From the very early days of VFX magicians like Georges Méliès, visual effects have always been an essential part of cinema. Through highs and lows, they have evolved greatly over the decades. It's beyond astonishing to compare how movies looked a few decades ago, relying mostly on practical effects on an impressive scale, to how they look today thanks to cutting-edge CGI technology.

Throughout the years, there have been plenty of VFX-centric movies that have done nothing short of revolutionizing the industry. From revolutionary minds, these pictures marked a distinctive before and after in cinematic history. Whether they generated sharp technological advancements like The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers or used existing technology in innovative ways, like Star Wars, these groundbreaking films have defined what a film can look like.

10 The 'Lord of the Rings' Trilogy

Visual Effects by Jim Rygiel, Joe Letteri, Randall William Cook, Richard Taylor, Mark Stetson, and Alex Funke

It's not just because it's so visually stunning that Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings is generally regarded as one of the best trilogies of all time. Reaching triumphant narrative heights at an unprecedented scale, it tells the thrilling and enrapturing story of the war against the evil tyrant Sauron and the hobbits who set out to destroy the one object that will decide the future of Middle-Earth.

The trilogy was far grander and more ambitious than anything that had ever been done before, so its visual effects needed to be up to that same standard. With clever camera tricks, impressive technical effects, and revolutionary CGI (most notably "the first true CG superstar" in Andy Serkis's Gollum), Jackson and his dedicated team upped the ante when it came to VFX in massive blockbuster franchises. Particularly, Gollum marked a before-and-after for motion capture, raising the technique's profile and launching a new dawn for VFX throughout the 2000s.

9 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Visual Effects by Eric Barba, Steve Preeg, Burt Dalton, and Craig Barron

David Fincher has done it all, from subversive political thrillers to complex fantasy dramas like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The latter tells the story of the titular character, a man born under unusual circumstances, who springs into being as an elderly man and starts aging backward.

The movie is easily one of the best F. Scott Fitzgerald movie adaptations. Benjamin Button's success comes thanks in no small measure to the astonishing VFX that made Benjamin's face fully animated for the first hour of the movie and helped make Brad Pitt look more convincing in the remaining runtime. For the movie, a new technique called Emotion Capture was created, allowing filmmakers to make digitally-aided creations like Benjamin Button far more expressive and real. The film's stunning VFX were widely lauded, with the team behind them winning the 2009 Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

8 'Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope' (1977)

Visual Effects by John Stears, John Dykstra, Richard Edlund, Grant McCune, and Robert Blalack

George Lucas's Star Wars may just be the most iconic movie franchise of all time, and for good reason. Though it has expanded across all kinds of films and media, the original trilogy will perhaps always be the most treasured part of the franchise by fans. Thus, Episode IV — A New Hope will always have the honor of having had the biggest impact on the film industry at large.

The film had memorable characters, a terrifically paced story, and visual effects that were far ahead of their time. It was technologically innovative, using existing techniques and tools in ways so creative that only a mind like George Lucas's could have come up with such ideas. More impressively, A New Hope looked so good in every aspect that it remains the second highest-grossing movie of all time adjusted for inflation. The original film launched not only a massively successful franchise but an entirely new generation of fans who experienced the magic of cinema in new and awe-inspiring ways.

7 'Metropolis' (1927)

Visual Effects by Eugen Schüfftan

Even though the concept of VFX-centric movies is typically associated with modern blockbusters, there are plenty of visually stunning films back in cinema's silent era that re-defined the visual effects game. One such achievement was Fritz Lang's iconic German sci-fi epic Metropolis, about the rich son of a futuristic city's mastermind who falls in love with a working-class prophet.

Metropolis is about as close as sci-fi movies come to perfection, and Eugen Schüfftan's incredible visual effects play a large part in that. Schüfftan created a process that now carries his name, which employs mirrors to craft clever compositions and blend live-action material with miniatures and paintings. Metropolis is widely considered a milestone in science fiction, but its influence is equally powerful behind the scenes. Without Schüfftan's work as a visual magician, the sci-fi genre would probably not be what it is today.

Metropolis Release Date February 6, 1927 Director Fritz Lang Cast Alfred Abel , Gustav Fröhlich , Rudolf Klein-Rogge , Fritz Rasp , Theodor Loos , Erwin Biswanger Runtime 114 Writers Thea von Harbou , Fritz Lang

6 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Visual Effects by Stanley Kubrick

It's hard to believe that the legendary Stanley Kubrick only won one Oscar. More incredibly, his victory came for something no one would expect. Kubrick claimed the golden statuette for the visual effects of 2001: A Space Odyssey, his seminal sci-fi masterpiece about a spacecraft sent to Jupiter to investigate the origins of a mysterious artifact that's been found buried under the Moon's surface.

Engineered by visual effects master Douglas Trumbull and spearheaded by Kubrick himself, 2001 took nascent CGI technology and mixed it with traditional practical effects on a scale that had never been seen before. The film pushed the envelope on what films in the genre could look like, creating a shockingly immersive depiction of space that remains as spectacularly mind-blowing today as it was back then. Pretty much every subsequent space-set film, from Riddley Scott's Alien to Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity, is indebted to Kubrick's achievement in 2001.

