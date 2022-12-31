In 90 minutes or more, filmmakers can transport audiences to many worlds, each with their quirks. The best movies flesh out their fictional universes with such detail that viewers feel they are also living in them. This process becomes easier when stories have the time to develop. This is arguably why movie franchises dominate theaters. Franchises have the luxury of time; they allow story concepts to marinate and make sense, no matter how imaginative they may be.

RELATED: 10 Highest-Rated Movie Franchises Ever, Based on Average Rotten Tomatoes Score

From the jungles of Pandora in Avatarto the deserts of Tatooine in Star Wars, the magic of world-building can last with audiences for a lifetime. It takes great writing, breathtaking production design, and a captivating atmosphere. While this may sound difficult, there are, in fact, many franchises that have achieved this. By scouring through Reddit threads, these are the ones that make viewers wish they could leap right into their screens.

'Avatar' (2009-)

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed former Marine, is summoned to replace his twin brother on a military mission to the alien planet Pandora. Infiltrating the native beings by becoming an Avatar, a hybrid version of the Na'vi, Jake not only regains his ability to walk but a new family as he bonds with the natives and connects with their way of life.

Gracing cinema screens in 2009, the creation of the world of Avatar was groundbreaking for its use of advanced CGI. The colors, details, and magic of Pandora and the Na'vi are beautifully depicted and incredibly lifelike. As mentioned by u/Curly_Balls, fans were left envious of the knowledge that they "could never live on Pandora in real life."

'Mad Max' (1979-)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this film series follows Max Rockantasky (Mel Gibson and later Tom Hardy), a police officer whose family is murdered by a vicious gang. After avenging their deaths, he chooses to live the life of a lone ranger, roaming the deserts of the Wasteland.

RELATED: 10 Post-Apocalyptic Movies That Don't Have Zombies In Them

This franchise captivated fans over its "amazing visual world building," as stated by u/vorropohaiah. With each installment, the world of Mad Maxgrows with more carnage and barbarism. Its unique aesthetic of the steampunk wasteland is unlike anything seen on screen and is truly a spectacle once it is fully embraced. Featuring reckless car chases, desolate deserts, and over-the-top costumes, this is a series worth watching, especially since its long-awaited sequel—Mad Max: Fury Road—proved that it's a cinematic world deserving of longevity.

'The Chronicles of Narnia' (2005-2010)

Fleeing to the English countryside to escape the dangers of World War I, the four young Pevensie siblings stumble upon a magical wardrobe that leads them to the world of Narnia. There, they face thrilling adventures, evil forces, and ancient prophecies that declare them Kings and Queens.

u/JamoneDavison added this to their list, which isn't surprising since The Chronicles of Narnia is one of the few franchises that truly captures the youthful essence of imagination. From the moment the Pevensies walked into the field of snow, it was clear that the entire production design oozed magic and wonder, and its score ultimately tied it together. From its ethereal tones to the majestic war cries, the movie's soundscape was a powerful conduit of emotional transportation.

'Star Wars' (1977-)

In a galaxy far, far away, the Galactic Empire threatens to take over and rule the entire universe. The only hope for salvation is the rise of the Rebel Alliance and the Jedi, a noble order of protectors who can manipulate the force.

As the movies that championed technological innovation for visual effects in the 1970s, it's no surprise that this story world is a legacy franchise that continues to excite fans, even decades after its initial release. With iconic character designs, imaginative depictions of space, and a solid cohesion of audiovisual storytelling, Star Wars is the quintessential sci-fi world that has only enriched and expanded over time. u/LordHenry7898 believes its beauty comes from its nuance and "hints at a larger world."

'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (2008-)

An intertwined collection of stories, this film franchise follows a shared universe of superheroes and supervillains. Ranging from billionaire genius Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to the all-powerful Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), each character embarks on their quests and threats.

As arguably the world's largest and most influential superhero franchise, users like u/dangerzoneduffman can only applaud Kevin Feige and his ability to weave this universe so cohesively. From intergalactic space wars to on-street vigilantes, the world of the MCU thrives in its vast range of story concepts. But where its breadth of cinematic worlds is always expanding, they always take time to remind viewers that they are interconnected (look at Avengers: Endgame). That is an impressive feat for a franchise with over 25 films and 15 TV shows.

'Game of Thrones' (2011 -)

Set in the mystical world of Westeros, nine noble families clamber at the opportunity to claim the Iron Throne to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Based on George R. R. Martin's novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, this world's detailed lore is praised by u/skogsherre as a "subversion to the fantasy genre." Where there are dragons, mad kings, bloody wars, and even nomadic horse-riding warriors, this story enticed fans through the rich political complexities of its characters. Coupling all this with the iconic music of Ramin Djawadi, it's no surprise that this extravagant story has caused enough intrigue to expand its universe with House of the Dragon.

'Harry Potter' (2001-)

Image via Warner Bros.

Orphaned as a baby and left in the care of his horrid relatives, Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) life completely changes on his eleventh birthday when he learns that he's the son of two powerful wizards and has magical abilities of his own. Adapting to his new life, Harry makes lifelong allies that allow him to discover more about his parents' death and the evil that looms.

RELATED: 15 Movies Like 'Harry Potter' to Watch For a Magical Adventure

Based on the beloved novels of the 1990s, the world of wizardry has become iconic for its treatment of magic. Depicting it through the lens of its protagonist, magic is first captured with childlike innocence and ultimately grows into its darkness and power. u/Sure_Whatever__ even credits the movie's grand world-building for inspiring them to read the books.

'John Wick' (2014-)

Image via Lionsgate

After Russian gangsters steal his car and kill his puppy, the final gift from his late beloved wife, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) - a legendary and respected hitman - comes out of retirement determined to seek revenge.

Almost reflective of a video game, this film franchise has impressed fans with its ability to construct entire lore based on the simple concept of assassins; the Continental Hotel for hitmen is just one example of its beloved creations. For u/Number9Robotic, it was thrilling to see "a hidden society set within a world identical to ours."

'The Lord of the Rings' (2001-)

Via New Line Cinema

One powerful ring threatens the world of Middle Earth as evil forces attempt to claim it for its power. Yet, by a twist of fate, Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), a hobbit from Hobbiton, finds himself in possession of the Ring. With the help of more hobbits, elves, wizards, and men, Frodo takes on the grueling role of Ringbearer to destroy it in the fires of Mount Doom.

Crafted with the incredibly detailed lore of J. R. R. Tolkien, user u/GrimmSheeper believes that Peter Jackson's vision of The Lord of the Ringsperfectly captures the story's ethereal and epic nature. From elvish palaces to the darkness of orc caves, this film series does it all by depicting its beauty and its horrors. With an even greater (and now nostalgic) score that ties everything together, Middle Earth is a legendary staple of fictional worlds.

'Pirates of the Caribbean' (2003-)

Image via Disney

Set in the 1800s, this film series follows the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as he sails across the seas to embark on his thrilling adventures. Along the way, he is joined by new and old comrades that range from the likes of enemy pirates, blacksmiths, aristocrats, and monkeys.

A thrilling and exciting franchise where fans get to vicariously live their childhood dreams of swashbuckling, Pirates of the Caribbean is a perfect world for escapism. u/ThomAngelesMusic praises its world-building for expanding the mythology and politics of Pirate lore. Filled with action, slapstick comedy, and the epic sounds of the legendary Hans Zimmer, this is a cinematic universe that engages the likes of the whole family.

KEEP READING: 10 Popular Actors Who Star In Multiple Movie Franchises