"No matter what they're charging to get in [to 'Armageddon],' it's worth more to get out."

The late Roger Ebert is widely considered by many to be the greatest film critic. Known for his relatable and dynamic reviews that offered thought-provoking ideas in a digestible manner, Ebert was the first film critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism.

Ebert was a supporter of cinema, but that doesn't mean he was a fan of every picture released in a given year. In fact, Ebert famously hated many films, and he wasn't afraid to write scathing reviews about them. His website even has a section dedicated to the films he hated most, many of which have become fan favorites.

'The Hot Chick' (2002)

Rob Schneider stars as a thief who accidentally switches bodies with a high school queen bee in Tom Brady's 2002 teen comedy The Hot Chick. Anna Faris and Rachel McAdams also star and are frankly the main reason to stay.

The Hot Chick received scathing reviews from critics. Ebert famously loathed it, stating he didn't walk out of it "through superhuman effort of the will" and declaring it "too vulgar for anyone under 13, and too dumb for anyone over 13." Audiences were much kinder to The Hot Chick; it has high ratings on Prime Video, where its currently streaming, and was a box office success during its original release. The film is best remembered for Faris' performance and for being McAdams' breakthrough before Mean Girls. And while it may never be among the all-time best teen films, it's an entertaining and sufficiently funny time at the movies.

'Spice World' (1997)

The Spice Girls were on top of the world in the late 90s. Their fame transcended the music business, leading them to star in their own movie, 1997's Spice World. The group plays fictional versions of themselves, and the film features them in several extraordinary events before they perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

Critics universally panned Spice World. Ebert dismissed it entirely, writing that the girls' "principal distinguishing characteristic is that they have different names." Alas, Spice World was a box-office success, cementing the Spice Girls as timeless pop culture icons. Spice World has since been re-evaluated by critics, who have praised its meta-humor and now consider it a time capsule that perfectly captures a specific moment in the '90s conscience.

'Constantine' (2005)

Keanu Reeves stars in Francis Lawrence's 2005 superhero horror film Constantine. Loosely based on the eponymous DC character, Constantine centers on John Constantine, a cynical and chain-smoking demon hunter who becomes involved in a fight between angels and demons while helping a policewoman locate her missing twin. Rachel Weisz, Djimon Hounsou, and Tilda Swinton also star.

Constantine received negative reviews from critics, who criticized the deviations from the source material despite praising the visuals and production values. Ebert ridiculed the film, mocking its premise and using his famous sardonic tone to point out the flaws in the plot. Still, the film was a box office hit, grossing over $200 million worldwide. Constantine has aged well, however, with its hefty theological themes becoming more celebrated, especially during the so-called "golden age of superheroes." Fans of the character might not be entirely on board with the on-screen changes, but even they can't deny Reeves does a good job with the character.

'Armageddon' (1998)

Bruce Willis was at the height of his career when he starred in Michael Bay's 1998 incredible disaster film Armageddon. The plot follows a crew of drillers sent to space to destroy an asteroid before it destroys Earth. Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Steve Buscemi, Owen Wilson, and Liv Tyler round up the film's impressive ensemble.

Armageddon was never a prestige film, and it never tried to be. On the contrary, it knew exactly what it was: a loud and dumb but wholly entertaining action setpiece elevated by Willis' ridiculous charisma. However, not everyone appreciated its approach, including Roger Ebert, who called it "an assault on the eyes, the ears, the brain, common sense, and the human desire to be entertained." Still, Armageddon was a massive hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1998. It remains a fan favorite, not only for its overblown action sequences but also because of its admittedly cheesy but still-iconic theme song, Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

'Resident Evil' (2002) & 'Resident Evil: Apocalypse' (2004)

The Resident Evil franchise lived and died with Milla Jovovich. Despite being a loose-at-best adaptation of its acclaimed source material, the series survived for over a decade, spawning six films that over-complicated a ridiculously simplistic premise. However, they gave their audience what they wanted, delivering on the increasingly senseless setpieces and zombie fun that made them a successful brand in the first place. Jovovich was at the center of it all, the pillar that kept the whole thing from crumbling down.

Resident Evil was never a critical darling, but few critics hated it more than Roger Ebert. He hilariously said the zombies in the first movie walked "with the lurching shuffle of a drunk trying to skate through urped Slushees to the men's room." Alas, the franchise's fans were loyal to the end, helping it get past $1 billion at the international box office across all six films. Modern attempts to relaunch Resident Evil have resulted in increasingly awful movies and shows, giving cause to look at Jovovich's series with new and appreciative eyes.

'The Village' (2004)

M. Night Shyamalan's movies are notoriously divisive; fans and critics either love or hate them, with no middle ground. His polarizing reputation arguably began with his 2004 movie The Village, which stars an impressive ensemble led by Joaquin Phoenix and Bryce Dallas Howard. The plot centers on the titular village, located beyond a secluded forest inhabited by dangerous creatures, which the locals fear above everything.

The Village's twist was instantly controversial, with many praising its daringness while others decried it as dumb and anti-climactic. Ebert fell in the latter category, claiming that calling the ending "an anticlimax" would be "an insult not only to climaxes but to prefixes." However, The Village had its fans, who defended it fiercely and made it a box office success during its original run. Over the years, that group has only increased in number, especially in recent years and amidst a progressively formulaic cinematic landscape where uncompromising films like Shyamalan's are becoming increasingly rarer.

'Flashdance' (1983)

Ending dance scene

Few 80s films are as iconic or influential as Adrian Lyne's romantic dance film Flashdance. The epitome of 80s culture, Flashdance stars Jennifer Beals as Alex, an eighteen-year-old welder living in a converted warehouse who dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

Flashdance boasts one of the most absurd premises ever, and critics quickly pointed it out. Ebert echoed what many of his peers said about the film, calling it "great sound and flashdance, signifying nothing." However, fans have always been kind to Flashdance, turning it into a box-office smash and one of the most famous and recognizable films of the 80s. Beals' star-making performance and the film's now-iconic soundtrack, including the songs "Maniac" and the Oscar-winning "Flashdance... What a Feeling," further ensured the film's enduring legacy.

'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

The 1995 neo-noir thriller The Usual Suspects features an ensemble cast including Benicio del Toro, Gabriel Byrne, and Chazz Palminteri. Told through a series of flashbacks during a police interrogation, the film tells the story of a gang of criminals led to a boat by a criminal mastermind known as Kayser Söze.

Unlike many of Ebert's most hated movies, The Usual Suspects received considerable acclaim from critics and audiences, who praised its suspenseful and twisty screenplay and the performances of its ensemble. However, Ebert criticized the film's convoluted plot and ultimately suggested the film believed itself more intelligent than it actually was. Still, it's safe to say Ebert is an outlier in that assessment; The Usual Suspects won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 1996. It remains highly regarded for its ambitious narrative, with many considering it a masterclass in mystery and tension. In 2016, the Writers Guild of America named it 35 on their 101 Greatest Screenplays list.

