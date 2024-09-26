Rotten Tomatoes is the most widely trusted review-aggregate in popular media, but it shouldn't necessarily be treated as a supreme authority. Although it pulls a ton of reviews from the internet to calculate its scores, the way each one gets evaluated is inherently misleading. Each review is basically counted as a positive or negative, thumbs up or thumbs down, destroying any nuance that these critiques might have about what parts of the movie work and which don't. Any negative review is counted as if the reviewer said it should have zero stars, and the positive reviews count as if the reviewer gave the movie four stars. Since most movies are neither pitiful nor masterworks, this proves a difficult system to trust. Does a 100% mean that most critics think the movie is merely decent, or that they think it's incredible? One cannot be sure. Likewise, while some of the greatest movies of all time boast exceptionally high scores on the website (The Godfather has a 97%, 8 1/2 has 97%, Seven Samurai has 100%, etc.), there are some other classics that have scores that are noticeably lower than their acclaimed reputations would have you expect. For instance, Taxi Driver, Midnight Cowboy, and Amadeus all have an 89% Tomatometer score when they should be at least somewhere in the 90s.

But it's one thing to have a score that should be higher; it's another thing to have a score that is so low that the reader wonders which reviewers Rotten Tomatoes is using for its data in the first place. A movie doesn't have to be a masterpiece to be underestimated, and there are more than just these ten that have been short-shrifted by the trusted website. Some movies that aren't great but are still pretty decent have scores that make them look awful (or as the website puts it, "rotten"); and some movies that are great have been scored as good. Although determining the quality of a film is subjective, the scores for the following movies (ranked in descending order based on their Tomatometer scores) feel way off.

10 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Image via Universal Studios

The Deer Hunter is one of the greatest military movies of all time. It launched the career of director Michael Cimino, won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, gave Meryl Streep her first Oscar nomination, landed Christopher Walken a much-deserved Best Supporting Actor win, and more. This epic shows the horrible effects (physical and psychological) that the Vietnam war had on its soldiers, specifically focusing on a few steel workers from Pennsylvania.

This epic is widely considered a masterpiece, which merits a score in at least the mid-90s. For some reason, however, it only has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Critic's Consesus claims that "its greatness is blunted by its length and one-sided point of view," but the length is perfect and its depiction of the conflict from the American side does not detract from the film's anti-war stance. The Deer Hunter emphasizes Vietnam's meaninglessness and this country's inability to help its soldiers cope with a war that we started. A score in the low 90s or high 80s would have been too low, but the mid-80s is just misleading.

The Deer Hunter An in-depth examination of the ways in which the Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of several friends in a small steel mill town in Pennsylvania. Release Date December 8, 1978 Director Michael Cimino Runtime 183 minutes

Watch on Netflix

9 'A Clockwork Orange' (1972)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Image via Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick's futuristic satire A Clockwork Orange was very controversial upon its initial release. After hearing that some violent crimes were inspired by it, Kubrick himself removed it from British theaters. For any time period, it comes across as cold and dark, so it's not exactly shocking that some critics didn't (and still don't) give it a very warm reception. At this point, however, the nay-sayers occupy a small minority. Critical re-evaluations of this incredible movie places it in the class of perfect science fiction films.

An 86% on Rotten Tomatoes would be understandable back in the 70s (though the website didn't exist yet), but it doesn't make sense today. Adapted from the Anthony Burgess novel, A Clockwork Orange should have a score in the upper nineties; anything less makes it seem as though too many people focused too hard on the "ultraviolence" and not enough on its fascinating explorations of morality, free will, the media, and criminal punishment.

A Clockwork Orange In the future, a sadistic gang leader is imprisoned and volunteers for a conduct-aversion experiment, but it doesn't go as planned. Release Date December 19, 1971 Director Stanley Kubrick Runtime 136 mins

Rent on Amazon

8 'Gladiator' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Image via Universal Pictures

Gladiator is Ridley Scott's extremely rewatchable Best-Picture winner about a Roman general (Russell Crowe) who is sold into slavery after his family is killed. He is turned into a gladiator, which is pretty lucky given all his training on the battlefield. The exhilarating action is matched by its emotional power, as Maximus, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), and Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) anchor this film with excellent performances. Phoenix was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and Crowe won for Best Actor.

