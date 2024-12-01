Hollywood and the global film industry thrive on successful formulas, and certain narratives resonate so strongly with audiences that they inspire reimaginings across different genres and settings. Sometimes, it’s inevitable for movies to share similar premises. Whether it’s a classic underdog story, a tale of forbidden love, or a hero's journey, filmmakers often find new ways to reinterpret familiar tropes. While some may see them as lazy storytelling, it is also a testament to how powerful a great idea can be. For example, the groundbreaking concept of Groundhog Day is now known as an entirely new genre.

In some cases, some films are so strikingly similar that it’s hard to ignore the parallels. Whether intentional or coincidental, these cinematic doppelgangers can provide interesting insights into how different filmmakers approach the same concept. Some of these movies have practically the same core with enough changes to avoid plagiarism accusations. In unique instances, two similar movies can even be released in the same year. The following entries explore pairs of movies that share striking similarities, from storylines to overarching themes. Are they ripoffs or just simply a case of great ideas coincidentally being hatched around the same time? Audiences can usually judge.

10 '2012' (2009)

Pretty much the same as 'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

2012 is a disaster epic directed by the master of disaster cinema, Roland Emmerich, leveraging the viral Mayan calendar that predicts doomsday happening in the year 2012. The story follows Jackson Curtis (John Cusack), a writer and estranged husband who races against time to save his family as earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions destroy the planet. Known for its colossal visual effects designed to end other disaster movies, 2012 sees Curtis reuniting with his family after overcoming different disaster scenarios.

Similarly, Emmerich's earlier film, The Day After Tomorrow, explores the catastrophic consequences of climate change. Starring Dennis Quaid as a climatologist and Jake Gyllenhaal as his son, the movie focuses on their efforts to survive and reunite amidst extreme weather events that plunge Earth into a new ice age. 2012 may be bigger in scale but the formula remains the same: showcasing spectacular and somewhat possible destruction sequences while making sure the audiences engage with the emotions established through the human relationships.

9 'Observe and Report' (2009)

Pretty much the same as 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop' (2009)

Observe and Report is a dark comedy starring Seth Rogen as Ronnie Barnhardt, an ambitious but mentally unstable mall security guard. When a flasher begins terrorizing the mall, Ronnie sees it as his chance to prove himself, though his overzealous approach often causes more harm than good.

This film draws inevitable comparisons to Paul Blart: Mall Cop, which was released earlier in the same year. Both movies feature a similar premise about bumbling mall security guards trying to save the day. Fortunately, the films choose different tones, as Kevin James' Paul Blart goes for slapstick comedy and Observe and Report leans into darker, more uncomfortable humor. Despite their obvious tonal differences, the fun aspect of Paul Blart may have hurt Observe and Report's reception with the audience, who might have expected a similarly light-hearted movie.

8 '13 Going on 30' (2004)

Pretty much the same as 'Big' (1988)

13 Going on 30 is a whimsical romantic comedy that follows Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who magically wakes up as her 30-year-old self after making a birthday wish. As Jenna navigates adult life with a teenager’s perspective, she learns valuable lessons about friendship and love. Starring Jennifer Garner as the adult Jenna, the film is widely praised for its message and nostalgia factor, making it a beloved modern classic.

The premise of 13 Going on 30 draws clear inspiration from Big, which was released in 1988. The older movie follows a young boy, Josh who wishes to be "big" and wakes up as an adult played by Tom Hanks. Both films explore the challenges of navigating adulthood with a childlike perspective, blending humor with heartfelt lessons. For teenagers, both films encourage living young lives to the fullest before embracing adult responsibilities. With a romantic twist and an updated message,13 Going on 30 offers a fresh addition to the body-swap genre for a new generation.

7 'The Fast and The Furious' (2001)

Pretty mch the same as 'Point Break' (1991)

The first entry of the now-behemoth franchise, The Fast and the Furious is simply an action film that dives into the underground world of street racing and crime. The story follows Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), an undercover cop tasked with infiltrating a group of street racers led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). As Brian gets deeper into Dom's world, he forms a bond with Dom and his crew, which complicates his mission.

The core plot of The Fast and the Furious bears a striking resemblance to Point Break, a cult classic directed by Kathryn Bigelow. In Point Break, Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Utah, an FBI agent who goes undercover to catch a gang of bank-robbing surfers led by Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). Utah forms a bond with the charismatic leader, leading to a conflict between his duty and newfound friendships, just like O'Conner. Point Break, however, does not have physics-defying sequels that go up to ten movies (so far).

6 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Basically the same as 'Battle Royale' (2000)

Based on a bestselling book series, The Hunger Games is a dystopian film that follows Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), a young woman forced to participate in a brutal televised competition. Set in a future world where the Capitol exerts oppressive control over the districts, Katniss must navigate unlikely alliances, deadly foes, and the emotional toll of being a pawn in the Capitol’s cruel spectacle.

The concept of The Hunger Games strongly echoes Battle Royale, a Japanese film starring Takeshi Kitano about a group of high school students forced into a deadly game on a remote island. Both movies center on young people trapped in a life-or-death contest orchestrated by an oppressive authority. Thematically, both critique societal control and the desensitization to violence, though Battle Royale is not shy about showing gory violence. Aimed for young adults, The Hunger Games opts for a safer route and establishes a romance subplot as well.