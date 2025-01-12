Every year, for decades, dozens of films are released. From anticipated releases to more modest films, movies are an exciting way to spend time. When films were first released, they were black-and-white movies with gradients. Following after were "talkies" and musicals, some of which are still popular to this day. Then, came color films. The film industry has had an exciting growth in the kind of films being produced.

But with so many films being released yearly, it's hard to find the perfect film to watch. Having options is good, but having too many options can be exhausting or overwhelming. However, among the large list of films already existing, some films are essential for various reasons, be it due to their cultural significance in modern-day media, or because of their influence on films even to this day. Here are essential movies that every film fanatic needs to watch at least once.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Nightclub owner and war veteran Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) encounters old love interest Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman). However, Ilsa's husband Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid) is the Czechoslovak Resistance leader, a renowned rebel. Ilsa begs for Blaine's help, as he holds letters that will allow for Laszlo to escape safely.

Casablanca is a beautifully written and directed film that centers on the theme of war, and it served as a political allegory for World War II. Though it involves a love triangle, which grows more and more complicated as the story goes, it's reminiscent of a lost love that can never fully be realized. One of the best war movies to date and an instant classic, Casablanca is a must-watch for its themes and storytelling.

2 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Directed by Orson Welles

When Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles), a famous and wealthy newspaper publisher, passes away in his Florida estate, he holds onto a snow globe and utters his last word, 'Rosebud.' His death becomes widely sensational on the news, and reporter Jerry Thompson (William Alland) becomes responsible for uncovering the meaning behind Kane's last word.

Citizen Kane is widely regarded as the greatest film ever made, which isn't shocking considering that the film is well-written and well-directed. Starring Orson Welles, the director, as Charles Kane, Citizen Kane is Welles' debut as a director. Though it wasn't as popular upon release, Citizen Kane grew in popularity in the years following. There is quite no other film like Citizen Kane, which will remain one of the most popular films for years to come.

3 'Parasite' (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

When the Kim family struggles financially, a family friend—Min-hyuk (Park Seo-joon)—suggests that Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik), the son of the Kim family, lie about his education so that he can tutor the wealthy Park family's daughter Da-hye (Jung Ji-so). As Ki-woo deceives the Park family, he manages to help sneak in his other family members as employees of the Parks. However, things turn awry when their fraud is discovered.

Parasite is a Korean film, directed by Bong Joon-ho who also directed other well-known films such as the monster film The Host, Okja, and Snowpiercer. At the 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite was the first Korean film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture; not to mention, it also won three Oscars. This film is renowned for its dialogue on class divide and the greed that comes with it from both the wealthy and poor.

4 'The Searchers' (1956)

Directed by John Ford

With all due respect to Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone, actor John Wayne and director John Ford were the kings of the Western genre. And with all due respect to Stagecoach and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Searchers is their finest hour.

The Searchers stars Wayne as antihero Ethan Edwards, a man determined to track down his niece (Natalie Wood) in Comanche territory. It's a spectacular, exciting and morally complex Western that's influenced many of the best directors of our time.

5 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

With seven crew members in stasis, the Nostromo is returning to Earth. However, the crew members are awakened when a transmission is detected from a nearby planet. They go to investigate, discovering an alien spaceship. However, after an alien encounter goes awry, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and her other crew members must survive an alien attack back on the Nostromo.

Alien is another popular monster film, akin to that of films like The Thing. This is the film that brought Sigourney Weaver into Hollywood's spotlight, as her role as Ripley was an impressive one, demonstrating a girl-boss attitude and independent nature. Still a popular franchise to this day, with its sequel Aliens being the best installment, Alien is a must-watch for its cinematography and storytelling alone.

6 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

As American spacecraft Discovery One heads for Jupiter, a crew of scientists—including Dr. David Bowman (Keir Dullea) and Dr. Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood)—are in charge of investigating a radio signal sent to Jupiter. However, both scientists are surprised to find HAL, the computer system, acting oddly. Then, things get really strange when Dr. Bowman finds another monolith orbiting Jupiter.

The film 2001: A Space Odyssey is an instant sci-fi classic, with popular modern-day films like Interstellar very clearly paying tribute to it. It is an entirely creative and fantastical piece, exploring the reaches of possibility when it comes to science fiction. Both beautifully written and directed, 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of the best, if not the best, sci-fi films to ever come out. For those who enjoy modern-day sci-fi films, 2001: A Space Odyssey is a must-watch.