box office. — Emma Kiely

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)

Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac

After the universally beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, its follow-up Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse might possibly be the most anticipated superhero film and animated film of 2023. The first trailer for Across the Spider-Verse shows that there are tons of Spider-People that we've yet to meet, including Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae as Spider-Woman. And while there's no sign of Spider-Pig anywhere (yet), this sequel does look to focus on the friendship (and maybe more) between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) as they explore this insane Spider-Verse. Across the Spider-Verse sounds more adventurous, both in terms of its story and its various animation styles, and it seems like it'll make the five years since the last film worth the wait. — Ross Bonaime

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9)

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe

After years of Transformers films from Michael Bay, 2018's Bumblebee from Travis Knight came along to show us that Transformers movies could actually be good?? Following in that film's footsteps is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which takes place in 1994 as a group of archeologists in Brooklyn find a whole mess of new Transformers factions, like the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons. In addition to the new machines, the cast also features Into the Heights' Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah's Dominique Fishback. After Bumblebee transformed this series into a universe with potential, we'll see if that was a fluke, or if Rise of the Beasts is truly more than meets the eye. — Ross Bonaime

Strays (June 9)

Director: Josh Greenbaum

Cast: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Isla Fisher, Randall Park

The director of Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the co-creator of American Vandal, and Phil Lord & Chris Miller have teamed up to grace us with an R-rated live-action comedy centering around talking dogs. In other words, Hollywood has read my mind and made a movie that feels made specifically for me. Strays follows Reggie (Will Ferrell) a dog that has been abandoned by his heartless owner (Will Forte) who teams up with a group of strays, led by a dog voiced by Jamie Foxx, to get his revenge.

R-rated comedies built around a gimmick can be very hit-or-miss, I loved both of Seth Macfarlane’s Ted movies and Good Boys but I can’t say the same for Sausage Party and The Happytime Murders. That being said, with the amount of talent behind Strays, and an ensemble of characters that I assume is primarily adorable dogs, I can’t help but be excited about this. —Nate Richard

Asteroid City (June 16)

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Adrian Brody, Hong Chau, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Matt Dillon, Sophia Lillis, Fisher Stevens, Rita Wilson, Bryan Cranson, and Willem Dafoe

Take me down to the Asteroid City where Wes Anderson writes quirky characters that are also witty. As Anderson's ambitions have risen with massive films like The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch, so have his casts, but Asteroid City might be his most insanely packed cast so far. In addition to the old favorites like Jason Schwartzman, Jeff Goldblum, and Willem Dafoe, we see the Anderson debuts of Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Hong Chau, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon and more. Set around the parents and students attending a Junior Stargazer convention in 1955, Asteroid City might be Anderson's hugest project to date. — Ross Bonaime

Elemental (June 16)

Director: Peter Sohn

Cast: Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie

Pixar almost always works best when they're tackling high-concept topics, be it bringing toys to life or showing the emotions within a young girl. Elemental, from The Good Dinosaur director Peter Sohn certainly sounds like the right type of ambitious for Pixar, as it follows Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis), a fire element, and Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), a water element, as they discover how much these seemingly different elements have in common. The teaser trailer is immediately charming as we explore this world of elements, and what seems to be Ember and Wade's first meeting, and first reactions to footage have been very positive. Elemental could be yet another Pixar classic in the making. — Ross Bonaime

The Flash (June 16)

Director: Andy Muschietti

Cast: Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck

Wait, really? This is still happening? But after all that...everything? They're still The Flash? And even after the DC shake-up? OK, sure, why not.

Yes, after plenty of delays for an abundance of reasons, it seems like The Flash will finally come to theaters in 2023. And while we have no idea what the future of the DC universe holds, The Flash certainly—well at least when it was first announced—sounded like one of the most ambitious projects DC had attempted before. Not only is this the first standalone film for The Flash, but this will also see the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne for the first time in over thirty years. Of course with everything shaking up, and The Flash seemingly part of a DC Universe that may no longer exist in this same form, who knows what The Flash will be when it finally comes out, but it still seems like there's plenty of exciting prospects in Barry Allen's return to the screen. — Ross Bonaime

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30)

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Mads Mikkelsen

When Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters next year, it will have been nearly thirty-four years since Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was on the silver screen. After the divisive blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, Indy fans are anxious about reuniting with the character and equally excited about seeing what James Mangold can deliver for what will most likely be Harrison Ford’s final outing as the titular character. The fifth Indiana Jones will also be the final film score composed by legendary maestro John Williams, ensuring that audiences will be misty-eyed about not only Ford, but Williams too.

In addition to the thrill of seeing Ford don his fedora again, Dial of Destiny also boasts a pretty impressive cast, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter Helena, who seems to be cut from the same cloth as Jones. Waller-Bridge’s comedic timing and knack for playing compelling characters will undoubtedly position her as a stand-out, and with any hope perhaps this will launch more films centered around Helena. John Rhys-Davies is also set to reprise his role as Sallah, rounding out the cast list of Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Olivier Richters, and Ethann Isidore. Grab your favorite fedora, rugged leather jacket, and bullwhip, and get ready. — Maggie Lovitt

Insidious: Fear the Dark (July 7)

Director: Patrick Wilson

Director: Patrick Wilson

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins

The Insidious franchise is set to debut its latest installment in 2023. Coming five years after Insidious: The Last Key, Insidious: Fear the Dark will be the fifth installment in the series, and marks the directorial debut of actor and franchise star Patrick Wilson. Filming on the sequel wrapped back in August 2022, and the film is expected to be a sort of return to form for the horror series. Fear the Dark is set 10 years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2 and will once again follow the Lambert family as they face off against The Further when Dalton heads off to college. In addition to directing, Wilson is also set to reprise his role as Josh Lambert. Also returning to their roles from the first film are Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Andrew Astor, with new cast members including Peter Dagger, Sinclair Daniel, Hiam Abbass, and AJ Dyer. — Samantha Coley

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (July 14)

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Henry Czerny, and Cary Elwes

There are new installments in the Fast & Furious and John Wick franchises also coming out in 2023 – both reasons to be excited! But when it comes to the cream of the action-franchise crop, one movie series stands alone. Or maybe not so much stands as dangles perilously from the side of a treacherous mountain or underneath an out-of-control helicopter. That’s right: After taking a brief detour to save movie theaters with Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh (!) installment in cinema’s most astonishingly consistent action series. Other than the fact that this is the first part of a two-film story, most of the details are being kept under wraps by returning writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, but we do know the new movie will see expected team members Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson share the screen with an impressive array of franchise newcomers, including Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff. Long-time fans are also being blessed with the return of Henry Czerny’s former IMF director, Eugene Kittridge, who we haven’t seen since way back in the first Mission: Impossible film. Top Gun may have saved movie theaters, but Mission: Impossible reminds us why we have them in the first place. Light the fuse. – Robert Brian Taylor