2001: A Space Odyssey Release Date April 2, 1968 Director Stanley Kubrick Runtime 141 Cast Keir Dullea , Gary Lockwood , William Sylvester , Daniel Richter , Leonard Rossiter , Margaret Tyzack Writers Stanley Kubrick , Arthur C. Clarke

5 The New 'Planet of the Apes' Trilogy

Visual Effects by Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, R. Christopher White, Daniel Barrett, Erik Winquist, and Joel Whist

The rebooted Planet of the Apes trilogy is one of the best modern action franchises. It tells the story of the chimpanzee Caesar and how he leads his fellow apes to a new era. From the sci-fi spectacle of Rise of the Planet of the Apes to the post-apocalyptic tension of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes to the grand conclusion of War for the Planet of the Apes, this remains one of the most consistently great movie series of the 2010s.

As motion capture becomes increasingly common in the modern blockbuster landscape, celebrating the work of the massively talented team behind the VFX of this trilogy becomes even more important. The Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy broke new ground in this state-of-the-art technique with each new installment, bringing future filmmakers an invaluable tool for generating digitally-produced characters that look just like the real thing. At the heart of it all is mo-cap maestro Andy Serkis, whose portrayal of Caesar ranks among the finest acting achievements of the 2010s.

4 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Visual Effects by Dennis Muren, Stan Winston, Phil Tippett, and Michael Lantieri

Steven Spielberg has made many of the most iconic films in American cinema's history, and one of the most popular and influential is undoubtedly Jurassic Park. Based on Michael Crichton's sci-fi novel of the same name, the film follows pragmatic paleontologist Alan Grant, who is touring a near-complete theme park with live dinosaurs and is tasked with protecting two kids after a power failure unleashes the island's many dangerous predators.

Jurassic Park sparked a prolific franchise and influenced most sci-fi blockbusters that were released after it. Although its use of practical effects is some of the most incredible of the '90s, the thing that's most famous about its visuals is its use of cutting-edge CGI tech to create some of the most imposing and convincing dinosaurs the silver screen has ever seen. Spielberg invented the concept of the summer blockbuster with Jaws—another groundbreaking achievement in practical effects—but he doubtlessly perfected it with Jurassic Park, the godfather of many of the 21st century's most ambitious films.

3 'Tron' (1982)

Visual Effects by Richard Taylor and Harrison Ellenshaw

Nobody had ever seen anything like Steven Lisberger's underappreciated cyberpunk triumph, Tron. A sci-fi action film starring Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, it centers on a computer hacker who's abducted into the digital world and forced to participate in games where his only chance of escape is with the help of a heroic security program.

Even over four decades after its release, the movie is still remembered as one of Disney's most underrated live-action outings. Tron was the first to have lengthy sequences comprised almost entirely of CGI, which was unheard of back at the start of the '80s. The film is not only elevated by these dazzling sequences, which have aged beautifully, but it often places the whole weight of its narrative on them. As the years go by and a larger number of CGI-heavy movies get made, Tron's legacy becomes all the more valuable.

Tron Release Date July 9, 1982 Director Steven Lisberger Cast Jeff Bridges , Bruce Boxleitner , David Warner , Cindy Morgan , Barnard Hughes , Dan Shor Runtime 96 minutes Writers Steven Lisberger , Bonnie MacBird , Charles S. Haas

2 The 'Avatar' Movies

Visual Effects by Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Richard Baneham, Andrew R. Jones, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

It's fair to say that audiences back in 2009 had never seen visual effects that looked even remotely as impressive as the ones in James Cameron's Avatar. The original film follows a Marine torn between following his orders and protecting the world he's been dispatched to. Cameron then took a whopping 13-year break to make sure that existing technology allowed Avatar: The Way of Water to look like he envisioned. The result was a sequel that's even more visually breathtaking than its predecessor.

Avatar changed the game when it came to real-time motion capture and 3D visuals, and Way of Water came up with even more technological and practical innovations. Cameron has been at the forefront of VFX advancements ever since the start of his career, and his work on the Avatar movies is perhaps the most admirable of his filmography. The first Avatar launched the 3D craze of the early 2010s, with many movies attempting to imitate its spectacular visuals; however, few, if any, can hold a candle to Cameron's Herculean achievement.

1 'A Trip to the Moon' (1902)

Visual Effects by Georges Méliès

From 1896 to 1912, Georges Méliès made hundreds upon hundreds of short films that kept pushing the envelope in the VFX industry. This was back when cinema was more of a cool visual trick than a narrative art form, yet Méliès still found ways to tell entertaining stories through his pictures. His most famous work, and arguably his best, is A Trip to the Moon, about a group of astronomers who go on an adventure to the Moon.

Without Méliès's work, and particularly A Trip to the Moon, the world would probably not have sci-fi films or VFX-heavy blockbusters. Méliès was a magician, both literally and figuratively, and this thrilling, wildly imaginative and original movie is the pinnacle of his work in terms of direction, storytelling, and visual effects, which still look great even well over a century later. The director's craftsmanship and sheer visionary mind have made him a titan of the silver screen, whose work keeps inspiring entire generations of artists over a century later.

A Trip to the Moon Release Date September 1, 1902 Director Georges Méliès Cast Georges Méliès Runtime 9 minutes Writers Georges Méliès

