Movies are meant to evoke something in the audience. Whether it's laughter, pain, melancholy, or any of the many emotions on the spectrum, film as a medium is meant to convey the intricacies of the ever-changing human existence. In many cases, movies can be very enjoyable experiences, whether they're uplifting dramas like Rocky or It's a Wonderful Life, hilarious comedies like Airplane! or Bridesmaids, or ambitious sci-fi adventures like Back to the Future or Inception.

Then again, some movies are quite powerful and thought-provoking but also demanding and even daunting. Movies like this year's Oscar frontrunner, The Brutalist, are undeniably spectacular, masterful achievements of the seventh art that impress and leave a mark on audiences. However, that doesn't necessarily make them enjoyable viewing experiences. This list will discuss movies that are highly regarded by audiences but not necessarily loved. Film lovers recognize their quality, craftsmanship, and overall importance to the medium without necessarily having a genuine passion for them.

10 'The Brutalist' (2024)

Directed by Brady Corbet