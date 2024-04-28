The reluctant hero is one of the most common tropes seen in media. This archetype is simple in its execution: it is a hero who does not wish to answer the call to adventure, but is forced to due to circumstance, duty, or a dormant desire to do good. Whether they have genuine cause to seek justice or are simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, these heroes don't seek glory, even if they eventually achieve it.

Hollywood loves the reluctant hero, mainly because they're easy too root for and relate to, and they frequently appear in movies. Characters like Harry Potter and Katniss Everdeen are perfect examples, and it's no surprise that they've become such iconic figures in modern pop culture. These are the best reluctant heroes in movies, compelling figures who rise to the challenge, even if they never asked for it.

10 Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence)

'The Hunger Games' Series (2012-2015)

In a dystopian future, the nation of Panem is split into several districts that are subservient to the rich Capitol City, which forces the districts to send two youths to fight to the death in a brutal annual event called The Hunger Games. One year, District 12's Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) offers herself in place of her younger sister, Prim (Willow Shields). Alongside her fellow District 12 tribute, Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), she fights for her life and sparks a wave of rebellions against the Capitol.

Katniss inspired a generation of movie-watchers thanks to her bravery and selflessness. Her motivation is always to protect others, be it her sister, Peeta, or her fellow tributes, in a vain attempt to save as many as she can. Though she often finds herself forced to play a part against her nature, Katniss does what she can to survive and always looks for a way to regain control, no matter the cost.

9 Shrek (Mike Myers)

'Shrek' (2001)

Because people react with fear and aggression when they see him, the ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) has resigned to live alone in his swamp. One day, he finds that dozens of fairytale creatures have been forcibly relocated onto his doorstep on Lord Farquaad's (John Lithgow) orders. With a talking donkey (Eddie Murphy) as his companion, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to regain his land in exchange for rescuing Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) for Farquaad to marry.

Shrek is one of the most recognized animated characters of all time, and his story is one that many audiences find relatable. His reasons for isolation are rooted in prejudice and humans coming to assumptions about Shrek before they get to know him, which, sadly, is an all too common occurrence for many in real life. A reluctant hero who only ever wanted to enjoy his solitude, Shrek is a very fallible character who is not above making assumptions about others, making him more believable as he is not exempt from prejudice.

8 Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe)

'Harry Potter' Series (2001-2011)

As an infant, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) survived the murder of his parents by the evil and powerful Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), destroying the Dark Lord's physical form. He is left in the care of his abusive non-magical relatives until, on his eleventh birthday, he is invited to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There, he learns just how famous he is to the wizarding community and gets wrapped up in a series of dark plots linked to the return of Voldemort.

Harry Potter is just your average pre-teen boy who wants to indulge in this amazing magical world. Alas, there seems to be some new reminder of his legacy and the expectations others have for him to achieve greatness around every corner. It's a lot of pressure to put on someone so young, especially given that every year at school brings with it new dangers. Yet Harry never backs down, no matter how much he may want to, because doing so would leave his friends and loved ones vulnerable. Harry never asked to be The Chosen One, but he doesn't shy away from this road either, no matter how dangerous it is.

7 Neo (Keanu Reeves)

'The Matrix' (1999)

Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) seems like a respectable member of society, but in his off time, he adopts the name Neo and works as a hacker. He discovers something called "The Matrix", and in trying to learn more, meets a man named Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), who offers to show him what that means. When Neo accepts, he awakens to find that the world he knows is a simulation created by sentient machines designed to keep humanity prisoners in their minds while their bodies are used as power sources.

Neo clicked with audiences thanks to how relatable he is. He begins the story as an awkward, shy individual who chooses to awaken to the truth rather than remain living a lie. Realizing how dire humanity's situation is, Neo risks his life by joining Morpheus' resistance against the machines, eventually unlocking the powers of "The One." Although he never expected to become such a powerful and messianic figure, Neo takes on the task head-on, eventually coming to represent humanity's greatest hope.

6 John McClane (Bruce Willis)

'Die Hard' (1988)

NYPD Detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) flies to Los Angeles to attend a Christmas party with his estranged wife, Holly. Unfortunately, terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) take over the building, hoping to steal over 600 million dollars in untraceable bearer bonds. McClane evades capture and does what he can to thwart Gruber's plans and inform the police of what is going on.