Oppenheimer (July 21)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh

After years of being a supporting player in nearly all of Christopher Nolan's films, Cillian Murphy will finally be the star with Oppenheimer, about the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer marks Nolan's return to WWII-era films, after 2017's excellent Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer has the type of cast that would put Wes Anderson to shame, featuring just an absurd amount of actors. Nolan—ever the hater of computer-made special effects—even used real explosives to recreate nuclear tests. One thing's for sure, with Nolan and this absurd cast behind this film, it seems unlikely that Oppenheimer will be a bomb. — Ross Bonaime

Barbie (July 21)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Kate McKinnon

If you're not excited about Barbie, you probably don't have a soul, to be honest. Every part of this project seems like just the right level of absurd and gleeful fun. A trailer that is primarily a parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey? Brilliant. Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken? A stroke of genius. Directed by Greta Gerwig, who has already made two stone-cold greats with Lady Bird and Little Women? Inspired! AND she wrote the script with Noah Baumbach??? LET'S GOOOO. Barbie has it all. Let's go ahead and claim it as the box-office champion of 2023 and throw every Oscar at it right now. Barbie deserves it. — Ross Bonaime

The Marvels (July 28)

Director: Nia DaCosta

Cast: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L. Jackson

It’s no surprise that a Marvel movie would end up on a most anticipated movies of 2023 list, and that’s doubly true when it’s The Marvels. A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, and a continuation of the events we saw in both WandaVision regarding Monica Rambeau (Teyonna Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), The Marvels should be enough to get any comic book movie fan excited for the New Year.

When last we left Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers, she’d just helped save the universe from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. However, those who watched the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel know that in the end credits scene of the final episode, Carol somehow switched places with Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel). It’s likely that The Marvels will delve further into this storyline, and bring in Monica Rambeau and possibly her interest in space travel, too. A team-up flick is always a good bet for Marvel, and since The Marvels will feature three female superheroes, it’s an exciting one to be sure. In addition, Samuel L. Jackson is expected to reprise his role as Nick Fury, bringing in the old-school Avengers fans as well. — Abby Cavenaugh

The Haunted Mansion (August 11)

Director: Justin Simien

Cast: Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Jared Leto, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis

Yes, Disney's iconic theme park ride has received a film adaptation before in 2003, but Haunted Mansion seems like it could actually do the ride justice. Directed by Dear White People's Justin Simien, written by The Heat's Katie Dippold, and a fairly excellent cast (Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota!!!), this certainly seems like it's on track to be better than the Eddie Murphy-starring film from two decades ago. This version will center around Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) a single mother who moves with her son to a cheap mansion that just happens to be haunted, as they try to get rid of all the happy haunts inside. Disney hasn't had the best non-Pirates of the Caribbean track record with their theme park movie adaptations, but The Haunted Mansion could possibly shift that trend. — Ross Bonaime

Gran Turismo (August 11)

Image via Sony

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Cast: David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Thomas Kretschmann, Djimon Hounsou, and Orlando Bloom

In a year that is packed with video game adaptations, Gran Turismo might be the most surprising game to get a movie adaptation in 2023. This popular racing series comes to the big screen as a story of a teenage driver (See's Archie Madekwe) trying to become a race car driver, with the help of his trainer, played by David Harbour. We can probably assume based on the game that Gran Turismo will show the span of this driver's career, from low-level races to big-time competitions. This sounds like an odd one for fans of the games, but this could just be a damn good racing movie. — Ross Bonaime

Challengers (August 11)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor

A romantic sports comedy film starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor sounds great, but...directed by Bones and All's Luca Guadagnino?? Sure, Guadagnino has done romance brilliantly with Call Me By Your Name, but Challengers sounds surprisingly...normal for the director. Zendaya will star as Tashi Donaldson, who is the coach and wife of a tennis star who has seen better days. Tashi signs him up for a tennis tournament, where he will compete against Tashi's former lover. Who knows what Guadagnino will bring to this story, but it will be interesting to see the director in what seems to be a more straightforward story than we're used to seeing from him. — Ross Bonaime

Blue Beetle (August 18)

Director: Angel Manuel Soto

Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Raoul Trujillo, and Susan Sarandon

One of the few DC projects seemingly salvaged from the recent restructuring is the first-ever Latinx-led superhero feature, Blue Beetle. Fans of the Teen Titan can exhale because the decision to move the film – originally intended as an HBO Max-only release – to the big screen may have saved Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes, aka the Blue Beetle. Though many plot details are being kept under wraps, we do know Susan Sarandon is playing the antagonist, Victoria Kord (with possible ties to Jaime’s Blue Beetle predecessor Ted Kord?), the movie is filmed in Spanish with English subtitles, and that the one, the only, Harvey Guillén is playing a mysterious, undisclosed role. We also know we can’t wait for the big reveal of Blue Beetle’s full superpowered suit. — Tamera Jones

Untitled Please Don't Destroy Comedy (August 18)

Image via NBC

Director: Paul Briganti

Cast: Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy

Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy—better known as the comedy group Please Don't Destroy—have created some of the funniest videos on the internet, and have made a real splash this year with their shorts on Saturday Night Live. While little is known about this project, the film will star the trio as childhood friends who have grown up together and try to find a buried treasure. This untitled comedy will be produced by Judd Apatow, and features quite a few others from SNL, including director Paul Briganti, Conan O'Brien, and current cast member Bowen Yang. Who knows, Please Don't Destroy could have the surprise comedy hit of the summer. — Ross Bonaime

The Nun 2 (September 8)

Director: Michael Chaves

Cast: Storm Reid, Taissa Farmiga, and Anna Popplewell

With a whopping eight films set within this horror franchise, The Conjuring universe is one of the most successful franchises in movie history. And with at least two more films on the way, it’s set to get even bigger. Taissa Farmiga is set to return as Sister Irene as she faces demons and monsters alongside series newcomer Storm Reid. While little is currently known about the plot of the upcoming sequel, the first film served as an origin story for Valak, the main villain of The Conjuring 2. The Nun movies are set about two decades prior to the main Conjuring films but with both Farmiga and her older sister Vera Farmiga leading the two arms of the franchise, many fans are expecting the upcoming sequel to further explore a deeper connection between the two storylines. — Samantha Coley

Next Goal Wins (September 22)

Director: Taika Waititi

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Rhys Darby, Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss

You might think you can’t take any more World Cup, but by next year, hopefully you’ll be able to stomach some more as Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins hits theaters on September 22nd. Based on the documentary of the same name, the film follows the real-life story of the American Samoa national football team’s qualification for the 2014 World Cup. The team was once considered to be the worst in the world, but they exceeded everyone’s expectations when they were led by coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) to the World Cup qualification. The movie is also set to star frequent Waititi collaborator Rhys Darby as well as Elizabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, and Frankie Adams. Armie Hammer had originally been cast in the film and had finished filming, but he was replaced by Will Arnett in reshoots following Hammer’s sexual abuse allegations. This is Waititi’s first non-MCU movie since Jojo Rabbit for which he won the Oscar for Best Screenplay, so suffice it to say, expectations are high for this one! — Emma Kiely

Kraven the Hunter (October 6)

Director: J. C. Chandor

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, and Fred Hechinger

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Spidey adversary, Kraven the Hunter is set to be the fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Admittedly, the bar is, well, spectacularly low, given the massive flop that was Venom, Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, and “It’s Morbin-Time” Morbius. However, Kraven the Hunter is a fan favorite villain in the Spidey universe, so let’s allow ourselves some excitement to finally see this outrageously fashionable foe on screen! Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff, better known as Kraven the Hunter, was first introduced as a member of Spider-Man’s rogue gallery in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 in 1964, and he’s been obsessively hunting Spider-Man ever since. Little has been revealed about the plot for Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, but we do know that it will detail Kraven’s ultimate mission: to be the greatest hunter in the world.

Listen, Sam Raimi almost gave us Kraven the Hunter in his cancelled Spider-Man 4, and then the tiger-vested villain was teased in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (and we all know how that turned out), so let’s all agree that it’s time that Kraven finally gets his day in the sun. If we ever finally get that Sinister Six film, we can’t imagine a team of Spider-Man foes without the iconic hunter and his cheetah print leggings. —Rae Torres

True Love (October 6)

Director: Gareth Edwards

Director: Gareth Edwards

Cast: John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ralph Ineson, Allison Janney, and Ken Watanabe

It's been seven years since Gareth Edwards' last film, the Star Wars spinoff Rogue One, but the writer-director has finally returned with the science-fiction film True Love. Not much else is known about Edwards' latest, except its cast includes John David Washington, Allison Janney, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Ralph Ineson, and country music star Sturgill Simpson. After playing in the Godzilla and Star Wars worlds for his last few films, it will be exciting to see what Edwards does in this supposedly original concept. — Ross Bonaime

The Exorcist (October 13)

Director: David Gordon Green

Cast: Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn

There really is no better horror movie than The Exorcist. (If you disagree and feel the need to fight me, come find me at the infamous steps filmed on the George University campus now.) But when it was announced during the summer of 2020 that the iconic 1973 horror movie would be getting a sequel that would pick up from the events of the first film, you could just hear the exclamations among fans — some excited, some apprehensive since sequels rarely do well. But with this one being helmed by director David Gordon Green of the new Halloween movies and produced by Blumhouse, you could have a little faith in seeing how these two work harder than Pazuzu to rile up the nostalgia. With the new installment releasing in summer of 2023, the untitled Exorcist movie stars one of the best actors of our generation in Leslie Odom Jr., as a father desperate to find answers to help his possessed daughter. Through his journey in ridding the demonic entity taking a hold of his child, he goes in search of someone who had a similar experience with Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil. While it’s unsure if Linda Blair will be coming back as Regan, we can count on Ellen Burstyn to bring a dose of that scary yesteryear charm. With the film set to release around Halloween 2023, you can bet we will be all in on the return of the franchise. Blast that large, gothic font and those tubular bells! — Tania Hussain

Saw X (October 27)

Director: Kevin Greutert

Cast: Tobin Bell, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach

For the horror community, October can’t come fast enough. While 2022 gave us a brand-new Hellraiser and the end of an era with David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends, 2023 is returning to Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ Jigsaw universe in Saw X. For long-time fans of the franchise, this next installment is going to be buckets of fun with Tobin Bell returning as the game master himself, John Kramer, and Saw alum Shawnee Smith reportedly reprising her role as Kramer’s failed protégé Amanda Young (somehow). Since James Wan’s very first introduction to Jigsaw nearly two decades ago, the franchise has taken a number of creative leaps and bounds, from Saw 3D (whomp whomp) to 2021’s Spiral starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, and Lionsgate assures us that Saw X is returning to the familiar gore-tastic traps with a fun mystery at its bloody, beating heart. — Tamera Jones

Dune: Part Two (November 3) - Therese

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken

The second part of Dune, aptly named Dune: Part Two, not only promises a conclusion to the adaptation of the first Dune book by Frank Herbert, but also introduces a whole new host of characters from Herbert's massive Dune universe. Joining Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson is Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha. While Herbert's source material can be dense, director Denis Villeneuve has been able to thread the needle with this adaptation, creating a visually stunning film that leaves us eager to explore the conclusion to this first book. — Therese Lacson

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (November 17)

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Burn Gorman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis

When The Hunger Games writer Suzanne Collins dropped a prequel novel, we knew it was only a matter of time before we would be returning to the world of Panem. Francis Lawrence, who directed all the Hunger Games movies except the first film, has returned to helm the prequel film and has told us that the new movie will likely be the longest installment in the franchise. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will follow future Panem President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) when he is tasked with becoming a mentor for District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the 10th annual Hunger Games. In addition to Blyth and Zegler, the prequel movie will feature Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Laurel Marsden. The incomparable Viola Davis is set to play the film’s main antagonist as head game maker Dr. Volumnia Gail. May the odds be ever in your favor when The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on November 17, 2023. — Samantha Coley

Wish (November 22)

Directors: Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn

Cast: Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk

You know that star that flies above the castle in the Disney logo before all of their movies, as an instrumental version of "When You Wish Upon a Star" plays? Well, that star is the centerpiece for Disney's 62nd animated feature, a film that also is part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration. While this could end up being an awkward attempt at Disney to celebrate itself, it's also possible this could be a wonderful look at the history of this iconic company and the films that have led to a century of remarkable work. There are rumors that this might be highly referential, considering how many characters have wished upon a star in Disney films, and the cast is already a positive sign, as Ariana DeBose will star as Asha, the latest Disney character to make that key wish, alongside Disney animation mainstay Alan Tudyk. Wish is an odd idea to be sure, but it will be interesting to see how Disney decides to celebrate itself with this one. — Ross Bonaime

Wonka (December 15)

Director: Paul King

Director: Paul King

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Olivia Colman, and Rowan Atkinson

If this didn't have such an excellent cast and writer-director behind this, the idea of a film about a young Willy Wonka starring Timotheé Chalamet might seem like a joke. But, considering that Wonka comes from Paul King, who directed the first two Paddington films, and the cast is basically a who's who of great British actors, including Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, and Rowan Atkinson, it's hard to not get kind of excited about Wonka's third time on the big screen. Wonka has big shoes to fill after Gene Wilder's take on the character (and we can just forget about that other version), but it sounds like this telling might have a golden ticket. — Ross Bonaime

The Color Purple (December 20)

Director: Blitz Bazawule

Cast: Fantasia, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., Ciara, Aunjanue Ellis, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Elizabeth Marvel, Jon Batiste, David Alan Grier, and Taraji P. Henson

Alice Walker's classic novel was originally adapted for the screen in 1985 by Steven Spielberg, a film that was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. This new retelling adapts the 2005 stage musical for the screen, and with an exciting cast that stars Fantasia as Celie Johnson. In addition to musicians like H.E.R., Ciara, and Jon Batiste, The Color Purple also features Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, and Aunjanue Ellis. The Color Purple will be directed by Blitz Bazawule, who also directed Beyoncé's Black Is King, so we know this adaptation is going to look gorgeous.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25)

