As we approach the end of April, it's time to look forward to May. Like always, there are plenty of great titles leaving Netflix. From the first four Hunger Games films to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, here are all 39 movies and shows leaving Netflix in May 2024.

Leaving May 1:

'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Magic Mikes Last Dance Film Poster
Magic Mike's Last Dance
R
Drama
Comedy

Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse.

Release Date
February 10, 2023
Director
Steven Soderbergh
Cast
Channing Tatum , Salma Hayek Pinault , Caitlin Gerard , Ethan Lawrence
Runtime
112 minutes
Main Genre
Drama

Also Leaving May 1:

  • Bennett's War

Leaving May 2:

  • Survive the Night

Leaving May 3:

  • Arctic Dogs

Leaving May 8:

'Uncut Gems'

uncut-gems-criterion-cover-adam-sandler
Uncut Gems
R
Drama
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Release Date
August 30, 2019
Director
Ben Safdie , Joshua Safdie
Cast
Adam Sandler , Julia Fox , Kevin Garnett , The Weeknd , Idina Menzel , Jonathan Aranbayev
Runtime
130
Main Genre
Drama
Writers
Ronald Bronstein , Ben Safdie , Joshua Safdie
Tagline
This is how I win.

Leaving May 9:

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

Leaving May 10:

  • St. Vincent

Leaving May 11:

'Where the Crawdads Sing'

where the crawdads sing poster
Where the Crawdads Sing
PG-13
Mystery
Drama

Where The Crawdads Sing was adapted by Lucy Alibar and directed by Olivia Newman. The film, which takes place in the deep, forested marsh lands of North Carolina between 1952 and 1969, follows the story of a young woman named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), whose life takes a turn for the worse when she’s named the number one suspect in the murder of her ex-love interest. Starring alongside Edgar-Jones is a call sheet consisting of Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn.

Release Date
July 15, 2022
Director
Olivia Newman
Cast
Daisy Edgar-Jones , Taylor John Smith , Harris Dickinson
Runtime
125

Leaving May 14:

  • Fifty Shades of Black

Leaving May 19:

  • Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3

Leaving May 11:

  • Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios

Leaving May 22:

'The Boxtrolls'

boxtrolls
The Boxtrolls
PG
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Release Date
September 10, 2014
Director
Graham Annable , Anthony Stacchi
Runtime
1
Main Genre
Adventure
Writers
Irena Brignull , Adam Pava , Alan Snow
Tagline
Heroes come in all shapes and sizes... even rectangles.

Leaving May 26:

  • Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

Leaving May 31:

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'

'Noah'

Noah
PG-13
Drama
Action
Adventure

Noah is chosen by God to undertake a momentous mission before an apocalyptic flood cleanses the world.

Release Date
March 28, 2014
Director
Darren Aronofsky
Runtime
138 Minutes
Main Genre
Drama
Writers
Darren Aronofsky , Ari Handel
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Tagline
The end of the world... is just the beginning.

'You've Got Mail'

youve-got-mail-movie-poster.jpg
You've Got Mail
PG
Comedy
Drama
Romance
Release Date
February 26, 1998
Director
Nora Ephron
Cast
Tom Hanks , Meg Ryan , Katie Sagona , Greg Kinnear , Parker Posey , Jean Stapleton
Runtime
119
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Miklós László , Nora Ephron , Delia Ephron
Tagline
Someone you pass on the street may already be the love of your life

Also leaving May 31:

  • 2012
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Burlesque
  • The Choice
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Forever My Girl
  • The Great Gatsby
  • Happy Gilmore
  • The Hunger Games
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
  • The Impossible
  • Insidious
  • L.A. Confidential
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • The Mick: Seasons 1-2
  • Oh, Ramona!
  • The Other Guys
  • Silent Hill
  • Skyscraper
  • Split
  • Think Like a Man
  • Think Like a Man Too