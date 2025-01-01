Oftentimes, even if a movie is bad, major film studios will try their absolute hardest to market it and sell it to audiences so that they can break even on the profits. And sure, they might be bad, but everyone is different and some will be sure to enjoy it, right? This is generally the case with every movie ever made, especially if something is someone's passion project, no matter how bad it is.

Unfortunately, there are a few really bad apples that nobody cared about, not even the people behind them. Whether it's because of a rough development process or because the prospect was just too awful to be considered profitable, the filmmakers ultimately had no choice but to pull the plug on these movies and suck up the negative feedback they knew would be coming. These are the worst movies that were sent out to die, that not even the major film studios handling them felt would be successful.

1 'Tolkien' (2019)

Directed by Dome Karukoski

To its credit, Tolkien isn't terrible and is far from being the worst movie ever made, but this biopic about author J. R. R. Tolkien was painfully average and extremely boring in nearly every way. There were plenty of things it did right, but an equal amount of things it did wrong, and it could have been so much better had it played its cards right and focused more on faithfulness to the author's life story.

This was primarily a British film, and did sort of alright in the UK, but its US release felt more like a funeral procession rather than a big blockbuster film. It's kind of disappointing how little 20th Century Fox opted to market the movie, perhaps because they knew they couldn't compete with the coinciding release of Detective Pikachu on the same day. Even the Tolkien family, the relatives of the man whom the film was based on had to issue a public statement claiming that they do not endorse the movie. If the family of the main focus of a biopic doesn't even believe in a movie, then what does it have?

2 'Leonard Part 6' (1987)

Directed by Paul Weiland

Leonard Part 6 is actually a stand-alone movie, with the movie stating that parts one through five were withheld from being released due to them being against the public interest. This was probably just an in-universe joke, but let it be known that the sixth part absolutely should have gone the same route. It's by and large one of the worst movies ever made, and was initially conceived by since-disgraced actor Bill Cosby.

Originally a spy action-comedy film, Cosby reported that his initial concept was butchered and macerated to the point where he couldn't even recognize it anymore, and thus, he didn't believe it would perform well. He was the main star of the film, and before its release, he was even advising people to spend their hard-earned money on better movies, because that's how little he believed in this one. Even the main actor knew this one was awful, so its release felt like nothing more than a big-budget studio putting a failed project out of its misery via public execution.

3 'Psycho' (1998)

Directed by Gus van Sant

Straight from the list of movies that literally nobody asked for is 1998's attempted remake of the era-defining horror film of the 60s, Psycho. Director Gus van Sant wanted to make a shot-for-shot remake of the original, and he sort of did, albeit with worse acting and special effects, somehow. Before the movie had even become a bunch of scribbles on paper, it was doomed, as reportedly, studio executives at Universal Pictures were puzzled at the pitch they were given for the movie, feeling it was the wrong move to remake such a timeless classic.

And they were right. Critics felt that the movie was practically begging to never be remade, and it should have been listened to, because the remake was so, so much worse than the original. As a general rule of thumb, if studio higher-ups think it's a bad idea, and all other signs are pointing to "no," it's generally not going to perform well, and that doesn't mean filmmakers should just do it anyway, because more often than not, they're right.

4 'The 13th Warrior' (1999)

Directed by John McTiernan

The 13th Warrior was a film that went through all kinds of hell during its production to the point that its creators sort of just gave up on it. It was supposed to star Michael Keaton in a historical fantasy epic, but the main role was instead filled by Antonio Banderas. Believe it or not though, this move actually made more historical sense and proved to be better. It failed in pretty much every other department, though.

Director John McTiernan was deposed as director by Michael Crichton (who originally wrote the novel on which the movie was based) following disastrous test screenings. This delayed the film by one year as Crichton tried to "fix" the movie by re-editing and re-shooting it. So he said, anyway. McTiernan later revealed that the finished product is almost beat-for-beat identical to the one he made, with only a few additional shots, with the most notable changes being a new ending, and a new score from a new composer. As for the majority of the film, all the worst parts were left in, and it seems like Crichton either barely tried to fix it, or just threw up his hands and decided "forget it, it's too hard." As such, the movie received some pretty negative reviews, which was shocking to no one.

5 'Howard the Duck' (1986)

Directed by Willard Huyck

Howard the Duck is a comedy film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It was set to be a joint project between director Willard Huyck, and co-producers Gloria Katz and George Lucas. The concept is pretty wacky and ridiculous, but could work in theory as it deals with a cantankerous and sarcastic duck that often indulges in crude and hedonistic practices while being a superhero, but the filmmakers decided to tone it down a bit, which kind of ruined the appeal.

This movie did actually have multiple pre-screenings, to which audience reception was reportedly positive. However, it later surfaced that these results may have been tampered with, as producer Gloria Katz admitted to ripping up any negative feedback cards she received so that she could say the movie was performing well. It's unclear whether it would have ever been released had Katz not done this, because the movie is trashy and terrible, and it seems like George Lucas and Katz sort of knew it.