Despite all this, Rotten Tomatoes has given it an 80%. Upon further inspection, the review aggregate used 259 reviews to come up with this number, which is proof that more does not mean better. The Critics Consesus is baffling, claiming that "not everyone will be entertained by Gladiator's glum revenge story." Apparently the website has it in for films that start with tragedy, even when it's plausible. To emphasize the problem here, an 80% is a B-minus in school. Gladiator is no B-minus (though its upcoming sequel probably will be).

Gladiator A former Roman General sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery. Release Date May 5, 2000 Director Ridley Scott Runtime 155 minutes

Watch on Amazon

7 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Widely regarded as arguably the greatest horror movie of all time, The Exorcist was admittedly quite the controversy when it came out. Its depiction of violence, demons, and the possession of a young girl were shocking. The special effects were so convincing that some people believed what they were seeing, and some became ill from the spectacle of it all. The movie was much more than shock value, though. Equally shocking is the fact that it has a paltry 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Exorcist was the first horror film to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, which is one heck of an achievement. The acclaim this movie received is a testament to how director William Friedkin's documentary-like style and his actors' performances elevated this material to suspenseful and symbolic heights that horror movies have rarely reached since. It still holds up over 50 years later, so this score of 78% is nowhere near representative of the film's power and influence on its genre.

The Exorcist When a young girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two Catholic priests to save her life. Release Date December 26, 1973 Director William Friedkin Runtime 122 minutes

Watch on Max

6 'Sophie's Choice' (1982)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Image Via Universal

Sophie's Choice has one of Meryl Streep's greatest performances, but it's also one of her best movies as a whole. She plays a Polish woman who recently immigrated to Brooklyn post WWII and eventually tells of her unimaginably tragic past. Adapted for the screen and directed by Alan J. Pakula, this movie has the psychological complexity that one would expect from a good novel. It was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and won Streep Best Actress.

Yet Rotten Tomatoes only has it at a 74%, as if it's only pretty good. Sophie's Choice is a rare example of when the movie rivals its source material. As acclaimed critic Roger Ebert wrote, "Sometimes when you've read the novel, it gets in the way of the images on the screen [...] That didn't happen with me during 'Sophie's Choice', because the movie is so perfectly cast and well-imagined that it just takes over and happens to you." The craft on display merits a Tomatometer score in at least the high 80s.

Sophie's Choice Sophie is the survivor of Nazi concentration camps, who has found a reason to live with Nathan, a sparkling if unsteady American Jew obsessed with the Holocaust. Release Date March 4, 1983 Director Alan J. Pakula Runtime 150 Minutes

Watch on Tubi

5 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Image via 20th Century Fox

One of Robin Williams's most beloved films, Mrs. Doubtfire is about a voice actor who loses custody of his children to his ex-wife. In order to spend more time with his kids, he pretends to be a nanny using some excellent makeup and an impressive accent. Along the way, Mr. Hillard learns how to cook, clean, and be a responsible father. It's one hilarious scenario after the next. The plot is emotionally strong as well, helping the viewer understand everyone's point of view.

Should ex-husbands dress up as nannies to defy the court of law? No, but Mrs. Doubtfire is one of the better divorce movies out there, as it's much more about acceptance and moving on than trying to show parents getting back together. It's still a comedy classic that deserves much more than a 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. With an absolutely perfect comedy performance from Williams and some truly touching scenes that make this more than just silliness, Mrs. Doubtfire deserves a much higher percentage.

Mrs. Doubtfire After a bitter divorce, an actor disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children held in custody by his former wife. Release Date November 24, 1993 Director Chris Columbus Runtime 125 minutes

Watch on Hulu

4 '9 to 5' (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

Image via 20th Century Studios

9 to 5 is a comedy about three women who get mistreated by their boss in the workplace. After a misunderstanding, they wind up tying him up as their prisoner and pretending that he's just on vacation until they can properly blackmail him. It's pretty astonishing to see just how much this movie still gets right about the workplace, including sexual harassment, unequal pay, getting screwed out of promotions, and something as simple as grown women being called "girls."

