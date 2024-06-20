When a movie ends, it is essential that it close on a high note. Or at least, a note that corresponds with the film’s story, themes, and characters. There are some films, such as Rogue One or The Lone Ranger, that have middling beginnings or bad story beats but can be redeemed thanks to a great climax or ending moment. There are some films that just plain stink all the way through. And then there are those who showcase promising potential but are let down thanks to disappointing endings.

They can go directly against the messaging that the film has set up; others introduce twists that are utterly nonsensical and flip the film on its axis. They can either be a troublesome suggestion from a studio executive or a well-meaning but badly executed final stroke from the director or screenwriter. If an audience member watches enough films, they can learn just as much from a bad movie as they can from a good one. And some films can show how a promising setup can all be for naught thanks to a terrible conclusion.

10 'Hancock' (2008)

Directed by Peter Berg

Hancock begins as a hilarious parody of the superhero movie by showing a hero who does not fit into the typical superhero character format. Hancock (Will Smith) is Los Angeles’ only superhero, but while he does have a genuinely impressive power set, he’s also a rude, alcoholic bum who doesn’t even wear a costume. Hated by the citizens of LA due to his attitude and “heroics” causing needless damage, he decides to improve his image after saving publicist Ray Embrey (Jason Bateman) from an oncoming train.

As the story progresses, Hancock begins to genuinely evolve as a hero and person, becoming close to Ray’s family. But then it’s revealed that Ray’s wife, Mary (Charlize Theron), is a superhuman like Hancock and that they are both immortals from another plane of existence that used to be married. If the movie had kept to the premise of being a funny deconstruction of the superhero myth instead of a dramatic, borderline existentialist drama by the end, it would be seen as one of the funniest superhero movies ever made.

9 'The Number 23' (2007)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

While Joel Schumacher may be best known for his controversial Batman movies, he was a talented filmmaker in his own right. But while The Number 23 begins as an admirable attempt to create a suspenseful mystery, it falls apart thanks to a disappointingly mediocre resolution. Jim Carrey stars as Walter Sparrow, a man who is given a book on his birthday entitled The Number 23. The book itself is a mystery novel revolving around a detective obsessed with the idea that all events in existence are connected to the number 23.

As he reads the book, he begins to notice the story has strong parallels to his own life and becomes increasingly paranoid as he endeavors to find the book’s unknown, elusive author, Topsy Kretts. But in the end, it’s revealed that Walter actually wrote the book himself before giving himself amnesia. It’s a disappointingly mundane reveal to an otherwise engaging mystery.

8 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

Sometimes a studio note can help your film find its footing. But other times, it can stick out like a sore thumb. In this Wes Craven classic, the teenagers living on Elm Street find themselves stalked and killed by the spirit of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a dead child murderer who attacks them in their dreams. Only Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) can stop him, but how well she succeeded was changed in the final cut.

In the original script, she was simply supposed to wake up to see her friends alive, and well, the whole film has been nothing more than a dream. But wanting the film to continue as a franchise, the studio forced Craven to film a new ending with the kids kidnapped by Freddy once again and Nancy’s mom caught in one of the worst special effects kills in horror history. While we wouldn’t have gotten the highs and lows of the rest of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise without it, most fans will admit it’s a schlocky, sequel-baity ending to an otherwise great slasher.

7 'Beau is Afraid' (2023)

Directed by Ari Aster

Following his horror hits, Hereditary and Midsommar, director Ari Aster gave us this existentialist dark comedy. The title character (Joaquin Phoenix) is a kind but anxious and lonely man traveling to his abusive mother’s (Patti LuPone) funeral. What follows is a surreal, darkly funny odyssey wherein Beau faces an excessive number of horrors and fears that serve as metaphors for his sad existence.

As Beau seems to have faced his fears, the film concludes with an absolutely crazy climax. Beau discovers that not only is his mother alive, but he also has a twin brother living in his mother’s attic, and his father is a grotesque monster. After seemingly killing his mom and escaping with his life, he is suddenly put on trial for questionable reasons and is sentenced to death. While much of the film was dark and surreal, the ending gets outright insane and feels less like a culmination of ideas and more like the writer just wants to absolutely make sure our hero doesn’t get anything even close to a happy ending.

6 'The Village' (2004)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

The films of director M. Night Shyamalan have ranged from thought-provoking masterpieces to some of the worst movies ever made. The famous twists in his films have often been bent one way or another, but the twist ending to The Village truly ranks among his worst. In a remote 19th-century Pensylvanian village, a small group of people try to survive the wrath of a group of mysterious creatures living in the woods.

Up until the twist, it works well as a suspenseful, if somewhat generic, folk horror film that deals with paranoia and the fear of intrusion upon this isolated community. But then the third act reveals that The Village is not a period piece but rather set in the then-modern day of 2004. The village itself is a coping mechanism created by a former history professor to hide others from the traumas of modern society, and the evil predators aren’t actually real. Much like The Number 23, it’s a disappointingly mundane explanation that pulls the rug from the audience’s feet, and not in a good way for everybody.

5 'The Wolverine' (2013)

Directed by James Mangold

It may have been a drastic improvement to Hugh Jackman’s previous solo Wolverine film, but The Wolverine still didn’t quite stick the landing. Summoned to Japan to the dying bedside of Ichiro Yashida (Haruhiko Yamanouchi), a man he saved in WW2, Logan (Hugh Jackman) is suddenly stripped of his healing abilities. With the help of Ichiro’s granddaughter, Mariko (Tao Okamoto), Logan must now evade the Yakuza, figure out who stole his immortality, and resolve the Yashida family’s shady activities.

Drawing heavily from Frank Miller’s run on the Wolverine comics, wherein he traveled to Japan and fought ninjas, samurai, and warlords, The Wolverine does show Logan’s awesome qualities. Unfortunately, the PG-13 rating, infamously terrible green screen, and a generic climax that introduced a terrible-looking villain brought the film down from the heights it was promised. Thankfully, director/writer James Mangold learned from this film's faults and went on to direct Logan, still considered one of the best superhero movies ever made.

4 'War of the Worlds' (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

This is the rare example of a film based on a book that may have followed its inspiration a little too closely. Loosely based on the H.G. Wells classic, War of the Worlds follows New Jersey dockworker Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) spending time with his estranged kids, only for their bonding to be interrupted by alien invaders. Ferrier and his kids find themselves in the middle of a fight between humanity and the alien forces that seek to terraform the Earth.

Much of this film’s emotional subtext is built around, as Spielberg described, the prevailing fear that many Americans felt after the September 11 attacks. After all, a society brought to its potential destruction thanks to invading forces is a classic sci-fi concept. Unfortunately, the metaphor falls flat because the film sticks to the ending of the original novel - the aliens being defeated thanks to dying from exposure to common Earth bacteria. In the book’s context, it was an interesting ending that left the lingering threat of a second invasion unclear. In this film’s context, it’s a big fat copout.

3 'Remember Me' (2010)

Directed by Allen Coulter

Remember Me was certainly not afraid to deal with some of the more stressful aspects of life, such as bullying, grief, and depression. But the infamous gut-punch of an ending felt less like a shocking culmination and more like a last-minute attempt for the writers to try to add more trauma to its characters. Tyler (Robert Pattinson) is a burnout New York student trying to deal with the suicide of his older brother, taking care of his little sister, and falling in love with fellow student Ally (Emilie de Ravin).

The film ends with Tyler going to meet his dad at his office, as the date is revealed to be September 11, 2001. The camera pans out of Tyler standing in his father’s office, and it’s revealed to be the World Trade Center. Taking a real-life terrorist attack and using it as a dramatic twist ending is not only insulting to the victims of said real-life attacks; it’s also just a jarring story beat that will leave the audience with a bad taste in their mouths.

2 'Last Night in Soho' (2019)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Director Edgar Wright is a masterful director and writer, and his films are often the tightest-composed in film history. But Last Night in Soho attempted to balance homages to Giallo horror, insightful social commentary, and complicated character work in a manner that needed one more rewrite to fully gel. Eloise (Thomazin McKenzie) is a young woman going to study fashion design in London. A lover of 1960s fashion and music, she’s initially excited when she begins to have vivid dreams of a young woman named Sadie (Anya Taylor-Joy), only to discover she may have been murdered by her pimp Jack (Matt Smith) and that Thomasin may be next.

Throughout the first two acts, it has a strong message about how the idolization of the past can often blind people to its cruel realities and injustices (in this case, London in the 1960s and its treatment of women). But then it’s revealed that Jack didn’t murder Sadie—Sadie killed him, murdered multiple (admittedly not entirely innocent) people, and is now living out her old age by subletting Eloise’s room. This radical character reveal left the ending muddled, with its message lost for many in the mix.

1 'Now You See Me' (2013)

Directed by Luis Leterrier

Now You See Me is a crime thriller following a group of modern-day Robin Hoods called The Four Horsemen—stage magicians that use their theatrical ingenuity to steal money from banks and insurance companies and give it to their audiences. All the while FBI agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo), Interpol agent Alma Frey (Melanie Laurent), and former magician turned debunker Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman) attempt to solve their tricks and stop them in their tracks, even if it may be all part of a larger plan from an unseen figure.

With a strong cast, impressive illusions, and strong, anarchistic themes, Now You See Me had the potential to become a criminal hit. And then we get the twist that Agent Rhodes was the one who orchestrated the entire affair as revenge for the people and companies that contributed to his father’s death. Even ignoring the ridiculous leaps in logic that would be needed for the timelines to fit together, there was literally nothing in his character to even mildly imply that he was helping them.