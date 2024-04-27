As we approach the end of April, it's time to look forward to May. Like always, there are plenty of great titles leaving Netflix. From the first four Hunger Games films to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, here are all 39 movies and shows leaving Netflix in May 2024.
Leaving May 1:
'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse.
- Release Date
- February 10, 2023
- Director
- Steven Soderbergh
- Cast
- Channing Tatum , Salma Hayek Pinault , Caitlin Gerard , Ethan Lawrence
- Runtime
- 112 minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
Also Leaving May 1:
- Bennett's War
Leaving May 2:
- Survive the Night
Leaving May 3:
- Arctic Dogs
Leaving May 8:
'Uncut Gems'
Uncut Gems
- Release Date
- August 30, 2019
- Director
- Ben Safdie , Joshua Safdie
- Cast
- Adam Sandler , Julia Fox , Kevin Garnett , The Weeknd , Idina Menzel , Jonathan Aranbayev
- Runtime
- 130
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Ronald Bronstein , Ben Safdie , Joshua Safdie
- Tagline
- This is how I win.
Leaving May 9:
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'
Leaving May 10:
- St. Vincent
Leaving May 11:
'Where the Crawdads Sing'
Where the Crawdads Sing
Where The Crawdads Sing was adapted by Lucy Alibar and directed by Olivia Newman. The film, which takes place in the deep, forested marsh lands of North Carolina between 1952 and 1969, follows the story of a young woman named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), whose life takes a turn for the worse when she’s named the number one suspect in the murder of her ex-love interest. Starring alongside Edgar-Jones is a call sheet consisting of Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn.
- Release Date
- July 15, 2022
- Director
- Olivia Newman
- Cast
- Daisy Edgar-Jones , Taylor John Smith , Harris Dickinson
- Runtime
- 125
Leaving May 14:
- Fifty Shades of Black
Leaving May 19:
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
Leaving May 11:
- Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios
Leaving May 22:
'The Boxtrolls'
The Boxtrolls
- Release Date
- September 10, 2014
- Director
- Graham Annable , Anthony Stacchi
- Cast
- Ben Kingsley , Jared Harris , Nick Frost , Richard Ayoade , Tracy Morgan , Dee Bradley Baker
- Runtime
- 1
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Writers
- Irena Brignull , Adam Pava , Alan Snow
- Tagline
- Heroes come in all shapes and sizes... even rectangles.
Leaving May 26:
- Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
Leaving May 31:
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'
'Noah'
Noah
Noah is chosen by God to undertake a momentous mission before an apocalyptic flood cleanses the world.
- Release Date
- March 28, 2014
- Director
- Darren Aronofsky
- Cast
- Russell Crowe , Jennifer Connelly , Anthony Hopkins , Emma Watson , Ray Winstone , logan lerman , Douglas Booth , Nick Nolte
- Runtime
- 138 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Darren Aronofsky , Ari Handel
- Studio
- Paramount Pictures
- Tagline
- The end of the world... is just the beginning.
'You've Got Mail'
You've Got Mail
- Release Date
- February 26, 1998
- Director
- Nora Ephron
- Cast
- Tom Hanks , Meg Ryan , Katie Sagona , Greg Kinnear , Parker Posey , Jean Stapleton
- Runtime
- 119
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Miklós László , Nora Ephron , Delia Ephron
- Tagline
- Someone you pass on the street may already be the love of your life
Also leaving May 31:
- 2012
- Boyz n the Hood
- Burlesque
- The Choice
- The Disaster Artist
- Forever My Girl
- The Great Gatsby
- Happy Gilmore
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
- The Impossible
- Insidious
- L.A. Confidential
- Lakeview Terrace
- The Mick: Seasons 1-2
- Oh, Ramona!
- The Other Guys
- Silent Hill
- Skyscraper
- Split
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too