Director: James Wan

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman

Though the future of the DC Universe is still very much up in the air following the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and Henry Cavill’s time as Superman ending, DC still has several movies set to hit theaters in 2023. After multiple delays, the long-awaited Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters next Christmas. Though little is known about the plot of the sequel, the film will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as his half-brother Orm, and Amber Heard returns as Mera. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also back along with Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman. Though this film will likely be the end of Momoa’s Aquaman in the DCU, director James Wan has promised fans an epic superhero film that we are sure will be worth the wait. — Samantha Coley

The Actor (TBA)

Director: Duke Johnson

Director: Duke Johnson

Cast: Ryan Gosling

Duke Johnson co-directed the stop-motion masterpiece Anomalisa alongside Charlie Kaufman, and Johnson is back with The Actor. Based on the noir novel Memory by Donald E. Westlake, The Actor stars Ryan Gosling as an actor in the 1950s who is attacked in Ohio and has to return home to New York City while suffering severe memory loss. Neon stated that the film would be coming in 2022, so fingers crossed that we finally get what Johnson has been working on in 2023. — Ross Bonaime

Air Jordan (TBA)

Director: Ben Affleck

Director: Ben Affleck

Cast: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayans

Centered around Nike's attempts to sign Michael Jordan for an endorsement deal that would ultimately become a massive success, there's a lot to be excited about with Air Jordan. This will mark the first film directed by Ben Affleck since 2016's Live by Night, and the third time Affleck and Matt Damon have collaborated on a screenplay together, after Good Will Hunting and The Last Duel. Plus, it's always fun watching Damon and Affleck together, as Damon will play Sonny Vaccaro, a sneaker salesman and former executive at Nike, while Affleck will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight. If The Last Dance taught us anything, it's that there's still plenty of interest in this era of Jordan, and the Affleck-Damon team-up behind the scenes has led to nothing but great work so far. — Ross Bonaime

And (TBA)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie

It's now been five years since our last Yorgos Lanthimos film, with 2018's The Favourite, but in 2023, it looks like we might get two of them. The first is the SEO nightmare And, which will reunite Lanthimos with several cast members from his other 2023 film Poor Things, with both featuring Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, and Willem Dafoe. Coming along for the Lanthimos ride this time around, however, is Jesse Plemons, who is also going to have quite the 2023 as well, between this and Martin Scorsese's latest (more on that in a little bit). It's been too long without a Lanthimos film, and 2023 seems like it's going to more than make up for this drought. — Ross Bonaime

Argylle (TBA)

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson

While we might not be seeing him as Superman or Geralt of Rivia anytime soon, fans of Henry Cavill can rest easy knowing he's going to grace our screens in 2023 in Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle. Not much is known about the plot yet, but an amnesiac spy living a normal life until he gets pulled back into his old one is really reason enough to get excited. With an absolutely stacked cast, including Dua Lipa, who is also doing new music for the film, Argylle already feels like the sort of over-the-top action movie that is a guaranteed good time, in line with Vaughan's Kingsmen series. — Arezou Amin

Beau Is Afraid (TBA)

Director: Ari Aster

Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Richard Kind

Originally titled Disappointment Blvd., the latest film from Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster is being called a surrealist comedy horror film, and looks to be his most ambitious project yet. Beau Is Afraid is a decade-spanning story about the supernatural threats Beau (played by Joaquin Phoenix) has to face after the death of his mother. A new Aster film is always worth getting excited about, and that cast is truly exciting, especially putting Phoenix at the center of Aster's latest family-based horror story. Beau Is Afraid was originally scheduled for a 2022 release, so hopefully we won't have to wait too long for this one.

The Bikeriders (TBA)

Director: Jeff Nichols

Director: Jeff Nichols

Cast: Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Norman Reedus, and Mike Faist

The last we heard from Jeff Nichols, he had stepped away from directing A Quiet Place: Day One, and was moving on to directing a new science-fiction project for Universal. Yet Nichols has had The Bikeriders on his mind for so long, Michael Shannon told him "You're never going to make that shit." But it looks as though Nichols is going to prove Shannon wrong with this one. The Bikeriders follows the individuals of a motorcycle club throughout the 1960s, with a cast that includes Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Shannon, Norman Reedus, Mike Faist, and Jodie Comer. It's been seven years since we've seen a new Nichols film, and it will be great to have him back with this passion project. — Ross Bonaime

Blitz (TBA)

Director: Steve McQueen

Director: Steve McQueen

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan, Harris Dickinson, Erin Kellyman, and Stephen Graham

Not much is known about Blitz yet, but really, all you need to know is that Steve McQueen is back. Coming off 2020's Small Axe anthology series, Blitz will be McQueen's first film since 2018's Widows. We know that Blitz is a historical drama set in World War II from Apple Studios, and will star Saoirse Ronan, Triangle of Sadness' Harris Dickinson, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Erin Kellyman. McQueen's movies simply don't miss, so better get ready for another great film from McQueen. — Ross Bonaime

Untitled Charlie Day Directorial Debut (TBA)

Director: Charlie Day

Cast: Charlie Day, Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, John Malkovich, Jillian Bell, Ray Liotta, Ken Jeong, Adrien Brody, Travis Fimmel, Alanna Ubach, Common, and Dean Norris

Charlie Day's directorial debut has been in the works for quite some time, as the untitled film was announced back in 2018, when filming also began. Earlier last year, Day said that he had done some reshoots, was going into final editing, and got some advice from former It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cameo-maker Guillermo del Toro. Formerly titled El Tonto, which Day also wrote, tells the story of a silent person who accidentally becomes a celebrity and then loses everything. Day's directorial debut is jam-packed with great actors, including his It's Always Sunny friends Glenn Howerton and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. It's been a long time coming, but a Day-directed film sounds like something we all need to see ASAP. — Ross Bonaime

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (TBA)

Director: Sam Fell

Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, and Nick Mohammed

It’s been twenty years since we all nearly lost our heads with Aardman’s first feature film, Chicken Run. We watched with glee as Ginger (Julia Sawalha), the world’s most determined chicken, led a revolution against the cruel and greedy Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson). Joined by Rocky, the “flying rooster” (Mel Gibson), a group of chickens and two cocks’ Great Escape tale captivated audiences in the UK and beyond. Now, 23 years later, we are finally getting a sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Some of the voice cast has remained the same while a lot has been recast, namely Thandiwe Newton and Shazam!‘s Zachary Levi as Ginger and Rocky, respectively. The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey will also lend her voice to the sequel. Dawn of the Nugget’s plot details are still pretty under wraps but we do know that it will follow Ginger and the gang as they must break back into a chicken farm to save all of chicken-kind. If it’s anything like the original, we are in for a treat with a captivating story, enthralling characters, and magnificent animation from one of the world’s best studios. Dawn of the Nugget is due to be released on Netflix towards the end of 2023.

Civil War (TBA)

Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny

Alex Garland's latest film, Civil War, is apparently an epic action film with a sci-fi allegory (nice!), that Garland called a companion piece to 2022's Men (oh no). Garland is always interesting with his grand ideas, and even if Men didn't quite pay off as well as, say, Ex Machine or Annihilation, Garland is without a doubt one of the most ambitious directors working today. Garland taking Kirsten Dunst into space, c'mon, you can't help but be pumped for that idea. — Ross Bonaime

Dumb Money (TBA)

Director: Craig Gillespie

Director: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and Pete Davidson

Dumb Money is posed to be one of the weirdest and wildest movies of 2023 if they’re able to capture the chaos that went into the ripped-from-the-headlines story of the Reddit-fueled attempt to short squeeze GameStop in 20221. Yes, r/WallStreetBets changed the game only a year ago. Based on Ben Mezrich’s bestselling novel The Antisocial Network, with a screenplay adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money has an insane cast that matches the insanity of the short squeeze. Sebastian Stan, Peter Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano were the first fearsome foursome to join the cast, before being joined by Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Nick Offerman, and Vincent D'Onofrio to really prove that Dumb Money has one of the best cast lists of the year. While the film may not become the next Social Network, it definitely has the potential to be one of the most talked about films next year. Between the cast and the morbid curiosity that plays into anything being pulled from the weird wild web—it’s a recipe for some kind of success. —Maggie Lovitt

The End (TBA)

Image via A24

Director: Joshua Oppenheimer

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Stephen Graham, and George MacKay

Joshua Oppenheimer made a name for himself with two of the greatest documentaries of the 2010s: 2012's The Act of Killing and 2014's The Look of Silence. His next project, his first in almost a decade, sounds like one of the biggest 180s in film history, as Oppenheimer is making a musical about the last human family starring Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, and Stephen Graham. For Oppenheimer's narrative debut, this sounds highly ambitious and naturally intriguing, and if this has half the power of Oppenheimer's documentaries, this could be truly great. — Ross Bonaime

Ferrari (TBA)

Director: Michael Mann

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey

After House of Gucci, hell yeah, another opportunity for Adam Driver to whip out his Italian accent. Driver will play Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the infamous car manufacturer, in Michael Mann's first film since 2015's Blackhat. Ferrari has long been a project Mann has considered making, and actors like Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, and even Syndey Pollack were considered for the title role. But c'mon, his last name is Driver! Adam was made for this role! Between this and Gran Turismo, 2023 is going to have a lot for car racing fans to get excited about. — Ross Bonaime

First Time Female Director (TBA)

Image via FOX

Director: Chelsea Peretti

Cast: Chelsea Peretti, Blake Anderson, Kate Berlant, Megan Mullaly, Benito Skinner, Megan Statler, Jak Knight, Max Greenfield, and Amy Poehler

Though she’s perhaps best known for her role as Gina on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chelsea Peretti has been working behind the camera for many years, too, writing for iconic comedy shows like Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live. She will make her directorial debut this year in a movie appropriately titled First Time Female Director. The comedy will follow a local theater director struggling to fill the shoes of her male predecessor, putting the production in jeopardy. In addition to Peretti, the film will feature some of the funniest actors working today, including Kate Berlant, Megan Mullally, and Megan Stalter. Paper Kite Productions, Amy Poehler’s company, is producing – a match made in heaven. – Taylor Gates

Good Grief (TBA)

Director: Dan Levy

Director: Dan Levy

Cast: Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, and David Bradley

Four-time Emmy Award-winner Dan Levy’s directorial debut already has a brilliant cast (including Levy himself who also serves as writer and producer) and an original story. If we weren’t already excited for the Schitt’s Creek star and producer’s first foray into features, the promise of a good tear-jerker set against the backdrop of Paris definitely does the trick. An LGBTQ+-positive Eat, Pray, Love journey of self-discovery with Levy’s hilarious delivery? Bring it on, 2023. — Tamera Jones

The Holdovers (TBA)

Director: Alexander Payne

Director: Alexander Payne

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Carrie Preston

The last time Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti worked together was in 2004's Sideways, which was arguably the biggest success of either of their careers. Almost two decades later, these two will reunite for The Holdovers, in which Giamatti once again plays a teacher, who is put in charge of a rebellious student who can't return home for Christmas. Payne's last film, Downsizing, was one of the writer-director's biggest disappointments, but getting back together with Giamatti for this latest project could maybe bring back that old spark. — Ross Bonaime

How Do You Live? (TBA)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

A decade after supposedly retiring with 2013's The Wild Rises, one of the greatest animation directors of all time, Hayao Miyazaki returns with How Do You Live? While The Wind Rises was more based in reality with some fantastical touches, How Do You Live? has been described as a "big fantastical film," centered around the real novel How Do You Live?, which is a major part of the lead character's story. With Miyazaki back and making movies again, How Do You Live? just might be the most highly anticipated animated film of 2023. — Ross Bonaime

Hypnotic (TBA)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, William Fichtner, and Jeff Fahey

Not a lot has been revealed about Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming action thriller, but we do know we can always expect a visual treat from the filmmaker. Starring Ben Affleck, Hypnotic will be yet another take on the dad-seeking-missing-daughter trope but will see Affleck as a detective investigating a top-secret, shady government program, as well. Throw in some ultra-Rodriguez violence and high-end heists and we’ve got all the trappings of a blockbuster action flick. — Tamera Jones

I Saw the TV Glow (TBA)

Image via Amazon

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

Cast: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Amber Benson, Conner O'Malley, Danny Tamberelli, Phoebe Bridgers, and Fred Durst

2022 was a great year for Jane Schoenbrun, who made the haunting We Are All Going to the World's Fair, about an online game that sucks the player in to a disturbing level. We won't have to wait for Schoenbrun follow-up, as I Saw the TV Glow will be released by A24 later this year. The film focuses on two teenagers who connect over a shared love of a television series, and how their reality starts to shift once the show is canceled. I Saw the TV Glow might have the most unique cast of any film on this list, as actors like Justice Smith and Till's Danielle Deadwyler will feature alongside some odd choices like Conner O'Malley, Phoebe Bridgers, The Adventures of Pete and Pete's Danny Tamberelli, and yes, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst. What the hell could this film be? Who knows, but it's exciting to think about where Schoenbrun is going to take us with this one. — Ross Bonaime

The Iron Claw (TBA)

Image via A24

Director: Sean Durkin

Cast: Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, and Holt McCallany

Focusing on the Von Erich wrestling family, The Iron Claw will probably be known as "that film where Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are wrestling brothers." The Von Erich family, as the name implies, also popularized the iron claw wrestling hold, and were rumored to have a family curse, given the tragedies that overtook the family. This is also an interesting choice for writer-director Sean Durkin, who previously made Martha Marcy May Marlene and the grossly underrated The Nest. But if anyone can explore the deep familiar pains that are underneath this wrestling family, it's Durkin. — Ross Bonaime

The Killer (TBA)