This film may stumble a bit in the middle, but it was so far ahead of its time and accurate in its depiction of sexism that a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes just doesn't cut it. Country legend Dolly Parton was especially praised for her performance, as well as the song she wrote for this specific film. There were some other great ideas this movie called attention to (including flexible hours) that companies could still get better at implementing. 9 to 5 was a game changer, and should be respected as such.

9 to 5 Three women working in a corporate office grow tired of dealing with their misogynistic boss and his oppressive management style. Bonded by mutual discontent, they devise a whimsical plan to kidnap him and run the office on their own terms. As they implement progressive changes, the office becomes a model of efficiency and fairness, all while they navigate the comedic complexities of keeping their scheme a secret. Release Date December 19, 1980 Director Colin Higgins Runtime 109 Minutes

Rent on Amazon

3 'Mother!' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Image via Paramount Pictures

Some people overstay their welcome, and Mother! is the epitome of that. Jennifer Lawrence plays the wife of a novelist (Javier Bardem) who keeps letting more and more strangers into the house. It almost sounds like a comedy, but it plays much more like a horror film. This wild, heavily allegorical work is so rich with meaning that it seems that viewers can find a new and exciting interpretation upon every rewatch.

That doesn't make this a tour-de-force, necessarily, but so much is going on that it's kind of hard to tell just how brilliant it is from a first or even second viewing. This alone makes Mother! one of the best movies about invading someone's privacy and one of the most fascinating films of the 2010s. Yet Rotten Tomatoes gave this film a 68%, which doesn't at all reflect how much this film reveals about the human condition and our impact on the planet. Though some critics might have found it too ambitious, too much of Mother! is perfectly executed to be shrugged off as just "okay."

Mother! (2017) A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. Release Date September 13, 2017 Director Darren Aronofsky Runtime 115 minutes

Watch on Pluto

2 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 47%

Image via Warner Bros.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is one of the big three Jim Carrey movies that launched his movie career in 1994, and it's the best of them. Somehow, though, it only has a 47% on Rotten Tomatoes. Carrey may be something of an acquired taste, but this is just ridiculous. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is a hilarious take on the detective mystery, and anyone familiar with its tropes should be able to appreciate this movie's eccentric take on the genre.

Among other things, pet-detective Ace poses as a delivery man who doesn't care about the quality of his packages, trains his pets to hide from his suspicious landlord, enunciates words as only he can, and gets into a fist fight with a mascot during a football game. If Dumb and Dumber (which is overlong and much less consistently funny) has a 68% and The Mask has a rather high 80%, then Ace Ventura: Pet Detective surely deserves better.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective A goofy detective specializing in animals goes in search of the missing mascot of the Miami Dolphins. Release Date February 4, 1994 Director Tom Shadyac Runtime 86 minutes

Watch on Amazon

1 'Yes Man' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 46%

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Most romantic comedies aren't vying for Best Picture nominations, and Yes Man is surely no Annie Hall, but a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes makes this movie sound like it's garbage. On the contrary, this rom-com is one of Jim Carrey's funniest movies. Reeling from a divorce, an introverted bank loan officer is convinced to go to a seminar that convinces him that he has to say "yes" to everything in order to change his life for the better.

Things get pretty crazy from there, as Carl gets himself into some funny scenarios that show him to live life to the fullest. His romance with Allison (a charming Zooey Deschanel) is very entertaining, and there are plenty of moments when Carrey gets to let loose as only he can. This is a decent and uplifting movie that deserves at least twenty more percentage points. The score is based on a whopping 156 reviews, and apparently most of them are harsh.

Yes Man Release Date December 9, 2008 Director Peyton Reed Runtime 104

Watch on Max

NEXT: Every Movie From the 2000s With 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, Ranked