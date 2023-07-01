Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is set to be one of the biggest movies of summer 2023. Based on Mattel’s classic toy line, the film follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) out of Barbie Land and into the real world, with Ken (Ryan Gosling) in tow. Her adventures in the real world are set to be an existential rollercoaster as well as a campy, pink-drenched fun time for all ages.

The doll’s cinematic debut has been anticipated for decades. With decades of entertainment to feed from, the new movie is certain to take inspiration from all sorts of places. There’s so much to watch to get in the Barbie state of mind!

10 'Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse'

Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse is a cult favorite series by Mattel starring Barbie, Ken, and all their doll friends. Originally released as a YouTube web series, Life in the Dreamhouse is a parody of reality series, complete with confessionals. The series ran 75 episodes, and has a sequel series called Dreamhouse Adventures.

The world of LITD is one where everything runs on toy logic, and the surprisingly adult humor and funny writing made it a hit on the internet at its peak. Niche references to actual doll accessories, playsets, and vintage Barbie lore add to the self-referential nature of the series. The Barbie film is sure to be loaded with meta humor just like Dreamhouse.

9 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg'

Jacques Demy’s The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a stylish 1964 movie musical featuring the sweeping sounds of Michel Legrand. This through-sung film stars Catherine Deneuve as Genevieve, an umbrella seller in Cherbourg, who falls in love with a mechanic (Nino Castelnuovo.) The war in Algiers separates the lovers, and the film follows them as their lives change paths in surprising ways.

This classic, along with Demy’s later film The Young Girls of Rochefort, has served as visual inspiration for dozens of other musical movies. The dreamlike set design and hopeless romanticism is intoxicating. It’s no wonder its enchanting atmosphere is one of Greta Gerwig’s biggest visual inspirations for the Barbie film.

8 'Little Women'

Little Women is the classic Louisa May Alcott story of the March sisters’ coming of age. Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation follows fiery writer Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) as she relives her family memories leading up to the publication of her first story.

Gerwig’s invigorating re-imagining of the coming of age classic shows how well she writes strong women. It also has a star-packed cast, including Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen as Jo’s sisters Meg, Amy, and Beth; Bob Odenkirk as their father; Laura Dern as Marmee; and Timothee Chalamet as Laurie, amongst even more stars (Meryl Streep!) Barbie is certain to be another celebration of women with its constellation of a cast to match.

7 'Crazy, Stupid, Love'

Crazy, Stupid, Love is a 2011 romantic comedy with a stellar ensemble cast. Cal (Steve Carell) is suddenly a divorcee after Emily (Julianne Moore), his wife of 25 years, leaves him for another man. Cal becomes friends with Jacob (Ryan Gosling), who becomes his wingman and tries to teach him how to find another partner.

The entire cast of this film is stacked — in addition to Carell, Moore, and Gosling, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon also have major roles. The script (by This Is Us’ Dan Fogelman) is exceedingly clever. Ryan Gosling in peak himbo mode here, a mode he most certainly will be tapping into again when he stars as Ken in Barbie.

6 'Legally Blonde'

In the classic comedy Legally Blonde, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is a pink-loving Delta Nu sorority girl who gets into Harvard Law to win her ex-boyfriend Warner (Matthew Davis) back. With her new friend Emmett (Luke Wilson) and hairdresser Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge) by her side, Elle proves her worth at Harvard by using her street smarts as well as her book smarts to become a successful lawyer.

Legally Blonde and Barbie feel like they were meant to be sister movies two decades apart. The lovable heroines, empowering story, and timeless comedy will always be in fashion. Plus, Legally Blonde was adapted into a hit Broadway show — imagine Barbie doing the same!

5 'Life-Size'

Life-Size is a nostalgic Disney TV classic that takes the “toys come alive” concept in a fashionable and fun direction. This Wonderful World of Disney film features Lindsay Lohan as Casey, a teenage girl who tries a magic spell to bring her dead mom back, but ends up bringing her Eve doll (Tyra Banks) to life instead. Together, Casey teaches Eve how to live in the real world, and Eve helps Casey come out of her shell.

Life-Size quite literally brings a fashion doll to life in the real world, not unlike what the main plot of Barbie seems to be. Life-Size is a beloved childhood film for many a millennial who grew up playing with dolls, and Barbie is set to be a big-screen adventure that takes that mantle to a new generation.

4 'I, Tonya'

I, Tonya is an Oscar-nominated 2017 biopic about ice skater Tonya Harding. Margot Robbie plays Harding, the first American woman to hit a triple axel in competition. Harding overcomes a rough childhood with an abusive mother (Alison Janney) to become skating legend; Tonya's career is thrown into jeopardy when her ex-husband Jeff (Sebastian Stan) conspires to take out her competition, Nancy Kerrigan.

Robbie’s performance in I, Tonya is Oscar-nominated intensity at its best. She’s a real powerhouse actress in any genre she tries her hand at, and this film especially shows just how much range she has. From Harley Quinn to Tonya Harding to Barbie… Margot Robbie can really do it all!

3 'Pushing Daisies'

Bryan Fuller’s cult favorite Pushing Daisies is a quirky twist on the typical crime-scene procedural series. Ned the pie maker (Lee Pace) has a touch that can bring back the dead — but if he touches the revived a second time they die for real. Together with his undead girlfriend Chuck (Anna Friel,) his coworker Olive (Kristen Chenoweth,) and Detective Emerson Cod (Chi McBride,) Ned solves murders by asking the victims who their killer is.

This delightful cult favorite about mortality and pie baking is an expertly mixed combination of existential dread, a cheeky sense of humor, quirky characters, gorgeous production design, an iconic British narrator (Jim Dale,) and occasional musical numbers. The Barbie film looks to do the same with the legendary doll, British narrator included (Helen Mirren.)

2 The 'Paddington' Films

Paul King’s perfectly wholesome Paddington films bring the most lovable bear in the world to life. Paddington (Ben Whishaw) uses his eagerness to do good to help the Brown family and their neighbors, and foil a host of unsavory villains. The first film follows his first misadventures in London; the second finds the bear facing off with Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant) to acquire a special pop-up book for his Aunt Lucy.

The Paddington movies give a classic children’s character glorious, wholesome cinematic life in visually unique and truly heartwarming ways. It’s not unlikely that Barbie is going to bring the same impeccable aesthetic and pure-hearted joy to the big screen with the world’s most famous doll.

1 'Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper'

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper is an animated Barbie twist on the Mark Twain tale of the Prince and the Pauper. Separated at birth, Princess Anneliese and commoner Erika find that they are identical twins. After some scheming from the wicked Preminger threatens the royal family, Erika must pose as the Princess after she’s been kidnapped.

Princess and the Pauper is one of the doll’s best-loved straight to video animated movies, and considered by many to be the definitive direct-to-video Barbie film. It has great songs and lovable characters, and sets the standard for animated Barbie fare. The new live-action Barbie film is almost certain to become as well-loved.

