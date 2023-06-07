Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse marks the return of teen Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his multidimensional universe full of Spider-people. The sequel’s predecessor is a visually groundbreaking masterpiece that changed the landscape of animation, and Across the Spider-Verse promises to showcase more of this creativity.

The unique animation of the Spider-Verse films has heavily influenced the artistic style of many other films, both released and upcoming. As a result, modern animation is becoming more vibrant and fresh in execution.

10 ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018)

As the film’s sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, expectedly replicates and expands upon the signature animation style of the first film. Into the Spider-Verse’s aesthetic is heavily inspired by the comic books on which it is based and feels like a strip brought to life on the big screen.

Using both 2D and 3D elements, the character and landscape designs are elevated thanks to eye-popping printed words, sharp lines and edges, and plenty of splashes of color. These touches help the world to jump off the screen, breaking the barrier between film and audience.

9 ‘Wish’ (2023)

For the past ten years, Disney has stubbornly stuck to computer-generated animation for their films, and they’ve certainly had success — look at Frozen. However, their newest film Wish looks to be going down a different path, blending a watercolor style with 3D animation.

The visuals of the film could easily be a painting reminiscent of the studio’s classic 2D animated films. Combining that with their more recent 3D animation, Disney has a fresh new look on their hands. After sticking too much of the same of late, it’s certain to be a winner.

8 ‘The Bad Guys’ (2022)

Based on the popular children’s graphic novel series, DreamWorks’s The Bad Guys offers audiences something visually distinct and eye-catching. They’re another studio that had seemingly abandoned 2D animation for 3D, but this film is the perfect mix of mediums.

With highly stylized character design, illustrated backgrounds, and CG animation that looks handmade rather than realistic, it’s an approach that gives the film a classic ‘cartoonish’ look while still assuring the world has physical volume. It marked a welcome change for DreamWorks that the studio looks to be sticking by.

7 ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Mayhem’ (2023)

In this new animated take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from Seth Rogen, the titular turtles are faced with an army of mutants to take down while also trying to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers.

Turtle Mayhem follows the current trend of 2D and 3D hybrid animation, emulating the style of the comic books that TMNT originated from. The scribbly and chaotic look will help the action scenes leap off the screen, just like the Spider-Verse films, while also serving a narrative purpose for the teen turtles as they go through the messy journey of adolescence.

6 ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (2022)

While the first Puss and Boots followed the same standard CG animation as the Shrek films, its sequel couldn’t look more different. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish seamlessly blends 2D and 3D animation to create an aesthetic that resembles a fairy tale storybook illustration.

Painted backgrounds and vibrant colors make the characters pop out while also helping to immerse viewers in this fairy tale world. Character movement can switch from smooth to choppy, depending on the action of the scene. The lean towards this more imperfect style is refreshing for this long-running franchise.

5 ‘Elemental’ (2023)

Every Pixar movie has traditionally stuck with computer-generated animation, but that changes with their latest outing, Elemental. The film is set in a city where anthropomorphized elements co-exist, and two opposing elements, fire Ember (Leah Lewis) and water Wade (Mamoudou Athie), are drawn to each other.

While Elemental is predominantly computer animated, it also showcases a more stylized type of animation — particularly with character movements and the city’s fire people. Ember, in particular, stands out, with her flaming stature appearing more two-dimensional and paint-like than her water counterpart.

4 ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ (2021)

Considering The Mitchells vs. The Machines is from the same team that made Across the Spider-Verse, it’s no surprise that the two are very reminiscent of each other visually. The sci-fi flick follows a dysfunctional family whose road trip is interrupted by a robot uprising.

With a blend of different art and animation styles, the film has a unique visual feel that echoes protagonist Katie (Abbi Jacobson) and her student filmmaking. From the hand-painted approach for the characters to little illustrations and pop-up titles, every detail is a work of art.

3 ‘Nimona’ (2023)

Nimona is a new animated adventure from Netflix, which follows a shape-shifting teen (Chloë Grace Moretz) who must help a knight (Riz Ahmed) prove his innocence for a crime he didn’t commit. It is based on a graphic novel, and the influence is evident in the footage that’s been released so far.

Nimona promises to showcase a combination of art styles, including a predominant style that resembles a computer-rendered painting and imaginary sequences that feature crayon drawings and pop-up storybook characters. It looks to be a creative mix perfectly suited to this fiery teen character.

2 ‘Entergalactic’ (2022)

Serving as a companion piece to his album of the same name, Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic is a stylish and spellbinding film that is a traditional love story at its core. Cudi voices Jabari, an up-and-coming artist who falls for his next-door neighbor Meadow (Jessica Williams).

Making use of a slower frame rate, Entergalactic utilizes clashing textures, vibrant colors, and surreal images to create a cosmic and otherworldly visual experience. Whether it’s Jabari’s street art coming to life or weed launching characters into dreamlike sequences, watching Entergalactic certainly takes the viewer to another universe.

1 ‘Klaus’ (2019)

Netflix’s first animated feature, Klaus, is one of the best modern Christmas movies and a technical achievement in its own right. The film follows postman Jesper (Jason Schwartzman), whose friendship with toy maker Klaus (J.K. Simmons) brings peace back to his feuding island.

While the film’s animation is predominately hand drawn, design and lighting tricks that include layering and shading help to give characters and objects a 3D effect. The visual trickery is masterfully impressive and shows that 2D animation still has the ability to evolve after all this time.