Whereas most of the best 1980s action heroes were muscular and almost superhuman in their exploits, McClane stands out because of how human he feels. He is well aware of his many faults as a policeman and a husband but still does his best to fix his mistakes and do his job. McClane also possesses a sardonic sense of humor, which leads to some badass and memorable one-liners as he taunts Gruber and his men while taking them down.

5 Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)

'X-Men' (2000)

Born with the X Gene, James Howlett (Hugh Jackman) develops mutant powers, including retractable bone claws, enhanced senses, a prolonged lifespan, and the ability to heal from any injury. In the late 20th century, now going under the name Logan, he is used in a project called Weapon X that bonds a super metal to his bones but also costs him his memories. Now making his living as a cage fighter, Logan eventually runs into Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Steward) and gets roped into joining his team of mutants, the X-Men.

Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine is perhaps the single most beloved character in a live-action comic book film. He is a character who wants nothing to do with the call to action, believing that his involvement only brings misery to those he cares about. Yet, no matter how hard he tries to avoid the call, he has a good heart beneath his rage, which always pulls him back. A loner at heart, Wolverine is loyal to a fault, meaning he will usually go into battle, no matter how much he wants to be away from it.

4 Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton)

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

While attending college in Los Angeles, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) works as a waitress. Her life changes for the worse when she is pursued by a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), an advanced robot sent back in time to kill her and prevent the birth of her son, who will lead humanity's resistance against sentient machines. Her only ally is a man named Kyle Reece (Michael Biehn), a resistance soldier sent to keep Sarah safe.

Sarah Connor begins The Terminator as an average young woman thrust into a damsel-in-distress situation. However, once she learns about what is going on, she takes charge of her life, learning how to fight and preparing herself to protect her son, humanity's future savior. By the time audiences see her again in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Sarah is a changed woman, forced to mature by circumstances beyond her power. Sarah is a bonafide action heroine, reluctantly becoming the soldier she needs to be to keep John safe.

3 Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver)

'Alien' (1979)

Serving as a warrant officer on the tug ship Nostromo, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is awoken from stasis alongside the rest of the crew when they receive a distress signal from a passing moon. While investigating, a strange lifeform attacks executive officer Kane (Sir John Hurt). Despite Ripley's attempts to maintain quarantine, Kane is brought onto the ship and killed by an aggressive parasite, which quickly matures and begins to hunt the crew.

Ripley is widely considered one of the greatest female characters in sci-fi and with good reason. Though she works the equivalent of a futuristic trucker job, Ripley approaches every situation with decisive action and a cool head. No one heeds her warnings, forcing her to step up and fight the violent alien by herself. Things get even better in the sequel, where Ripley stands her ground against sexist space marines, develops a strong maternal bond with an orphaned girl, and even goes toe-to-toe with a Xenomorph Queen.

2 Han Solo (Harrison Ford)

'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Amidst a galactic-spanning civil war, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his co-pilot, Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), work as smugglers using Han's ship, the Millennium Falcon. To pay off his debts to crime lord Jabba the Hutt (Larry Ward), Han agrees to transport Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) to the planet Alderan. This job ends up being more than he signed up for, leading Han to side with the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire.

Han Solo is a dashing rogue and the textbook example of a reluctant hero. He begins the story as a reckless, charismatic smuggler who cares only for his well-being and is willing to take big risks if the reward is worth it. Han's time with Luke helps him find a purpose bigger than himself, which leads to him aiding the young Jedi in one of the most iconic film climaxes. Throughout the original trilogy, Han remains an ally to Luke, admitting that, whether he likes it or not, he is now a part of this battle, and he'll see it through.

1 Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood)

'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001-2003)

On his uncle Bilbo's (Sir Ian Holm) 111th birthday, Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) receives a magic ring that allows its wearer to go invisible. The Wizard Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) identifies it as the One Ring of Sauron (Alan Howard), which contains a portion of the Dark Lord's soul and the majority of his power. This thrusts Frodo on a quest to destroy the ring before Sauron can reclaim it and use its power to conquer Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings movies are great and endlessly rewatchable, and a large part of their appeal is their central character. Frodo's strength as a hero comes from his humility and selflessness. He is far from the strongest of individuals and knows little about the world, but he is still willing to carry the ring and endanger his own life if it means potentially saving the lives of his fellow hobbits and the rest of the world. Frodo's empathy leads him to do risky things for others, like abandoning his allies to prevent them from being tempted by the ring and accepting the help of the ring's previous owner, Gollum (Andy Serkis), hoping to redeem him.

