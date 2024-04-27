As we approach the end of April, it's time to look forward to May. Like always, there are plenty of great titles leaving Netflix. From the first four Hunger Games films to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, here are all 39 movies and shows leaving Netflix in May 2024.

Leaving May 1:

'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Magic Mike's Last Dance Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse. Release Date February 10, 2023 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Channing Tatum , Salma Hayek Pinault , Caitlin Gerard , Ethan Lawrence Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Drama

Also Leaving May 1:

Bennett's War

Leaving May 2:

Survive the Night

Leaving May 3:

Arctic Dogs

Leaving May 8:

'Uncut Gems'

Uncut Gems Release Date August 30, 2019 Director Ben Safdie , Joshua Safdie Cast Adam Sandler , Julia Fox , Kevin Garnett , The Weeknd Idina Menzel , Jonathan Aranbayev Runtime 130 Main Genre Drama Writers Ronald Bronstein , Ben Safdie , Joshua Safdie Tagline This is how I win.

Leaving May 9:

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

Close

Leaving May 10:

St. Vincent

Leaving May 11:

'Where the Crawdads Sing'

Where the Crawdads Sing Where The Crawdads Sing was adapted by Lucy Alibar and directed by Olivia Newman. The film, which takes place in the deep, forested marsh lands of North Carolina between 1952 and 1969, follows the story of a young woman named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), whose life takes a turn for the worse when she’s named the number one suspect in the murder of her ex-love interest. Starring alongside Edgar-Jones is a call sheet consisting of Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn. Release Date July 15, 2022 Director Olivia Newman Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Taylor John Smith , Harris Dickinson Runtime 125

Leaving May 14:

Fifty Shades of Black

Leaving May 19:

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3

Leaving May 11:

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios

Leaving May 22:

'The Boxtrolls'

Leaving May 26:

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

Leaving May 31:

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'

'Noah'

'You've Got Mail'

Also leaving May 31: