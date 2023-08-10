Have you ever watched a movie and felt stressed out or anxious because of the characters and situations, even though you know it's all fiction? There's something about witnessing a protagonist make terrible life decisions that taps into our own fears and worries.

RELATED: The 10 Most Badass Characters in Western Dramas, Ranked

The good folks over at Reddit recently discussed movies featuring self-destructive main characters - those who seem hellbent on sabotaging themselves and their lives. From crime thrillers like Fargo to psychological thrillers like Black Swan, these are 10 such movies.

10 'Fargo' (1996)

Mentioned by Redditor Open-Cream2823, Fargo follows Jerry Lundegaard, a car salesman in Minneapolis who hatches a plan to have his wife kidnapped to extort a large ransom from his wealthy father-in-law. Jerry is a self-destructive protagonist caught in a web of deception and bad decisions. His get-rich-quick scheme and willingness to put his wife in danger show how his selfish greed and ambition lead to disastrous consequences.

Even as the kidnapping unravels, Jerry continues to make poor choices that doom those around him and ultimately seal his own fate. By the film’s end, Jerry’s ruinous actions have inflicted a terrible toll. His story serves as a sobering cautionary tale of how one person’s unethical behavior and refusal to come clean can have ripple effects that spread far and wide.

9 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Image via A24

Uncut Gems is a wild ride following Howard Ratner, a charismatic New York City jeweler with a gambling addiction, suggested by Redditor Helloimafanoffiction. Howard makes some big bets that continuously spiral out of control, threatening to destroy his business, family, and everything he's built. You watch in suspense as Howard sinks deeper into dangerous territory with each risky gamble and loan he takes out.

His self-destructive behavior and refusal to learn from his mistakes become increasingly frustrating yet captivating. By the end, you find yourself completely immersed in the mayhem, desperately hoping for Howard to catch a break. Adam Sandler delivers an effective performance, using his comedic talents to make Howard's poor decision-making and delusional optimism somewhat endearing.

8 'Black Swan' (2010)

In Black Swan suggested by Redditor babs82222, Nina is an aspiring ballet dancer with a major case of perfectionism. Her passion for dance leads to her big break when she lands the lead role in Swan Lake. However, the role requires her to portray both the innocent White Swan and the sensual Black Swan.

RELATED: 10 Tragic Movies & Shows About Ballerinas

She sees the Black Swan as a threat to her identity as the perfect, prim ballerina. Her self-destructive tendencies emerge as she tries desperately to master the role. She injures herself, hallucinates, and descends into paranoia. Nina’s turbulent journey is a haunting depiction of the dark side of ambition and the human struggle for freedom in the face of the limitations we place on ourselves.

7 'Election' (1999)

Election is a dark comedy starring Reese Witherspoon as Tracy Flick, an overachieving high school student running for student body president. Tracy seems determined to win at all costs, even if it means destroying anyone in her path. Redditor nate6259 complimented the movie saying it's "such a unique movie, very entertaining."

Tracy manipulates and sabotages the other candidates to improve her own chances of winning. She rips down campaign posters, spreads rumors, and works behind the scenes to undermine her opponents. Her single-minded ambition and win-at-all-costs attitude make her a self-destructive protagonist. Election is a smart, quirky film that serves as a warning about the dangers of unchecked ambition and obsession.

6 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Image via United Artists

Leaving Las Vegas follows alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter Ben Sanderson, played by Nicolas Cage, who has lost everything due to his addiction. He heads to Las Vegas to drink himself to death. On the way there, he meets Sera, a prostitute played by Elisabeth Shue, who sees the good in Ben and falls in love with him. Despite Sera’s best efforts to save Ben, his self-destructive behavior spirals out of control.

This poignant film mentioned by Redditor UtahUtopia is a sobering look at the devastating effects of alcoholism and addiction. Cage gives one of his finest dramatic performances as the troubled Ben, earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. His raw, emotional performance makes the film at times difficult to watch, as we see Ben throw away every opportunity Sera gives him for a chance at redemption.

5 'Scarface' (1983)

Image via Universal Pictures

Scarface, mentioned by Redditor Blues_Jazz28 portrays the rise and fall of Cuban immigrant Tony Montana in 1980s Miami. After arriving in Florida as a refugee, Tony builds a criminal empire through ruthless violence and drug trafficking. However, his lavish lifestyle and out-of-control ego ultimately prove to be his downfall.

RELATED: 10 of The Most Epic Climactic Shootouts of All Time

Al Pacino delivers an iconic performance as the hot-tempered Tony Montana. His excessive and volatile personality defines the tone of the film. As Tony's power and wealth grow exponentially, so does his reckless behavior and poor decision-making. His self-destructive tendencies spiral into madness, fueled by a dangerous combination of ego, greed, drugs and paranoia.

4 'Blow' (2001)

Image via New Line Cinema

Blow starring Johnny Depp is an underrated biographical film about George Jung, one of the biggest cocaine smugglers in the U.S. during the 1970s. The film chronicles Jung's rise from small-time marijuana dealer to a major player in the cocaine trade. You follow Jung from his early days selling pot to eventually teaming up with the Medellín Cartel to smuggle cocaine into the country.

Depp delivers a fantastic performance as the charismatic yet self-destructive Jung. While his lavish lifestyle is enticing, you can't help but witness his poor decision-making and how his obsession with money and status ultimately leads to his downfall. By the end, his past catches up to him, leaving him alone to face the consequences of his actions.

3 'Downfall' (2004)

Downfall chronicles the final days of Adolf Hitler in his Berlin bunker at the end of World War II. Bruno Ganz delivers a haunting performance as the increasingly unhinged Führer, ranting and raving at his generals as the Soviet forces close in. As the reality of defeat sets in, Hitler descends into delusion. He believes imaginary armies will come and rescue him, even as the Russians are right outside. His erratic behavior and nonsensical military orders show how his self-destructive tendencies and disconnect from reality ultimately led to his downfall and demise.

This film suggested by Redditor -Some__Random- is a gripping historical drama that provides insight into Hitler's psyche during his final days. His self-destructive nature and unwillingness to face hard truths prove to be his undoing, leading to a climactic end in that Berlin bunker. The film is a sobering look at how absolute power can lead to madness.

2 'Filth' (2013)

Image via Maven Pictures

In Filth, James McAvoy, played by Bruce Robertson is a corrupt and self-destructive detective in Edinburgh. Bruce indulges in reckless and decadent behavior, abusing his authority and manipulating those around him for his own amusement. Bruce’s deviant lifestyle and poor decision-making ultimately lead to his downfall. His erratic behavior causes issues in his personal and professional life, damaging relationships and threatening his career.

REALTED: The Best Crime Movies on Netflix Right Now

Filth serves as a character study of Bruce's rapid decline into darkness. The film highlights how his cruel actions and self-centered mindset contribute to his own suffering and isolation. Bruce's story is a tragic cautionary tale of how selfish and unethical behavior can have dire consequences. His self-destruction depicts how immorality and vice can poison the human spirit. It is a disturbing yet compelling film suggested by Redditor merlijnpol, that provides insight into the psychology of vice and moral depravity.

1 'Fight Club' (1999)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Fight Club, mentioned by Redditor International_Win375, is an 1999 American thriller that follows the story of the Narrator, who was self-destructive due to his disillusionment with consumerist society and his struggle with existential emptiness. His mundane existence and repressed emotions led him to create an alter ego, Tyler Durden, as an outlet for his suppressed anger and desire for change.

Through the underground fight club, the Narrator sought a cathartic release, rejecting societal norms and embracing violence as a means to break free from his suffocating routine. However, this self-destructive path ultimately drove him toward an internal battle with Tyler, representing his fractured psyche, resulting in a shocking realization of his own destructive tendencies.

NEXT: The 10 Scariest Horror Movie Characters, According to Reddit