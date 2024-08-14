The Big Picture Technological advances have allowed filmmakers to speed up production times in the 21st century, delivering quality work quickly.

The average feature film takes three months to shoot, but some directors take production times to extremes. Richard Linklater’s 2014 movie Boyhood was filmed over an eye-popping 12 years, while others wrapped after a handful of hours. There are many reasons why filmmakers choose to rush, such as the need to work around actors’ schedules, location availability, and budget constraints.

The majority of movies with the shortest filming times have been made in the 21st century. Technological advances in filmmaking, from digital cameras to post-production software, have allowed filmmakers to speed up the process and get their work in front of an audience faster. Despite the frantic pace of filming, a talented director is able to deliver a finished product that feels anything but slapdash.

10 'El Mariachi' (1992)

Production time: 14 days

A tale of vengeance and mistaken identity, Robert Rodriguez's action-packed film El Mariachi wowed international audiences with its breathless pacing and ambitious filmmaking. In the film, an unnamed man comes to a small town in Mexico, carrying nothing but a guitar case, and looking for work as a musician. Unfortunately, the musician matches the description of an escaped convict who once ran afoul of the local drug lord. The protagonist finds himself in a life or death fight as he has to fend off the drug lord's vicious henchmen.

The story behind the film's production is at least as impressive as the events that occur on screen. Rodriguez made El Mariachi for a mere $7,000 dollars and completed filming in only 14 days. He was able to save money by using real locations rather than sets and casting the locals who were already living and working in the town.

9 'Mass' (2021)

Production time: 14 days

In the directorial debut of actor Fran Kranz (Dollhouse, Cabin in the Woods), four grieving parents meet to discuss the school shooting that resulted in the loss of their sons. A married couple whose child was a victim have come to confront the shooter's parents, trying to understand how the other couple failed to notice their son's turn toward violence, which might have prevented the tragedy. Mass is a tense film that centers around the four central performances by Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, and Reed Birney.

Because of the small cast and the single location, Mass was filmed in just two weeks. The movie has been praised for its realistic dialogue and intimate performances, important elements in a film that doesn't contain much in the way of action. The way the story dealt with gun violence resonated with American audiences, helping the film find success at the Sundance Film Festival before it went on to win several awards.

8 'Phone Booth' (2002)

Production time: 12 days

Single-location films present interesting challenges. Directors must keep the audience engaged even when the characters' movements are limited. These films can be successful, such as Joel Schumacher's Phone Booth, while others, like ATM, have been widely panned. Phone Booth, starring Colin Farrell, is a tight thriller about a man who must confess his adulterous intentions or risk death from a sniper waiting outside the titular booth.

Phone Booth was filmed in only 12 days, but the concept of a movie set inside a phone booth had been kicking around for at least 30 years. In the 1960s, Alfred Hitchcock was pitched the idea, but he failed to come up with a compelling reason to keep the protagonist inside the phone booth. Over the years, other directors expressed interest in the idea, but it was Schumacher's vision that won out, and Phone Booth eventually became recognized as one of his best films.

7 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Production time: 8 days

The 1999 film The Blair Witch Project is one of the most influential horror movies ever made, giving rise to the found footage subgenre. In the movie, student filmmakers Heather, Josh, and Mike venture into the woods to make a documentary about a witch of local lore. After the three disappear, recovered camera footage reveals their tragic fate.

The story of how the movie was made is almost as famous as the film itself. The three main actors, all unknown at the time, were sent on a camping trip with cameras and instructions to improvise. For eight punishing days, the actors endured scares from the crew each night, and their frayed nerves come across on screen. Looking at the shaky camera work and unvarnished performances, it’s easy to believe that The Blair Witch Project was filmed quickly, but that authenticity also contributed to the film’s success.

6 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Production time: 7 days

A great found-footage horror movie can be a wonderful thing. The grainy camera footage and ordinary-looking actors can add a layer of realism that viewers don't usually find in big-budget Hollywood films. The first Paranormal Activity film, made by Oren Peli on a budget of $15,000, was striking because it depicted a haunting in a brand-new, suburban home. Horror fans are used to seeing creaky old houses as magnets for ghosts, but there's something even more terrifying about a malevolent entity in such a nondescript setting.

Despite the popularity of The Blair Witch Project ten years earlier, the found-footage subgenre hadn't fully caught on. It was only after Paranormal Activity--which was filmed in a brisk seven days--became a huge success that a wave of other filmmakers showed up to try their hands at the low-budget, ultra-realistic format. In addition to the Paranormal Activity franchise, which currently spans seven movies, there were successful efforts, such as the [REC] movies from Spain, and less successful efforts like The Devil Inside.

Paranormal Activity Where to Watch stream

rent

5 'Locke' (2013)

Production time: 6 days

Like Photo Booth, Steven Knight's Locke is a film set in a single location, only this time it's a BMW driving through England at night. Tom Hardy plays the title character, Ivan Locke, a man who is rushing to the bedside of a woman with whom he cheated on his wife as she gives birth to their child. Over the course of the 85-minute film, Locke takes a series of phone calls, each one revealing new details about his life and how he ended up in his current situation.

Hardy is the only actor who appears on-screen, although other characters can be heard during the phone calls. While the driving scenes took some ingenuity to pull off, with the car being pulled down the road by a truck where one of the cameras was mounted, the focus on one man in a single location allowed the movie to be shot quickly. The filming was completed over the course of six nights.

4 'A Bucket of Blood' (1959)

Production time: 5 days

Roger Corman's comedy of errors, A Bucket of Blood, takes aim at 1950s beatnik culture. The beatniks, also known as the Beats, were part of a creative movement that rejected tradition and produced work that was more experimental, often pushing the boundaries of good taste. In A Bucket of Blood, hapless sculptor Walter keeps killing people by accident and hiding his crimes in plain sight by turning the bodies into sculptures.

At the time, audiences were largely disinterested in the satirical film, but since then, A Bucket of Blood has been recognized as Corman's best horror-comedy. Like many films that are initially underrated, the movie was made on a shoe-string budget and hastily filmed in just five days. Despite the subject marking it as a product of the fifties, A Bucket of Blood found new life in 1995 with a television remake starring Anthony Michael Hall and Justine Bateman, and again in 2009 with a stage musical version.

A Bucket of Blood Where to Watch stream

rent

3 'The Little Shop of Horrors' (1960)

Production time: 3 days

While the 1986 movie musical version might be more popular with contemporary audiences, the 1960 version of The Little Shop of Horrors has long had its own cult following. The story follows two flower shop workers, Seymour and Audrey, who discover an unusual plant that they name "Audrey Jr." As Audrey Jr. grows to a monstrous size, so does the plant's thirst for human blood.

The iconic B-movie about a killer plant was filmed in less than three days. Director Roger Corman, famous for making dozens of low-budget movies that would eventually become classics, rushed the filming of The Little Shop of Horrors to take advantage of sets that were scheduled to be torn down. In fact, the sets had been left standing from Corman's previous film, A Bucket of Blood, which was also made on a famously tight schedule.

2 'Russian Ark' (2002)

Production time: 1 day

The experimental film Russian Ark takes place inside the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg. Within the film, the various rooms in the museum act as a kind of time machine, allowing the narrator to travel from one era of Russian history to the next, although not necessarily in chronological order. Thus, the museum becomes like an ark, preserving the culture and history of the nation within its walls.

Like Victoria (2015), Russian Ark is a true one-shot film, made while the Hermitage was closed to the public. While there were a few false starts, the final version of the film was shot in just one day. The camera had to move among 33 rooms of the sprawling museum, and a cast of 2,000 actors had to be perfectly choreographed, all while music was provided by three orchestras. To pull off this dizzying technical feat, the director put in four years of planning before the filming could even begin.

1 'Victoria' (2015)

Production time: 4 hours

In Victoria, an impressive single-take film, a young Spanish woman living in Berlin gets swept up in a bank robbery after a night of clubbing. She agrees to be the driver for the four men involved, perhaps hoping to bring some excitement into her life, but as the night goes on, she finds herself in an increasingly out-of-control situation.

Victoria takes its place alongside other notable one-shot films, such as Alfred Hitchcock's Rope and Alejandro González Iñárritu's Birdman. However, Victoria differs from these legendary examples in one key way: while Rope and Birdman appear to be a single unbroken take, they were actually filmed in segments and then edited to maintain the illusion of real-time action. Schipper's film, by contrast, is a true one-shot film, made in just four hours on the streets of Berlin one night.

