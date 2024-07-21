From the biopics of historical figures and beloved adaptations of classic literature to completely original stories and characters, the period drama is constantly evolving and finding new audiences who love to delve into the immersive stories and stunning costuming of the time they are set. The 18th century has long provided rich material and inspiration for creatives, with such universally transformative events as the American Revolution, the French Revolution, and the start of the Industrial Revolution all taking place within the decade.

Similarly, the hierarchical distinguishment in society and a fascination with the ruling classes have inspired the likes of Sofia Coppola to create lavish, visually stunning images of the period. Whilst television series such as Black Sails and Outlander have amassed large fanbases, the period film arguably allows for a more concise yet detailed representation of 18th-century life.

10 'Amadeus' (1984)

Directed by Milos Forman

Whilst many period dramas attempt to accurately portray the periods and events in which they take place, Milos Forman's Amadeus, based on the Peter Shaffer play of the same name, openly bends the truth when it comes to the life of its titular character.

The film follows a fictional feud between legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Italian composer Antonio Salieri, with the latter harboring great jealousy for Mozart and claiming to have murdered him upon his entering a psychiatric hospital. Whilst historical inaccuracies and changes in adaptation resulted in some more mixed reviews, Amadeus is largely remembered as a well-executed story that is lifted to greater heights by the inclusion of Mozart's music. The film garnered many accolades, including Best Picture at the 57th Academy Awards, where it became one of the very few films to see two actors nominated in the Best Actor category.

9 'The Duchess' (2008)

Directed by Saul Dibb

Films and television such as The Crown or The Young Victoria were able to draw in viewers due to great writing and performances, but also because of a familiarity with the historical figures on which they focus. However, some would argue that a period drama has even more appeal when it focuses on a lesser-known historical figure and can introduce their life and exploits to a new audience.

Based on the book Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire by Amanda Foreman, The Duchess follows Georgiana Cavendish, an 18th-century aristocrat and distant relative of Princess Diana. In one of her very many perfect period movie roles, Keira Knightley shines as the title character, who finds herself in an unhappy marriage to the Duke of Devonshire yet adored by the public. Whilst the movie achieved positive reviews in its own right, with specific nods to the performances and costume design, it could be argued that the parallels drawn between the Duchess and Princess Diana played a part in drawing in audiences.

8 'Dangerous Liaisons' (1988)

Directed by Stephen Frears

The story of Dangerous Liaisons dates back to the 1700s with the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos being published in 1782. Since then, multiple retellings and adaptations have hit our shelves and screens, with Stephen Frears's 1988 film, based on a 1985 stage adaptation, receiving widespread critical acclaim.

The film depicts two ex-lovers amongst the Parisian aristocracy, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, who make a bet that Valmont can seduce a young, recently married woman who has spent her earlier years in a convent. The narrative is full of scandal and surprise, with performances and a screenplay that completely draw the viewer into the lavishly expensive and overtly theatrical world. Dangerous Liaisons was nominated for Best Picture at the 61st Academy Awards and has arguably inspired future adaptations of the story, such as Cruel Intentions.

7 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick is responsible for many influential feats of cinema, but his 3-hour, 1975 historical epic Barry Lyndon is still heralded as groundbreaking to this very day. Following research for a scrapped Napoleon biopic he planned to direct, Kubrick wrote the screenplay for Barry Lyndon, which depicted the exploits of an Irish Rogue who attempted to climb the societal hierarchy in 18th-century England.

Despite being too long for some tastes, appreciation for Barry Lyndon has only grown over time, and the film now frequently finds its place amongst many lists of the greatest movies of all time. The film was awarded Oscars for costume design, art direction, score, and cinematography, with John Alcott's cinematography being described as revolutionary, due to various intense double shots and scenes lit entirely by candlelight.

Barry Lyndon (1975) Release Date December 18, 1975 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Ryan O'Neal , Marisa Berenson , Patrick Magee Runtime 185 minutes

6 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has become one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, and all that started in 2003 with Gore Verbinski's The Curse of the Black Pearl. Based on the Disney theme park ride and a fictionalized recount of the Golden Age of Piracy, The Curse of the Black Pearl introduced the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow to the world and allowed him to become one of the most recognizable characters in pop culture.

Filled with rich production design and costuming, extended lore, supernatural elements, and outlandish characterizations, The Curse of the Black Pearl may not be the most accurate portrayal of early 18th-century piracy, but it is undeniable family fun. The movie garnered multiple award nominations at the Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, and firmly cemented its place in Disney and film history.

5 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Directed by Ang Lee

1995's Sense and Sensibility is not only a remarkable movie but is also a success story for star Emma Thompson and a vehicle for a resurgence in the popularity of Jane Austen's work. Directed by Ang Lee, Sense and Sensibility is considered by many to be the best Jane Austen screen adaptation, and follows the coming of age of three sisters from a wealthy family as they have to leave their family's estate and move to a humble cottage.

Emma Thompson wrote the screenplay, also starring as Elinor Dashwood, and at the 1995 Academy Awards, she became the only person in history to have won an Oscar in both acting and screenplay categories. The movie earned six other Academy Award nominations and won three prizes at the BAFTAs.

4 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Directed by Sofia Coppola