Director: David Fincher

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton

David Fincher's latest The Killer, based on a French graphic novel series of the same name about an unnamed assassin, reunites the director with his Seven writer Andrew Kevin Walker—which may give us a hint about what tone this action thriller might take on. Fincher will also once again work with Erik Messerschmidt, who won an Oscar for his cinematography in his first film, Mank. Starring Michael Fassbender as the title killer, and Tilda Swinton, The Killer sounds like it could be more action-oriented than we've seen from Fincher in a while, but really, any new Fincher is an exciting prospect for sure. — Ross Bonaime

Killers of the Flower Moon (TBA)

Image via Apple

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonard DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Brendan Fraser

At this point, it almost seems like Killers of the Flower Moon might never come out, but maybe that's more of a sign of our excitement over this one. Martin Scorsese's latest film follows the David Grann book of the same name about a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma. While Scorsese has worked with Leonardo DiCaprio has worked with Scorsese six times, and Robert De Niro has worked with Scorsese ten times, this is the first time Scorsese is working with both actors in the same film. A murder mystery from Scorsese starring two actors who have done nothing but great work with the director, Killers of the Flower Moon—if it finally comes out—seems like it will be in contention for the best film of 2023. — Ross Bonaime

Leave the World Behind (TBA)

Director: Sam Esmail

Director: Sam Esmail

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la Herrold, Farrah Mackenzie, and Kevin Bacon

Sam Esmail really made a name for himself by creating Mr. Robot, a show that had such a distinct visual style, and of which Esmail directed the majority of the episodes. Considering how unique Esmail's style is behind the camera, it's shocking that Leave the World Behind will only be his second film after 2014's Comet. Based on the Rumaan Alam book of the same name, Leave the World Behind focuses on the dynamic between a black family who returns to their summer home, which they have rented to a white family, after a series of odd events occurs. Starring Julia Roberts, who Esmail worked with on the Homecoming, and Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha'la Herrold, Leave the World Behind sounds like just the type of high-concept, unsettling story that Esmail could really make sing. — Ross Bonaime

Love Lies Bleeding (TBA)

Director: Rose Glass

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Ed Harris, Jena Malone, and Dave Franco

Rose Glass, who had an impressive breakthrough with her directorial debut, Saint Maud, is following up with a romantic thriller for A24 that will star Kristen Stewart as “the protective lover of a bodybuilder.” The film is also described as “a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American dream.” Stewart will be joined by Jena Malone, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris. Glass co-wrote the film with Weronika Tofilska. As of now, there are no details on a release date, but anything with Kristen Stewart is an exciting film to wait for.

MaXXXine (TBA)

Director: Ti West

Cast: Mia Goth

Ti West took the horror world by storm in 2022 when he revealed that he would be following up his love letter to 1970s slasher films, X, with two more films set within the same universe. X featured dual performances from star Mia Goth both as the young final girl Maxine, and the film’s main antagonist, an elderly woman with a dark past, Pearl. The prequel followed Goth as Pearl in her youth as she first spirals into bloodlust in her quest to become a star. Maxxxine will be set after the events of X as Goth’s character heads to Hollywood in the 1980s. While West hasn’t revealed much about the plot of Maxxxine, it will likely follow the same themes as the previous two films which explore, sex, blood, and female rage. While X was an ode to 70s slashers and Pearl’s aesthetic was decidedly in the Golden Age of Hollywood, Maxxxine is inspired by the VHS craze of the 80s. — Samantha Coley

Maestro (TBA)

Director: Bradley Cooper

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman

Let's be honest: considering that it was beaten by Green Book of all films, Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born should've probably won Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards. Sure, there were some other great picks, but Cooper's directorial debut might've been the best version of that tale that had been around for nearly a century—no small feat, for sure. Cooper will get another shot at Oscar gold with Maestro, which he directed, co-wrote with Spotlight writer Josh Singer, and stars in as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. The first images of Cooper as Bernstein are shocking, to say the least, and it will be very interesting to see what Cooper does with directing another story steeped in music. Cooper might've deserved Best Picture for A Star Is Born, but with Maestro, it looks like he's coming back for another shot at the big prize. — Ross Bonaime

May/December (TBA)

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton

Director Todd Haynes has given us unforgettably rich stories with complex characters - Carol, I’m Not There, and Far From Heaven to name a few. He’s one of queer cinema’s most interesting voices and so, anything with his name on it is met with high expectations. May December will follow Julianne Moore as she plays Gracie, a woman whose relationship with a much younger man makes them the center of a tabloid scandal. Over two decades later, an actress (presumably played by Natalie Portman) comes to live with the now-married couple to study Gracie, as she will be playing her in a film and they must then reckon with their past and the truth of their decisions. IndieWire reported that a source said of the film: “​​Think Persona meets Three Women.” This marks Moore’s and Hayne’s sixth project together. The project only wrapped filming two months ago, so a release date has not been made known yet.

Megalopolis (TBA)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, and Dustin Hoffman

Megalopolis has long been a passion project for Francis Ford Coppola. The director has been talking about Megalopolis since the 80s, and once said that the films he made in the 90s were an attempt to get out of debt so he could fund Megalopolis. After all these years, Coppola's long-in-the-works project is finally filming, with an insanely great cast, and could finally be coming out this year. Coppola has been awfully quiet in recent years, occasionally popping up in the 2000s with smaller projects, but if this is as ambitious and massive of an undertaking as it sounds like it is, Megalopolis might bring us back to the Coppola of Apocalypse Now and The Godfather films. — Ross Bonaime

Monkey Man (TBA)

Director: Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, and Sobhita Dhulipala

Another directorial debut on Collider’s list this year is actor and Oscar-nominee Dev Patel’s action thriller, Monkey Man, slated for a TBD Netflix release. Working off a script he co-wrote, Patel will also executive produce and star as an ex-felon released from prison, struggling to adapt to a corrupt and greedy world. Set in India, the feature is inspired by Hindu stories from Patel’s childhood and given a cinematic spin that has been described as “John Wick in Mumbai,” as the protagonist seeks revenge on those who stole everything from him. Anyway, here’s our money, Monkey Man. — Tamera Jones

Napoleon (TBA)

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, and Tahar Rahim

Ridley Scott will be reuniting with his Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix for Napoleon, which follows Napoleon Bonaparte's rise to power. Scott usually thrives with these types of ambitious historical epics (The Last Duel from 2021 is vastly underrated, and Scott won Best Picture with Gladiator) and this seems to be yet another exciting 2022 project for Phoenix to sink his teeth into. At 85 years old, Scott hasn't slowed down in terms of his aspirations, and it's exciting to see Scott continue to innovate and try out new ideas. With a massive project like Napoleon, it's going to be great to see Scott in this element once more. — Ross Bonaime

Nightbitch (TBA)

Director: Marielle Heller

Director: Marielle Heller

Cast: Amy Adams and Scoot McNairy

Based on the novel by Rachel Yoder, Nightbitch is a story infused with magical realism about a stay-at-home mother who believes she’s turning into a dog. The film adaptation will star a collaboration of my dreams, as Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) is directing, with Amy Adams starring. Heller has shown herself to be masterful at depicting complex people and their stories, and Adams has the range and nuance to bring anyone to life. Fingers crossed that this finally lands her the Oscar she deserves. – Taylor Gates

Nimona (TBA)

Directors: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Eugene Lee Yang

Nimona has had a nightmare of a time coming to the big screen. 20th Century Fox Animation acquired the rights for the comic series back in 2015, and the film went into production through Blue Sky Studios, but was canceled after the studio was closed once Disney acquired 21st Century Fox. However, last year, Annapurna Pictures and Netflix announced that the film would finally be coming in 2023, at long last. Chloë Grace Moretz will play the title character of Nimona, a shapeshifter who is targeted for assassination by a knight. But when the knight is accused of a crime, Nimona might be the only one who can prove his innocence. ND Stevenson's comic series had gorgeous animation, and while we haven't seen what this film will look like yet, this could be one of the most stunning-looking animated films of 2023. — Ross Bonaime

Peter Pan & Wendy (TBA)

Director: David Lowery

Director: David Lowery

Cast: Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Jim Gaffigan, Alan Tudyk, Molly Parker, and Jude Law

Look, we're all pretty tired of seeing Disney's live-action remakes of their animated films, right? Most of them end up being fairly poor substitutes for the original films, and don't really attempt anything new in their retellings. But one of the few exceptions was 2016's Pete's Dragon, from, of all people, The Green Knight and A Ghost Story director David Lowery. Pete's Dragon brought a new vision to this Disney classic, and it seems like Lowery might do the same again with Peter Pan & Wendy. Granted, we've returned to Neverland quite a few times in live-action, but Lowery has been developing this project for almost a decade now, and Lowery is certainly one of the more intriguing directors to take on this story. Plus, who doesn't want to see Jude Law as Captain Hook, with Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee? A match made in Neverland heaven. — Ross Bonaime

Poolman (TBA)

Director: Chris Pine

Cast: Chris Pine, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and DeWanda Wise

As a fan of Chris Pine everything and anything (and possibly the best Chris in the Chris multiverse), Poolman is the Star Trek actor’s anticipated directorial debut that has everyone talking. Remember that viral photo of Pine sporting a striped top and sunhat, accentuated with long hair and a shaggy beard? Or the other photos that leaked on Twitter of Pine on the set of his mystery comedy, riding a moped with a long, shiny gold robe? That's the one, friends! Set to release sometime in 2023 for Paramount, the film, which is co-written by Pine, follows a hapless dreamer who tends to a swimming pool and uncovers, what is possibly, the greatest water heist in a vein similar to Chinatown. With vibes that coast between the Los Angeles noir charm of The Big Lebowski blended with a vibrant dose of La La Land, the film finds Pine making uneasy alliances and connecting with some very peculiar strangers — which makes the shenanigans all the more fun! But with not much else known, the film also stars Annette Bening, Danny DeVito and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and features a series of cameos that audiences will be surprised to see, no doubt. Fans can also expect to see Pine’s Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins’s name in the credits as executive producer of the project. Considering how cool this one sounds, we expect a summer 2023 release! — Tania Hussain

Poor Things (TBA)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Emma Stone, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe

And now, the second Yorgos Lanthimos film of the year! Poor Things will be Lanthimos' first adaptation, based on the Alasdair Gray book of the same name. Emma Stone once again stars in a Lanthimos project, this time playing Bella Baxter, who drowns herself to get out of a marriage with her abusive husband, but then has her brain replaced with her unborn child's brain, thanks to the help of her doctor father. Even though this is an adaptation, it sounds like an idea that could've come directly from Lanthimos: just the right blend of unnerving, disturbing, and ultimately, so unsettling, you can't help but laugh. And Emma Stone as a Frankenstein-esque figure is worth the price of admission alone. — Ross Bonaime

Priscilla (TBA)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny

It’s now or never for a Priscilla Presley biopic! Fresh off the heels — or maybe “Blue Suede Shoes” — of Baz Luhrmann’s glittery Elvis movie starring Austin Butler, the world will soon know more about his ex-wife Priscilla Presley (neé Beaulieu) in the aptly titled Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola. While it does seem pretty soon for another biopic about Elvis and his life, Coppola promises a more intimate portrayal of a young woman thrust into the spotlight by way of marriage to one of the biggest stars in the world. But what can we expect from the movie that we don’t already know — minus the National Enquirer suggesting Elvis is alive and in Arizona? For starters, the upcoming biopic is taking a shake, rattle and roll kind of twist from Luhrmann’s spectacle with Coppola adapting Priscilla’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me for the big screen. Chock-full of very personal stories about the two and their relationship and the fights between them, the award-winning director who is best known for developing a catalog of strong and thoughtfully rich female characters like in Marie Antoinette, will delve deep into Priscilla’s life pre- and post-Elvis. With the real Priscilla acting as executive producer for the film starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, we are already all shook up to hear more about her love affair with Elvis, and what was really happening between the two star-crossed lovers through the eyes of Coppola’s direction. — Tania Hussain

Pussy Island (TBA)

Director: Zoë Kravitz

Cast: Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Simon Rex, Alia Shawkat, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Saul Williams, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, and Kyle MacLachlan

Pussy Island will mark actress Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut. The thriller will be led by Naomi Ackie, who is currently starring as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, as Frida and Channing Tatum as Slater. It follows Frida as she goes to a remote island with Slater, a tech mogul, but nothing is as it seems. The film features a star-studded cast that also includes Simon Rex, Geena Davis, Christian Slater, Alia Shawkat, and Kyle McLaughlin. No further details of the plot or release date are currently known, but with a cast like that and a talented actress behind the camera - Pussy Island is looking like a good time!

Rebel Moon (TBA)

Director: Zack Snyder

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins

For those who want to actually see a Snyderverse, it looks like the director will be giving audiences what they want with his gigantic Rebel Moon. Snyder's latest film will be shot in two parts, and Snyder has already said he'd love to see this universe become a huge IP. Considering that Rebel Moon has been called a darker take on Star Wars, who knows, maybe it will be? Rebel Moon focuses on Kora (Sofia Boutella), a young woman who has been sent to find warriors from various planets to help take down the villainous regent Balisarius (Ed Skrein). At the very least, it will be interesting to see what Snyder can do with a ridiculously ambitious project that he seemingly has control over, as director, writer, producer, and even cinematographer. This might be the Snyderverse you're looking for. — Ross Bonaime

Rebel Ridge (TBA)

Image via Amazon

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, James Badge Dale, James Cromwell, AnnaSophia Robb, and Emory Cohen

Few directors do brutality quite as well as Jeremy Saulnier, as we've seen in his previous films Blue Ruin, Green Book, and Hold the Dark. While not much is known about Saulnier's newest thriller, Rebel Ridge, the film will star The Underground Railroad's Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, and James Badge Dale. It's been nearly half a decade since we've seen the type of horrors that only Saulnier can bring to the screen, so who knows what he'll be shocking us with in Rebel Ridge.

Rustin (TBA)

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Bill Irwin and Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Following up his excellent 2020 film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, director/co-writer George C. Wolfe returns with Rustin, which will showcase the life of Bayard Rustin, the gay civil rights activist who organized the March on Washington. Rustin is also co-written by Under the Banner of Heaven creator Dustin Lance Black, and with Colman Domingo playing Rustin, it will be great to finally see Domingo in a lead role that gives him the spotlight. — Ross Bonaime

Saltburn (TBA)

Director: Emerald Fennell

Director: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Jacob Elordi, and Barry Keoghan

Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, Saltburn will center around a grand, aristocratic English family and star a slew of powerhouse actors, including Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria). Fennell has proven her skill in the thriller genre with Promising Young Woman, showrunning Killing Eve, and being tapped to help write John Wick installment Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, so Saltburn is certain to be full of suspense and style. Even better? Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, the production team behind I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie (another exciting 2023 release), is producing. – Taylor Gates

Showing Up (TBA)

Image via A24

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Cast: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, André Benjamin, James Le Gros, and Judd Hirsch

When Kelly Reichardt teams up with Michelle Williams, the results are always special. Showing Up marks their fourth collaboration, after Wendy and Lucy, Meek's Cutoff and Certain Women, in this story of an artist who embraces chaos before her big exhibition. Reichardt's last film, First Cow, was one of the best films of 2019, and Williams is just coming off The Fabelmans, so these two are back together and stronger than ever. — Ross Bonaime

Spaceman (TBA)

Director: Johan Rench

Cast: Adam Sandler, Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, and Isabella Rossellini

It's always great to see Adam Sandler in a drama, but Spaceman sounds unlike any dramatic work the actor has ever done. Based on the book Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař, Sandler will star as Jakub Procházka, the Czech Republic's first independent astronaut, who leaves his wife behind for the eight-month mission to collect intergalactic dust near Venus. While on this journey, Jakub meets a giant spider named Hanuš, who he becomes friends with. Sure! Spaceman comes from Chernobyl director Johan Renck, and will also star Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, and Isabella Rossellini, so while it sounds like an insane idea, there's plenty of great people behind this project to make it work. The Sandman is about to become the Spaceman, and we should all be very excited. — Ross Bonaime

Tetris (TBA)

Director: Jon S. Baird

Cast: Taron Egerton, Toby Jones, and Roger Allam

Now, I know what you're thinking: who is going to play L block, and who is playing the cube? And in a year that is packed with video game adaptations for everything from The Last of Us to Gran Turismo, Tetris sounds like the most unnecessary video game movie we could ever possibly need. But Tetris will actually explore the legal battle for the intellectual property rights to the game Tetris, which for anyone who read Box Brown's excellent graphic novel Tetris: The Games People Play knows, this story is pretty fascinating. Tetris will star Taron Egerton and Toby Jones, while Nikita Yefremov will play Alexey Pajitnov, the designer and developer of Tetris. On the surface, a Tetris movie sounds like a crazy idea, but trust us, there's more to this story than just a bunch of falling blocks. — Ross Bonaime

The Trashers (TBA)

Director: Cooper Raiff

Director: Cooper Raiff

Cast: David Harbour, Cooper Hoffman, and Olivia DeJonge

Cooper Raiff has already made quite a name for himself with his first two films, his excellent 2020 debut Shithouse and last year's Cha Cha Real Smooth. Raiff has directed, written, produced, and starred in all of his films so far, and his third film, The Trashers, sounds like his biggest film yet. The Trashers is based on the true story of the Danbury Trashers hockey team, which was run by gangster James Galante. David Harbour will play Galante, while Licorice Pizza's Cooper Hoffman will play James' son A.J. There's no word yet if Raiff will also appear in the film, as he has done with his other two films, but this sounds like an entirely different side of Raiff that we haven't seen before in his smaller indie dramedies. — Ross Bonaime

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story (TBA)

Director: Jerry Seinfeld

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Maria Bakalova, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, and Hugh Grant

I love a story about inventing a real-life product. The Social Network? A given. The Founder? Obviously. A Flash of Genius? Lesser-known and more controversial, but I dig it. So when they announced they were going to make a movie about the creation of Pop-Tarts, I was all in – the cast and creative team were just the frosting on top. The film will be a period piece, taking place in 1960s Michigan, and see Kellogg’s and Post Consumer Brands competing to see who can come out victorious in the game of creating breakfast pastries. Jerry Seinfeld will serve as director, co-writer, co-producer, and lead, with an enormous slate of iconic co-stars, including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, and Amy Schumer. – Taylor Gates

The Way of the Wind (TBA)

Director: Terrence Malick

Cast: Mark Rylance, Matthias Schoenaerts, Géza Röhrig, Ben Kingsley, Tawfeek Barhom, Björn Thors, Joseph Fiennes, Douglas Booth, Aidan Turner, and Lorenzo Gioielli

Saying a new Terrence Malick film is coming out at a certain time is always dicey. It's entirely possible The Way of the Wind could be coming out this year, and it's equally possible that Malick has scrapped everything and is starting again. Who knows with Malick! The Way of the Wind will tell several stories about the life of Jesus, who will be played by Son of Saul star Géza Röhrig. The Way of the Wind will also feature Aidan Turner as Saint Andrew, Matthias Schoenaerts as Saint Peter, and in a perfect casting choice for anyone who saw Bones and All, Mark Rylance as Satan. The gaps between Malick films are often unbearable (the director took 20 years between Days of Heaven and The Thin Red Line), but hopefully we'll be seeing The Way of the Wind in 2023. Just, maybe, don't hold your breath. — Ross Bonaime

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (TBA)

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade

A new Wes Anderson movie doesn’t come around too often, let alone two in a year. In 2023 we’ll be gifted with two new movies from the auteur with a knack for symmetry. There’s the aforementioned Asteroid City and then there’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Anderson’s second adaptation of a Roald Dahl novel after the brilliant stop-motion masterpiece Fantastic Mr. Fox. You either love Wes Anderson and his eccentric visions, or they’re simply not for you, as you can probably guess, I’m in the former. To me, a new movie from Wes Anderson feels like an event, and while this will be the filmmaker’s first film for Netflix, you can bet that I’ll be making the trek to see this on the big screen. — Nate Richard

You Hurt My Feelings (TBA)

Director: Nicole Holofcener

Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Owen Teague, Arian Moayed, Elizabeth Marvel, Bill Camp

It's been five years since Nicole Holofcener directed a film, with 2018's The Land of Steady Habits, but it's been an interesting five years for the writer-director. Holofcener received her first Oscar nomination for the screenplay of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, she also co-wrote The Last Duel with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, directed an episode of Mrs. Fletcher (which is now not available on HBO Max for some idiotic reason), and she even voiced herself on several episodes of Bojack Horseman. With You Hurt My Feelings, Holofcener is behind the camera again, and has reunited with her Enough Said star Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener make for a lovely combination, and with the film debuting at Sundance, hopefully, it will be hitting theaters soon after. — Ross Bonaime