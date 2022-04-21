Before Julia Child dazzled American audiences with her charm and delicious cooking, the average American kitchen was a dreary place. Child brought innovation to households across the country and joy to every table. It was only a matter of time before the creation of her historic PBS TV show would get the HBO Max treatment with Julia. The show follows Julia as she fights against sexist executives as well as her own self-doubt to create one of the most lasting TV shows of all time. With stars like Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, and even a supporting role from Isabella Rossellini; this series has gotten rave reviews. Julia not only makes us fall in love with Child’s joie de vivre but demonstrates the importance of seeing someone like her on TV at a pivotal moment for the women’s liberation movement. For more movies and TV shows that celebrate food and unlikely female heroes, check out this list!

Julie & Julia

Image via Columbia Pictures

While Julia follows Child’s career after she published her very successful cookbook, Julie & Julia shows us how Child went from an amateur chef to a best-selling cookbook author. Directed by Nora Ephron, the film is split into two parts. One follows Julia Child (Meryl Streep) as she moves to France and falls in love with the cuisine, and the other follows Julie Powell (Amy Adams) a failed writer and low-level bureaucrat in New York who becomes inspired when she decides to start a blog as she cooks her way through the Julia Child cookbook. It’s a film about food, love, and how people we have never met can become looming figures in our lives. While Julia tries to show us who this woman was in a greater cultural context, Julie & Julia shows us the symbol she became for many women who looked at their life or their kitchen and saw nothing but a dull existence. This film celebrates the effect Julia had on many and the inspiration she gave to all us everyday American cooks.

The Gilded Age

Image via HBO

When Downton Abbey first came out, its creator, Julian Fellowes, was lauded for his ability to dissect the inner workings of older British upper-class life. The Gilded Age shows that he is also perfectly adept at doing the same for America’s own aristocrats. The series tells the story of Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), a rural girl, who moves to New York after the death of her father. Immediately, she is swept up in a world of rigid social rules, classism, and the war of old money vs. new money. Though the Gilded Age is one of the most interesting periods in American history, we have barely given it the cinematic treatment except for the rare Edith Wharton adaptation. Like Julia, Fellowes gives an underrepresented time and space the attention it deserves accompanied by glamorous costumes and some of the best actors the New York stage has to offer!

The Great British Bake-Off

Image via Netflix

One of the more striking elements of Julia is the fact that executives were scared to put a woman of a certain age on a cooking show. If they had known the number of viewers that shows like The Great British Bake-Off have with hosts like Mary Berry and Prue Leith, they would have had to bite their tongue. While most American cooking competition shows prize-winning over the joy of creating something, this show is a refreshing alternative. In this show, home bakers compete against each other for the chance to win the title of Britain’s best amateur baker, but still, collaboration is rewarded, and cutthroat behavior is not. What Julia Child did for French cooking, this series has done for baking. The Great British Bake-Off puts the joy back into cooking, and for that reason, it feels like the only true descendant of Child’s legacy.

The Golden Girls

via Buena Vista Television

Child’s entrance onto the small screen was not only revolutionary for American kitchens, but it also meant that older women finally had their place as protagonists on television. The Golden Girls was one of the first narrative shows to center stories on older women. This classic series follows four older single women who share a house in Miami. These women aren’t frail and vulnerable, they are feisty, funny, and sexual. These were the first older women on television that didn’t fit neatly into common stereotypes. With legacy-making performances from the likes of Betty White and Bea Arthur, there is no way you won’t enjoy this classic sitcom!

Chocolat

Image via Buena Vista International

Imagine this: a conservative French town in the middle of Lent. Everything is normal and bleak when all of a sudden Vianne (Juliette Binoche) and her young daughter burst into town to open, of all things, a chocolate shop. Quickly, she turns everyone’s lives upside down, including her own, when she falls for a dashing and dangerous young traveler (Johnny Depp). The only downside about watching Chocolat is that you will have to buy a bag full of chocolate immediately after the first scene. It’s a fun jab at conservative traditions, the gossip that runs through small towns, and those who choose to deny themselves life’s pleasure. Don’t deny yourself. Like Child, Vianne reminds us of the immense pleasures that can be found in a few simple ingredients.

Calendar Girls

Image via Buena Vista International

This delightful and heartwarming British comedy follows a group of older women as they embark on a journey, not even they could have expected. Based on a true story, Calendar Girls tells the story of a group of women from Yorkshire who decide to produce a nude calendar to raise money for Leukemia research after one of the women, Annie (Julie Walter), loses a husband to the disease. This movie can make you cry and then make you laugh within a matter of seconds. Though many people are against them, and they must even fight their own feelings of incompetence, their achievement marks a turning point for us all and represent a radical act of love. For those who love Julia because of the utter devotion Julia and Paul share for each other, this movie, about the ultimate act of devotion, is one to watch!

Big Night

via The Samuel Goldwyn Company

Recently Stanley Tucci produced his own show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, in which he took the world on a food journey through his beloved country. Though, people might not know that he had already made his devotion to food public when he directed and starred in Big Night. Taking place on the Jersey Shore in the 1950s, two Italian brothers, a chef and a businessman, must do whatever it takes to impress a famous American-Italian singer and save their failing restaurant. In the face of their American Dream ending, they know they can take solace in one thing: their own food. Tucci crafts an intimate, realistic, but never bleak story, about the price of dreams, and the beauty found in an ordinary kitchen. If you love Julia, but prefer to see more spaghetti and meatballs and less boeuf bourguignon, watch this classic of Italian-American cinema.

