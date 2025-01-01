An R-rating isn’t a guaranteed kiss of death to box office sales. Movies like Deadpool still found a mainstream audience even though a portion of fans would need to wait a few more years before watching it. (Or wait 30 days for it to stream on their phones at school.)

In certain cases, an R-rating allows for more adult content, better contextualizing the story into a grounded and more believable piece of fiction. From questionable comic book adaptations to movie studios editing a near-finished film, these are some of the movies that would have benefited from an R-rating.

10 'Venom' (2018)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

When brash journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) breaks into a top-secret lab to crack a story, he becomes the involuntary host to an alien lifeform in the Marvel adaptation, Venom. Eddie doesn’t have a long time to adjust to his new friend and the powers that come with it before the lap attempts to retrieve the alien by deadly force. Eddie will need to work with the alien to become the alter ego Venom if he hopes to save the day.

There’s some conventional wisdom at play to target a comic book movie to a wider audience with a PG-13 rating, but Venom plays to an older fanbase. Deadpool had previously been released to strong ticket sales, so there was an example of a mature film doing good numbers without the need to soften a character like Venom who won’t benefit from it. The Venom trilogy did well enough, but there wasn’t a reason for Sony to handcuff themselves with restrictions no one asked for.

9 'Split' (2016)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

James McAvoy added another impressive performance to his resume when he starred as the villain in the suspenseful Split. After a man with various split personalities (McAvoy) kidnaps three high school girls, they must work together before they die at the hands of the ominously named personality, The Beast. Split would serve as an unexpected sequel to the 2000 film, Unbreakable and be a modest success at the box office.

Up until director M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, the only R-rated movie in his filmography was The Happening. While the R-rating was wasted on the Mark Wahlberg-starring film about scary plants, it could have been better put to use in a film that delivered tension thanks to McAvoy’s skills. Split was one of the better outings from Shyamalan, but an R-rating for Split could have allowed the filmmaker to lean into a more graphic display of the beast's powers.

8 'World War Z' (2013)

Directed by Marc Forster

World War Z was a little late to the zombie craze that had crept into every aspect of pop culture, but it brought the idea to a global scale. The horror/thriller follows Brad Pitt as former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane during his dangerous journey to find a cure for the zombie plague. World War Z would show how different countries fell to the overwhelming threat of the undead, using a Hollywood budget to tell an epic version of the zombie story.

World War Z experienced a few production obstacles on the way to a final cut, needing to reshoot portions of the film to reshape the tone. These changes would be a contributing factor to a PG-13 version that would cut away from acts of violence or avoid letting the camera get too close to attacks. Unfortunately, it’s going to be hard to relay the stakes of the carnage without letting the audience see it, and the softened rating hurt the impact of the film for many viewers.

7 'Kangaroo Jack' (2003)

Directed by David McNally

When two friends, Charlie (Jerry O’Connell) and Louis (Anthony Anderson), are sent to deliver a package for the mob in Australia, they inadvertently leave $50,000 in cash on a kangaroo that escapes. With dire consequences if the money isn’t returned, the two men must catch up to the kangaroo at all costs. Because there was clearly a different standard for entertainment in 2003, Kangaroo Jack would be the number-one movie in America the week it came out.

A poor test screening of the film caused producer Jerry Bruckheimer to pivot and re-edit the film into a kids' movie titled Kangaroo Jack.

Originally, Kangaroo Jack was titled Down and Under and was an R-rated buddy comedy that featured gratuitous profanity and adult-oriented comedy. A poor test screening of the film caused producer Jerry Bruckheimer to pivot and re-edit the film into a kids' movie titled Kangaroo Jack. Maybe an R-rating wouldn’t have made Kangaroo Jack a classic piece of cinema, but at least it would have been the movie everyone involved agreed to make.

6 'Mortal Kombat' (1995)

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson

The arcade smash hit Mortal Kombat was given the big-screen treatment during the height of the video game’s popularity. The martial arts adventure told the story of an ancient fighting tournament that determined the fate of the mortal realm. Three unlikely contestants, Lui Kang (Robin Shou), Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), and Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby), must rise to the challenge and defeat the evil Shang Tsung to save the world.

It was surprising that Mortal Kombat went with a PG-13 rating considering the source material was a game where you could rip someone’s heart out if you pressed buttons in the right order. The appeal in this case is specifically the violence, and it’s questionable if the game had been as popular without characters spraying blood after receiving an uppercut. The 2021 reboot of the same name would correct the mistake of the prior film by choosing an R-rating and the violence that went with it, but it inversely missed some of the levity that makes fans think of the original film fondly.

5 'Borderlands' (2024)

Directed by Eli Roth